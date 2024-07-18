MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Chuy's (Nasdaq: CHUY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Darden.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/chuys-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Chuy's stockholders will receive will receive $37.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value for Chuy's of approximately $605 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Chuy's by imposing a significant penalty if Chuy's accepts a competing bid. Chuy's insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of the Chuy's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Chuy's common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/chuys-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-chuys-holdings-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-for-its-public-shareholders-302199894.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP