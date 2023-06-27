CI Financial Corp. (the “Corporation”) announces the results of matters voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.
All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William E. Butt
101,731,519
84.29%
18,964,765
15.71%
Brigette Chang
106,319,373
88.09%
14,376,911
11.91%
William T. Holland
88,753,172
73.53%
31,943,112
26.47%
Kurt MacAlpine
118,630,056
98.29%
2,066,228
1.71%
David P. Miller
119,251,887
98.80%
1,444,397
1.20%
Paul J. Perrow
97,898,868
81.11%
22,797,416
18.89%
Sarah M. Ward
113,750,151
94.24%
6,946,133
5.76%
At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Corporation with 88.71% support. The vote on the Board’s disclosed approach to executive compensation carried with 91.38% support.
Details of each of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated May 10, 2023. A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About CI Financial
CI is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages and advises on approximately $400.9 billion in client assets as at May 31, 2023.
CI operates in three segments:
- Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.
- Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
- U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.
