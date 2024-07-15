CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 9:00 a.m. EDT, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed here or through the Investor Relations section of CI’s website.

Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion through the following numbers (access code: 921751):

Canada toll-free: 1-833-950-0062

United States toll-free: 1-833-470-1428

All other locations: 1-929-526-1599.

A recording of the webcast will be archived on CI’s Investor Relations site.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages, advises on and administers approximately $482.2 billion in client assets (as at May 31, 2024).

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715664541/en/