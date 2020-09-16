Chuy : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of the Company's senior management with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements include forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's business and industry in general. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws or otherwise. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company. The Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the Appendix to this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Operating Profit. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. For additional information about our non-GAAP financial measures, see our earnings releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
PRESENTERS
Steve Hislop
President of Chief Executive Officer
Jon Howie
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
"IF YOU'VE SEEN ONE CHUY'S, YOU'VE SEEN ONE CHUY'S!"
Barton Springs in Austin, TX
El Paso, TX
Columbus, OH
Leave the cookie cutters to the other guys.
Each Chuy's has genuine character:
a noisy, sprawling Tex-Mex hacienda full of feel-good drinks and home-cooked foods.
ATMOSPHERE
We aren't this:
ATMOSPHERE
We ARE this:
CHUY'S HIGHLIGHTS
Fresh, Authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex Inspired Cuisine
Considerable Dining Value and Broad Customer Appeal
Upbeat Atmosphere Coupled with Irreverent Brand Helps Differentiate Concept
Flexible Business Model with Industry Leading Unit Economics
Strong Balance Sheet
Deep Rooted and Inspiring Company Culture
INDUSTRY LEADING OPERATING METRICS
Prior to COVID-19 Pandemic
Comparable restaurant base generated LTM average unit volumes of $4.3 million
Highest volume restaurant had LTM sales of $9.3 million
Serve approximately 276,000 customers per location per year, on average
Comparable restaurant base generated LTM restaurant-level operating margins of ~17%
Average Unit Volume ($Millions)
$10.0
Full-Service Mexican Concepts
Select Best-in-Class Concepts
$8.0
$6.6
$5.6
$6.0
$5.3
$4.8
$4.2
$4.0
$2.9
$3.1
$2.4
$2.0
$0.0
Source: Calculations based on Company Filings and 2018 Technomic Industry Report as of most recent available fiscal year and estimates. Chuy's based on latest filed LTM period.
PROVEN CONCEPT WITH OVER A 37-YEAR HISTORY
100 new restaurants opened in 18 new states during the last 150 months
91
100
100
101 (1)
69
80
59
39
48
31
12
17
23
8
8
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
August
Acquired
Steve
Onset of
Opened
Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in
2020
by Goode
Hislop
growth
first
AL, KY
IN, KY, TN FL, OK, TN AR, FL, VA, AR, IN, FL, AL, AR, FL,
VA, LA,
GA, OH,
FL, IL, CO,
AL, CO,
Opened in
Partners
joined as
initiatives
location
and TN
and GA
and KY
NC, SC,
NC, VA
OH and
NC,
KS, CO, IL,
and KS
KY, TX, IN
TX
(Nov )
President
outside of
MO
and GA
OK
TN, FL
FL and MD
& OH
& CEO
TX
and OH
and MD
(Nashville)
Total Restaurants at End of Period
(1) Nine restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19
FRESH, AUTHENTIC TEX-MEX CUISINE
Offer authentic Tex-Mex food using only the freshest ingredients
Recipes and cooking techniques originated from friends and family of our founders, who are from Mexico, New Mexico, and Texas
Commitment to made-from-scratch, freshly prepared cooking
Generous portions support value priced offering
Customizable food offering is core to the Chuy's concept
"WE TAKE ONE THING SERIOUSLY: OUR FOOD."
Bean & Cheese $9.59
Seasoned Ground Beef $9.99
Roasted Chicken $10.69
Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef $11.69
A flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese, & your choice of filling & topped with one of our Signature Sauces. Served with Mexican rice.
10
Note: Prices above represent menu prices in Texas and Oklahoma as of September 29, 2019 which may vary from prices in other states.
WHAT MAKES CHUY'S SO DELICIOUS, YOU ASK?
