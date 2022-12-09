Advanced search
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:45 2022-12-09 am EST
13.74 CAD   +0.07%
11:21aCI Financial Named a Top Employer for 2023
12/05CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for JFT Strategies Fund
11/30National Bank Reports Launch of New ETFs, Other Updates
CI Financial Named a Top Employer for 2023

12/09/2022 | 11:21am EST
Selection highlights CI’s commitment to professional development, pandemic support for employees

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) has been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2023, an award that recognizes firms with progressive human resources practices and programs.

“Our employees are our greatest assets and we’re committed to investing in their development and providing meaningful opportunities for growth,” said CI Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine. “We’re incredibly proud of our staff. They continue to perform at a high level and achieved significant milestones in the strategic transformation of our company.”

“We know that to fuel a high-performance culture we need to provide our staff with a positive working environment – one that fosters genuine collaboration and commitment to employee care,” said Manisha Burman, CI Chief Human Resources Officer. “CI has for many years offered a highly competitive total rewards package and investment in learning and professional development. More recently, we’ve amplified our support with an increased emphasis on employee well-being.”

These initiatives included increased mental health resources, greater focus on community partnerships and an expanded diversity and inclusion program.

Candidates for the Greater Toronto's Top Employers designation are evaluated on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. The program is managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc. and the 2023 winners were announced today.

More information about CI’s qualifications for the award is available here.

About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI managed and advised on approximately $364.3 billion in client assets as at October 31, 2022.

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
  • Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 576 M 1 896 M 1 896 M
Net income 2022 410 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,45x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 2 558 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 88,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,73 CAD
Average target price 18,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky Executive Vice President
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-48.07%1 882
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.54%105 654
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.48%68 600
UBS GROUP AG3.56%57 854
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.19%36 041
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.10%34 382