    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
13.96 CAD   -1.55%
05:20pCI Financial Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
02:00pTRANSCRIPT : CI Financial Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/21CI FINANCIAL : Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/22/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
CI Financial Corp. (the “Corporation”) announced the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William E. Butt

135,813,018

97.35%

3,698,698

2.65%

Brigette Chang-Addorisio

138,318,913

99.15%

1,192,803

0.85%

William T. Holland

130,684,520

93.67%

8,827,196

6.33%

Kurt MacAlpine

138,354,796

99.17%

1,156,920

0.83%

David P. Miller

101,865,736

73.02%

37,645,980

26.98%

Tom P. Muir

137,069,274

98.25%

2,442,442

1.75%

Paul J. Perrow

134,546,729

96.44%

4,964,987

3.56%

Sarah M. Ward

138,946,506

99.59%

565,210

0.41%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation. The vote on the Board’s disclosed approach to executive compensation did not carry.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 3, 2022. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an integrated global wealth and asset management company. CI managed and advised on approximately $349.6 billion in client assets as at May 31, 2022. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., Northwood Family Office Ltd., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, BRR OpCo, LLC (Budros, Ruhlin & Roe), The Cabana Group, LLC, Corient Capital Partners, LLC, CPWM, LLC (Columbia Pacific Wealth Management), Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC, Congress Wealth Management LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, Galapagos Partners, LP, GLASfunds, LLC, Gofen & Glossberg, LLC, Matrix Capital Advisors, LLC, McCutchen Group LLC, OCM Capital Partners, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, R.H. Bluestein & Co., Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 011 M 2 327 M 2 327 M
Net income 2022 553 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,97x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 2 728 M 2 109 M 2 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,18 CAD
Average target price 21,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky Executive Vice President
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-46.37%2 110
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.88%93 105
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-25.85%68 779
UBS GROUP AG-6.06%53 576
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.18%34 186
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.21%28 637