NEW MEXICAN
GREEN CHILES
EVERYTHING'S
FRESH
NEVER FROZEN
FRESH
SQUEEZED
LIME JUICE
ROASTED, HAND-PULLED,
ALL WHITE MEAT
CHICKEN
HAND ROLLED
TORTILLAS
EXCEPTIONAL DINING VALUE
Significant value proposition to customers
Most menu items are priced under $10.00(1)
Average check of $15.74
$25.0
$22.50
$23.50
$20.0
$19.50
$16.04
$17.00
$17.57
$15.74
$15.0
$10.0
$5.0
$0.0
Source: Company filings as of most recent available fiscal year and equity research, and Piper Jaffray "Restaurant Benchmark Analysis: 13th Annual Cookbook,"
Chuy's based on LTM period ended December 29, 2019. (1) Applies to our tier 1 menu as of December 29, 2019 which is in place at 37 of our 100 restaurants as of that date.
Fast Casual Dining
2,580 Total Restaurants in U.S.
~$12.50 Average Food Check
(~1.0% Alcohol Mix)
Sample Offerings:
Entrée: Chicken Burrito $7.15
Chips & Salsa: $2.05
Total: $9.20
Full Service Dining
100 Total Restaurants in 19 U.S. States
$15.74 Average Total Check
$12.77 Average Food Check
(18.1% Alcohol Mix)
Sample Offerings:
Entrée:
"Big As Yo Face" Burrito Oven-Roasted Chicken Includes a side of Rice & Beans
$10.69
Chips & Salsa:
Unlimited & Complimentary
Total: $10.69
Note: Chipotle and Chuy's sample offerings represent menu items and prices from restaurants in the same geographic region as of March 29, 2020.
Source: Company data, public filings and equity research as of December 29, 2019. Chuy's average total and food check and alcohol mix based on LTM period ended December 29, 2019.
UPBEAT ATMOSPHERE & APPEALING, IRREVERENT BRAND
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH
BEFORE COVID-19
4.0%
3.0%
3.1%
3.3%
3.1%
2.6%
3.3%
2.0%
2.2%(1)
2.3% (2)
1.0%
0.8%
0.5% (2)
0.0%
(0.7)%(3)
-1.0%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1st 10
Wks of
Q1 2020
KNAPP-TRACK SSS
1.5%
0.5%
(1.3%)
(0.2%)
1.1%
(1.5%)
(0.9%)
1.3%
0.1%
N/A
Number of
18
24
32
41
51
61
70
80
88
83
Comparable
Restaurants
Note: KNAPP-TRACK is a monthly sales and guest count tracking service for the full service restaurant market in the United States.
Source: KNAPP-TRACK and Company data.
Adjusted to remove impact of the 53rd week and extra 1.5 operating days in fiscal 2012.
(2)
As a result of one-week calendar shift comparable sales calculation in 2013 and 2018 are based on comparing the sales in the fiscal periods of 2013 and 2018 to the corresponding calendar
periods in 2012 and 2017.
(3)
Adjusted to remove impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2017.
Note: Restaurant-Level Operating Profit represents income from operations plus the sum of general and administrative expenses, the advisory agreement termination fee, the settlement with our former director, offering costs, restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on asset impairment, closure costs, and depreciation and amortization.
Note: Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization plus the sum of restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on asset impairment, closure costs, deferred 19 compensation, the advisory agreement termination fee, the settlement with our former director, offering costs, management fees and expenses and special one-time bonus payment.
(1) Fiscal year 2012 and 2017 include one extra week of operations.
BALANCE SHEET
December 31,
December 30,
December 29,
June 28,
2017
2018
2019
2020
Cash
$
8.8
$
8.2
$
10.1
$
67.2
Other Current Assets
17.8
9.5
6.7
9.2
Property & Equipment, Net
197.3
211.0
210.8
193.3
Other Long-Term Assets (1)
48.1
48.4
218.5
216.4
Total Assets
$
272.0
$
277.1
$
446.1
$
486.1
Current Liabilities
$
25.7
$
4.3
$
36.2
$
41.2
Debt
-
-
-
-
Other Long-Term Liabilities (1)
57.3
78.9
215.0
209.5
Total Liabilities
83.0
83.2
251.1
251.0
Total Equity
189.0
193.9
194.9
235.1
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
272.0
$
277.1
$
446.1
$
486.1
(1) Includes approximately $170.6 million of operating lease assets, $9.7 million of operating lease liabilities and $216.0 million of operating lease liabilities, less current portion.
