Chuy : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

09/16/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

Q3 2020

Investor Presentation

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of the Company's senior management with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements include forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's business and industry in general. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws or otherwise. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company. The Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the Appendix to this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Operating Profit. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. For additional information about our non-GAAP financial measures, see our earnings releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1

PRESENTERS

Steve Hislop

President of Chief Executive Officer

Jon Howie

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

2

"IF YOU'VE SEEN ONE CHUY'S, YOU'VE SEEN ONE CHUY'S!"

Barton Springs in Austin, TX

El Paso, TX

Columbus, OH

Leave the cookie cutters to the other guys.

Each Chuy's has genuine character:

a noisy, sprawling Tex-Mex hacienda full of feel-good drinks and home-cooked foods.

3

ATMOSPHERE

We aren't this:

4

ATMOSPHERE

We ARE this:

5

CHUY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Fresh, Authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex Inspired Cuisine

Considerable Dining Value and Broad Customer Appeal

Upbeat Atmosphere Coupled with Irreverent Brand Helps Differentiate Concept

Flexible Business Model with Industry Leading Unit Economics

Strong Balance Sheet

Deep Rooted and Inspiring Company Culture

INDUSTRY LEADING OPERATING METRICS

Prior to COVID-19 Pandemic

Comparable restaurant base generated LTM average unit volumes of $4.3 million

  • Highest volume restaurant had LTM sales of $9.3 million
  • Serve approximately 276,000 customers per location per year, on average

Comparable restaurant base generated LTM restaurant-level operating margins of ~17%

Average Unit Volume ($Millions)

$10.0

Full-Service Mexican Concepts

Select Best-in-Class Concepts

$8.0

$6.6

$5.6

$6.0

$5.3

$4.8

$4.2

$4.0

$2.9

$3.1

$2.4

$2.0

$0.0

7

Source: Calculations based on Company Filings and 2018 Technomic Industry Report as of most recent available fiscal year and estimates. Chuy's based on latest filed LTM period.

PROVEN CONCEPT WITH OVER A 37-YEAR HISTORY

100 new restaurants opened in 18 new states during the last 150 months

91

100

100

101 (1)

69

80

59

39

48

31

12

17

23

8

8

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

August

Acquired

Steve

Onset of

Opened

Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in Opened in

2020

by Goode

Hislop

growth

first

AL, KY

IN, KY, TN FL, OK, TN AR, FL, VA, AR, IN, FL, AL, AR, FL,

VA, LA,

GA, OH,

FL, IL, CO,

AL, CO,

Opened in

Partners

joined as

initiatives

location

and TN

and GA

and KY

NC, SC,

NC, VA

OH and

NC,

KS, CO, IL,

and KS

KY, TX, IN

TX

(Nov )

President

outside of

MO

and GA

OK

TN, FL

FL and MD

& OH

& CEO

TX

and OH

and MD

(Nashville)

Total Restaurants at End of Period

(1) Nine restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19

8

FRESH, AUTHENTIC TEX-MEX CUISINE

  • Offer authentic Tex-Mex food using only the freshest ingredients
  • Recipes and cooking techniques originated from friends and family of our founders, who are from Mexico, New Mexico, and Texas
  • Commitment to made-from-scratch, freshly prepared cooking
  • Generous portions support value priced offering
  • Customizable food offering is core to the Chuy's concept

9

"WE TAKE ONE THING SERIOUSLY: OUR FOOD."

Bean & Cheese $9.59

Seasoned Ground Beef $9.99

Roasted Chicken $10.69

Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef $11.69

A flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese, & your choice of filling & topped with one of our Signature Sauces. Served with Mexican rice.

10

Note: Prices above represent menu prices in Texas and Oklahoma as of September 29, 2019 which may vary from prices in other states.

WHAT MAKES CHUY'S SO DELICIOUS, YOU ASK?

NEW MEXICAN

GREEN CHILES

EVERYTHING'S

FRESH

NEVER FROZEN

FRESH

SQUEEZED

LIME JUICE

ROASTED, HAND-PULLED,

ALL WHITE MEAT

CHICKEN

HAND ROLLED

TORTILLAS

EXCEPTIONAL DINING VALUE

Significant value proposition to customers

Most menu items are priced under $10.00(1)

Average check of $15.74

$25.0

$22.50

$23.50

$20.0

$19.50

$16.04

$17.00

$17.57

$15.74

$15.0

$10.0

$5.0

$0.0

Source: Company filings as of most recent available fiscal year and equity research, and Piper Jaffray "Restaurant Benchmark Analysis: 13th Annual Cookbook,"

12

Chuy's based on LTM period ended December 29, 2019. (1) Applies to our tier 1 menu as of December 29, 2019 which is in place at 37 of our 100 restaurants as of that date.

Fast Casual Dining

2,580 Total Restaurants in U.S.

~$12.50 Average Food Check

(~1.0% Alcohol Mix)

Sample Offerings:

Entrée: Chicken Burrito $7.15

Chips & Salsa: $2.05

Total: $9.20

Full Service Dining

100 Total Restaurants in 19 U.S. States

$15.74 Average Total Check

$12.77 Average Food Check

(18.1% Alcohol Mix)

Sample Offerings:

Entrée:

"Big As Yo Face" Burrito Oven-Roasted Chicken Includes a side of Rice & Beans

$10.69

Chips & Salsa:

Unlimited & Complimentary

Total: $10.69

Note: Chipotle and Chuy's sample offerings represent menu items and prices from restaurants in the same geographic region as of March 29, 2020.

13

Source: Company data, public filings and equity research as of December 29, 2019. Chuy's average total and food check and alcohol mix based on LTM period ended December 29, 2019.

UPBEAT ATMOSPHERE & APPEALING, IRREVERENT BRAND

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH

BEFORE COVID-19

4.0%

3.0%

3.1%

3.3%

3.1%

2.6%

3.3%

2.0%

2.2%(1)

2.3% (2)

1.0%

0.8%

0.5% (2)

0.0%

(0.7)%(3)

-1.0%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1st 10

Wks of

Q1 2020

KNAPP-TRACK SSS

1.5%

0.5%

(1.3%)

(0.2%)

1.1%

(1.5%)

(0.9%)

1.3%

0.1%

N/A

Number of

18

24

32

41

51

61

70

80

88

83

Comparable

Restaurants

Note: KNAPP-TRACK is a monthly sales and guest count tracking service for the full service restaurant market in the United States.

Source: KNAPP-TRACK and Company data.

  1. Adjusted to remove impact of the 53rd week and extra 1.5 operating days in fiscal 2012.

(2)

As a result of one-week calendar shift comparable sales calculation in 2013 and 2018 are based on comparing the sales in the fiscal periods of 2013 and 2018 to the corresponding calendar

15

periods in 2012 and 2017.

(3)

Adjusted to remove impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2017.

COMPARABLE RESTAURANT & AVERAGE WEEKLY SALES

DURING COVID-19

MONTH ENDING

04/26/20

05/24/20

06/28/20

07/26/20

08/23/20

Comparable Restaurant Sales

-55.2%

-44.8%

-21.6%

-26.3%

-20.0%

Average Weekly Sales per Restaurant

$ 38,816

$ 51,960

$ 70,558

$ 66,065

$ 70,983

Number of Open Restaurants

92

92

92

92

92

DEMONSTRATED REVENUE & UNIT GROWTH

$450

$369.6

$398.2

$426.4

($Millions)

$400

$330.6

$350

$287.1

$300

$245.1

$215.2

$250

$172.6

$204.4

$160.2

$200

$130.6

$150

$100

Revenue

$50

$0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

YTD

Q2

Q2

2019

2020

110

100

102

101

100

80

Restaurants

90

69

80

59

70

60

48

50

31

39

40

30

Total

20

10

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

YTD

Q2

Q2

2019

2020

17

CONSISTENT COST OF SALES MANAGEMENT

Cost of Sales (% of Revenue)

Commodity Basket %'s (1)

27.5%

26.4% 25.9%

26.6%

25.6%

25.8%

25.5% 24.9%

25.0%

16.2%

10.4%

24.4%

22.5%

20.0%

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

YTD

YTD

Q2

Q2

2019

2020

13.4%17.5%

18.1%

Groceries

Produce

Beef

Dairy

Chicken

Bar & Other

18

(1) Based on the latest LTM period.

INCREASING RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING PROFIT & ADJUSTED EBITDA

Level-

($Millions)

$70.0

$60.0

$50.0

Restaurant

ProfitOperating

$40.0

$30.0

$20.0

$10.0

$0.0

Total Restaurants:

AdjustedEBITDA ($Millions)

$55.0

$5.0

$45.0

$35.0

$25.0

$15.0

$56.5

$63.8

$64.6

$60.5(1)

$65.6

$34.8

$39.1(1)

$42.5

$35.2

$25.0

$27.6

19.2%

20.2%

19.1%

17.3%

19.7%

19.3%

17.5%

15.2%

15.4%

16.4%

17.2%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

YTD

Q2

Q2

2019

2020

31

39

48

59

69

80

91

100

100

102

101

0

0

$46.0

1

$40.3

$46.3

$40.4

$41.9

$30.8

$25.5

$29.1

$23.2

$18.9

$17.1

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

YTD

Q2

Q2

2019

2020

75.0%

60.0%

45.0%

30.0%

15.0%

0.0%

Note: Restaurant-Level Operating Profit represents income from operations plus the sum of general and administrative expenses, the advisory agreement termination fee, the settlement with our former director, offering costs, restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on asset impairment, closure costs, and depreciation and amortization.

Note: Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization plus the sum of restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on asset impairment, closure costs, deferred 19 compensation, the advisory agreement termination fee, the settlement with our former director, offering costs, management fees and expenses and special one-time bonus payment.

(1) Fiscal year 2012 and 2017 include one extra week of operations.

BALANCE SHEET

December 31,

December 30,

December 29,

June 28,

2017

2018

2019

2020

Cash

$

8.8

$

8.2

$

10.1

$

67.2

Other Current Assets

17.8

9.5

6.7

9.2

Property & Equipment, Net

197.3

211.0

210.8

193.3

Other Long-Term Assets (1)

48.1

48.4

218.5

216.4

Total Assets

$

272.0

$

277.1

$

446.1

$

486.1

Current Liabilities

$

25.7

$

4.3

$

36.2

$

41.2

Debt

-

-

-

-

Other Long-Term Liabilities (1)

57.3

78.9

215.0

209.5

Total Liabilities

83.0

83.2

251.1

251.0

Total Equity

189.0

193.9

194.9

235.1

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

272.0

$

277.1

$

446.1

$

486.1

20

(1) Includes approximately $170.6 million of operating lease assets, $9.7 million of operating lease liabilities and $216.0 million of operating lease liabilities, less current portion.

APPENDIX

RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING PROFIT

YTD Q2

YTD Q2

FY 2011

FY 2012

FY 2013

FY 2014

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

2019

2020

Income from operations as reported

$

9.5

$

13.3

$

15.4

$

15.9

$

18.7

$

24.3

$

23.5

$

3.3

$

3.4

$

9.7

$

(13.8)

General and Administration

7.5

9.4

10.0

11.7

16.2

17.6

18.7

20.7

23.7

12.0

10.5

Advisory Agreement Termination

-

2.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Offering Costs

-

0.2

0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Settlement with Former Director

0.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment and closure costs

-

-

-

-

4.4

1.5

-

12.3

14.2

0.6

20.6

Legal settlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6

0.8

-

Restaurant Pre-opening

3.4

3.4

3.9

4.6

4.4

5.3

6.2

4.4

3.0

1.9

1.1

Gain on insurance settlements

-

-

-

-

-

(1.4)

-

-

-

(1.0)

Depreciation and Amortization

4.4

6.5

8.9

10.3

12.8

15.1

17.6

19.8

20.7

10.2

10.2

Restaurant-Level Operating Profit

$

25.0

$

34.8

$

39.1

$

42.5

$

56.5

$

63.8

$

64.6

$

60.5

$

65.6

$

35.2

$

27.6

21

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

YTD Q2

YTD Q2

FY 2011

FY 2012

FY 2013

FY 2014

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

2019

2020

Net Income

$

3.5

$

5.5

$

11.1

$

11.5

$

12.9

$

17.2

$

29.0

$

5.5

$

6.2

$

9.5

$

(7.9)

Income Tax provision (benefit)

1.6

2.2

4.2

4.3

5.7

7.1

(5.5)

(2.4)

(2.9)

0.2

(6.1)

Interest Expense

4.4

5.6

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

Depreciation and Amortization

4.4

6.5

8.9

10.3

12.8

15.1

17.6

19.8

20.7

10.2

10.2

EBITDA

$

13.9

$

19.8

$

24.3

$

26.2

$

31.5

$

39.5

$

41.2

$

23.7

$

24.1

$

20.0

$

(3.6)

Management Fees & Expenses

0.4

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Advisory Agreement Termination

-

2.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Offering Costs

-

0.2

0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Settlement with Former Director

0.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment and closure costs

-

-

-

-

4.4

1.5

-

12.3

14.2

0.6

20.6

Legal settlement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6

0.8

-

Restaurant Pre-opening

3.4

3.4

3.9

4.6

4.4

5.3

6.2

4.4

3.0

1.9

1.1

Gain on insurance settlements

(1.4)

-

-

-

(1.0)

Special one-time bonus payment

1.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18.9

$

25.5

$

29.1

$

30.8

$

40.3

$

46.3

$

46.0

$

40.4

$

41.9

$

23.3

$

17.1

22

Disclaimer

Chuy's Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:39:08 UTC
