CI Financial Corp. (the “Corporation”) announces the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William E. Butt 101,731,519 84.29% 18,964,765 15.71% Brigette Chang 106,319,373 88.09% 14,376,911 11.91% William T. Holland 88,753,172 73.53% 31,943,112 26.47% Kurt MacAlpine 118,630,056 98.29% 2,066,228 1.71% David P. Miller 119,251,887 98.80% 1,444,397 1.20% Paul J. Perrow 97,898,868 81.11% 22,797,416 18.89% Sarah M. Ward 113,750,151 94.24% 6,946,133 5.76%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation with 88.71% support. The vote on the Board’s disclosed approach to executive compensation carried with 91.38% support.

Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 10, 2023. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CI Financial

CI is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages and advises on approximately $400.9 billion in client assets as at May 31, 2023.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

