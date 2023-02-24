CI Financial Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
02/24/2023 | 07:07am EST
Diluted EPS of ($0.05), adjusted EPS1 of $0.74
EBITDA of $117.2 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of $242.7 million
Operating cash flow of $150.9 million, free cash flow1 of $157.9 million
Total assets of $375.8 billion, up 11.2% over Q3
Paid quarterly dividend of $32.5 million or $0.18 a share
Acquired three RIAs in Q4, increasing U.S. wealth management assets to $181 billion
All financial amounts in Canadian dollars at December 31, 2022, unless stated otherwise. Financial amounts for the quarters and year ended 2022 are unaudited.
CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
“CI’s strong performance during an extended period of financial market volatility reflects the continued successful execution of the three pillars of our corporate strategy,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer.
“In the fourth quarter, robust net flows in our Canadian and U.S. businesses, along with the acquisition of three best-in-class U.S. registered investment advisor firms, drove double-digit asset growth.
“In Canadian asset management, we continue to see the benefits of the transformation of our investment management function from a group of independent boutiques into an integrated, global platform,” Mr. MacAlpine said. “In the fourth quarter, our Canadian retail business delivered $1.6 billion in positive net flows, versus net redemptions of more than $10 billion for the Canadian industry overall. Our relative investment results continue to be strong and our investment professionals received extensive industry recognition for their performance, winning 14 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards and 39 FundGrade A+ Awards for 2022.
“Our wealth management businesses had total net flows in 2022 of $6.6 billion in the U.S. and $3.8 billion in Canada, a testament to the excellence of our advisor teams and our differentiated approach to wealth management – which offers exceptional value to clients, especially during these uncertain times,” Mr. MacAlpine said. “We continue to make significant investments into advancing the technology, support and services of our Canadian wealth platform.
“Meanwhile, our U.S. wealth management business has tremendous momentum going into 2023, having added three high-quality RIAs in the fourth quarter and reaching $181 billion in assets [at December 31, 2022]. We started the process for the IPO of that business with the submission of the Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December. We’ve also assembled an accomplished leadership team at our U.S. headquarters to foster the continued integration of the business and the growth and development of our advisor teams across the country.”
Operating and financial data highlights
[millions of dollars, except share amounts]
As of and for the quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Total AUM and Client Assets:
Asset Management AUM
117,753
114,196
116,065
136,271
144,247
Canada Wealth Management assets
77,421
73,976
74,128
78,957
80,633
U.S. Wealth Management assets
180,579
149,841
143,520
145,768
151,339
Total assets
375,753
338,014
333,712
360,996
376,219
Asset Management Net Inflows:
Retail
1,621
640
(381)
(861)
142
Institutional
(195)
(21)
(3,203)
(264)
(331)
Australia
12
(377)
(122)
(305)
82
Closed Business
(169)
(129)
(160)
(203)
(195)
U.S. Asset Management
595
(38)
(195)
402
260
Total
1,864
75
(4,060)
(1,231)
(42)
IFRS Results (unaudited)
Net income attributable to shareholders
(9.5)
14.9
156.2
138.1
123.7
Diluted earnings per share
(0.05)
0.08
0.81
0.70
0.62
Pretax income
33.6
37.8
219.0
185.8
175.1
Pretax margin
5.4%
7.4%
38.6%
29.3%
28.3%
Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities
150.9
64.8
141.2
207.7
179.2
Adjusted Results (unaudited)
Adjusted net income
135.9
135.9
149.1
166.8
171.0
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.74
0.73
0.78
0.85
0.86
Adjusted EBITDA
242.7
237.5
251.0
272.9
277.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42.4%
43.0%
44.5%
46.5%
47.7%
Free cash flow
157.9
151.5
176.4
201.6
187.1
Average shares outstanding
183,666,579
185,601,752
191,151,896
196,111,771
196,816,227
Ending shares outstanding
184,517,832
183,526,499
189,037,762
192,987,082
197,422,270
Total debt
4,216
3,949
3,688
3,530
3,776
Net debt
4,059
3,730
3,538
3,352
3,453
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
4.2
4.0
3.5
3.0
3.1
Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see “Non-IFRS Measures” note below.
Financial highlights
The fourth quarter net loss of ($9.5) million in the quarter compared to a net income of $14.9 million in the third quarter. The fourth quarter net loss resulted from a combination of a non-cash charge due to the change in estimated contingent consideration and cumulative purchase price allocation adjustments as well as a higher tax rate in the quarter due to a valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets and non-deductible transaction related expenses. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income of $135.9 million in the quarter was unchanged from the third quarter of 2022.
Fourth quarter total net revenues increased 20.8% to $620.3 million in the quarter from $513.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenue grew 4.7% to $614.9 million, as lower revenues from the Asset Management segment due to lower average AUM were more than offset by the impact of acquisitions in the U.S. Wealth Management segment.
Fourth quarter total expenses increased 23.3% to $586.7 million in the quarter from $475.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses were up 6.1% to $411.7 million, reflecting the impact of acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter.
Capital allocation
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The annual dividend rate of $0.72 per share represented a yield of 4.7% on CI’s closing share price of $15.30 on February 23, 2023.
Fourth quarter business highlights
CI completed the acquisitions of three U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms, adding a combined total of approximately US$18.4 billion in assets to CI Private Wealth US. The firms, which focus on meeting the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through comprehensive wealth management services, are:
The Boston-based team and assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors (formerly Eaton Vance Investment Counsel), which now operates as CI Eaton Private Wealth.
As announced in December, CI US Holdings Inc. (“CI US”) confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), relating to a proposed initial public offering of common stock of CI US. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Leonard “Lennie” Gullan joined CI Private Wealth US as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective October 1, 2022. In this role, Mr. Gullan oversees the U.S. business’s daily operations, trading and technology, and leads the firm’s initiatives to integrate and transform operations, platforms and technologies across the CIPW businesses. He also assists in developing the firm’s strategic direction and identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities. Prior to CIPW, Mr. Gullan was a Managing Director at Citadel, where he held a variety of senior leadership positions.
CI was named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2023 in recognition of its exceptional human resources practices and programs. In particular, the awards program noted CI’s increased support for employees in response to the pandemic and its commitment to employee career development.
CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”)wasrecognized with 14 Refinitiv Canada Lipper Fund Awards for 2022. The awards recognize mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers.
CI GAM continued to enhance its product lineup with the introduction of three global fixed-income solutions: CI Global Investment Grade ETF, CI Global Investment Grade Fund and CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund.
Following quarter-end:
CI’s common shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of January 19, 2023, following CI’s decision to voluntarily delist its shares from the exchange, which was first announced in November 2022.
CI GAM started the year with a strong pace of product development, launching three ETFs and five other funds:
A private markets fund-of-funds solution providing diversified exposure to a variety of asset classes and best-in-class alternative asset managers, through a simple one-ticket solution. This solution builds on CI GAM’s leadership in alternative investments in the Canadian market.
Two ETFs that seek to manage downside volatility for equity investors – CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF and CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF.
A suite of covered call funds that include a new ETF – CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF – and four mutual funds based on CI GAM’s existing lineup of covered call ETFs.
CI GAM was the recipient of 39 FundGrade A+® Awards for 2022, more than any other fund company. The winning CI GAM funds include 16 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and 23 segregated funds managed by CI GAM. The awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have demonstrated consistent, outstanding risk-adjusted performance.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.
CI operates in three segments:
Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Quarters Ended
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Revenues
Asset management fees
378.2
386.7
404.3
437.6
464.9
1,606.8
1,792.1
Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions
(116.0
)
(119.2
)
(124.0
)
(135.3
)
(143.6
)
(494.5
)
(557.4
)
Net asset management fees
262.2
267.5
280.3
302.3
321.3
1,112.3
1,234.7
Canada wealth management fees
133.1
129.2
130.1
138.2
134.9
530.7
506.8
U.S. wealth management fees
190.1
164.1
168.9
164.5
120.9
687.6
345.0
Other revenues
26.2
26.6
21.2
21.6
27.3
95.7
83.1
FX (gains)/losses
15.2
(73.9
)
(32.9
)
11.5
3.1
(80.1
)
(18.8
)
Other gains/(losses)
(6.5
)
0.1
(1.1
)
(4.4
)
11.9
(11.9
)
18.7
Total net revenues
620.3
513.6
566.7
633.8
619.3
2,334.3
2,169.6
Expenses
Selling, general & administrative
277.2
245.6
238.0
259.3
214.6
1,020.0
742.3
Advisor and dealer fees
101.1
98.3
99.7
106.9
104.8
406.0
396.7
Other
9.2
17.1
4.7
3.6
5.7
34.6
52.0
Interest and lease finance expense
41.4
38.6
36.2
35.9
32.5
152.1
109.7
Depreciation and other amortization
13.1
13.0
11.9
11.4
10.9
49.4
41.0
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
26.5
27.7
27.4
24.1
18.2
105.7
55.8
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
41.3
13.1
4.6
3.8
13.6
62.7
35.9
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
76.8
22.5
(75.0
)
3.1
43.9
27.4
149.9
Total expenses
586.7
475.8
347.7
448.0
444.2
1858.1
1583.4
Pretax income
33.6
37.8
219.0
185.8
175.1
476.2
586.2
Income tax expense
41.9
23.5
60.7
48.3
51.3
174.4
173.8
Net income
(8.3
)
14.4
158.3
137.5
123.7
301.8
412.4
Non-controlling interest
1.2
(0.5
)
2.1
(0.6
)
0.0
2.1
3.0
Net income attributable to shareholders
(9.5
)
14.9
156.2
138.1
123.7
299.8
409.3
Basic earnings per share
(0.05
)
0.08
0.82
0.70
0.63
1.59
2.03
Diluted earnings per share
(0.05
)
0.08
0.81
0.70
0.62
1.58
2.02
Non-IFRS adjustments
Net income
(8.3
)
14.4
158.3
137.5
123.7
301.8
412.4
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
26.5
27.7
27.4
24.1
18.7
105.7
57.4
Amortization of equity accounted Investments
2.6
-
-
-
-
2.6
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
76.8
22.5
(75.0
)
3.1
43.9
27.4
149.9
Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A)
1.5
3.8
0.7
18.2
2.1
24.2
7.2
NCI Reclassification (included in Other)
1.2
1.0
0.9
0.9
-
4.0
-
CIPW adjustments (included in SG&A)
27.7
11.5
3.1
13.2
-
55.5
-
FX (gains)/losses
(15.2
)
73.9
32.9
(11.5
)
(3.1
)
80.1
18.8
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
41.3
13.1
4.6
3.8
13.6
62.7
35.9
Other gains/(losses)
7.1
-
(1.2
)
-
(16.8
)
5.9
(11.1
)
Bad Debt and trading (included in Other)
-
8.0
-
-
-
8.0
24.9
Total adjustments
169.6
161.5
(6.7
)
51.7
58.4
376.1
283.1
Tax effect of adjustments
(9.9
)
(27.8
)
5.6
(11.5
)
(11.1
)
(43.6
)
(57.5
)
Non-controlling interest
15.5
12.1
8.1
10.9
(0.0
)
46.7
3.1
Adjusted net income
135.9
135.9
149.1
166.8
171.0
587.7
634.8
Adjusted earnings per share
0.74
0.73
0.78
0.85
0.87
3.11
3.15
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.74
0.73
0.78
0.85
0.86
3.10
3.14
Average shares outstanding
183.7
185.6
191.2
196.1
196.8
189.1
201.6
Average diluted shares outstanding
184.6
186.4
191.8
197.0
198.4
189.8
202.5
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at
December 31, 2022
As at
December 31, 2021
[in thousands of Canadian dollars]
$
$
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
153,620
230,779
Client and trust funds on deposit
1,306,595
1,199,904
Investments
40,448
131,772
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
286,298
272,962
Income taxes receivable
33,989
3,607
Total current assets
1,820,950
1,839,024
Capital assets, net
55,587
52,596
Right-of-use assets
139,422
142,606
Intangibles
7,227,700
6,185,237
Deferred income taxes
54,415
56,901
Other assets
397,804
383,187
Total assets
9,695,878
8,659,551
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
293,246
369,081
Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities
502,746
197,994
CIPW unit liabilities
765,959
374,438
Dividends payable
66,426
71,072
Client and trust funds payable
1,312,640
1,202,079
Income taxes payable
3,044
19,035
Current portion of long-term debt
320,000
444,486
Current portion of lease liabilities
23,994
20,216
Total current liabilities
3,288,055
2,698,401
Long-term debt
3,896,214
3,331,552
Provisions and other financial liabilities
270,567
379,641
Deferred income taxes
480,500
480,777
Lease liabilities
149,360
153,540
Total liabilities
8,084,696
7,043,911
Equity
Share capital
1,706,880
1,810,153
Contributed surplus
30,239
28,368
Deficit
(173,052
)
(226,715
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
33,224
(23,289
)
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company
1,597,291
1,588,517
Non-controlling interests
13,891
27,123
Total equity
1,611,182
1,615,640
Total liabilities and equity
9,695,878
8,659,551
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
[in thousands of Canadian dollars]
2022
$
2021
$
(unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*)
Net income for the period
301,829
412,374
Add (deduct) items not involving cash
Other losses (gains)
11,904
(20,584
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
27,427
149,904
Contingent consideration recorded as compensation
24,156
7,198
Change in fair value of loan guarantees
10,819
—
Recognition of vesting of CIPW unit liabilities
13,499
—
Equity-based compensation
24,577
22,005
Amortization and depreciation
49,368
40,973
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
105,744
55,848
Deferred income taxes
(4,777
)
(42,419
)
Loss on repurchases of long-term debt
—
24,920
Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities
564,546
650,219
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(85,630
)
15,741
Cash provided by operating activities
478,916
665,960
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(3,283
)
(5,101
)
Proceeds on sale of investments
96,508
15,412
Additions to capital assets
(17,480
)
(7,798
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets
97,751
(167,378
)
Additions to intangibles
(11,361
)
(12,420
)
Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities
(198,207
)
(290,002
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(472,461
)
(934,589
)
Cash used in investing activities
(508,533
)
(1,401,876
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of long-term debt
(455,509
)
(640,419
)
Issuance of long-term debt
718,000
1,704,795
Repurchase of long-term debt
—
(50,732
)
Repurchase of share capital
(229,708
)
(364,319
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(22,965
)
(16,667
)
Issuance of CIPW unit liabilities
85,679
—
Net distributions to non-controlling interest
(5,664
)
(3,114
)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(137,375
)
(146,447
)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(47,542
)
483,097
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year
(77,159
)
(252,819
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
230,779
483,598
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
153,620
230,779
(*) Included in operating activities are the following:
Interest paid
139,384
115,563
Income taxes paid
224,369
193,900
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning AUM
114.2
116.1
136.3
144.2
139.4
Gross inflows
7.3
4.9
4.8
4.9
5.2
Gross outflows
(6.0
)
(4.8
)
(8.7
)
(6.6
)
(5.5
)
Net inflows/(outflows)
1.3
0.1
(3.9
)
(1.6
)
(0.3
)
Acquisitions
—
—
—
—
—
Market move and FX
2.3
(2.0
)
(16.3
)
(6.3
)
5.2
Ending AUM
117.8
114.2
116.1
136.3
144.2
Proprietary AUM
31.9
30.4
30.8
34.5
36.2
Non-proprietary AUM
85.9
83.7
85.2
101.7
108.1
Average assets under management
117.7
119.1
125.4
138.2
143.0
Annualized organic growth
4.4
%
0.4
%
(11.4
)%
(4.6
)%
(0.9
)%
Gross management fee/average AUM
1.29
%
1.30
%
1.31
%
1.30
%
1.30
%
Net management fee/average AUM
0.87
%
0.88
%
0.89
%
0.88
%
0.88
%
Net Inflows
Retail
1.6
0.6
(0.4
)
(0.9
)
0.1
Institutional
(0.2
)
—
(3.2
)
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
Closed business
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
Total Canada net inflows
1.3
0.5
(3.7
)
(1.3
)
(0.4
)
Australia
—
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
0.1
Total net inflows/(outflows)
1.3
0.1
(3.9
)
(1.6
)
(0.3
)
RETAIL (ex Closed Business)
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning AUM
94.0
95.1
108.4
114.6
110.4
Net Flows
1.6
0.6
(0.4)
(0.9)
0.1
Market Move / FX
1.5
(1.7)
(12.9)
(5.3)
4.1
Acquisitions
___
___
___
___
___
Ending AUM
97.1
94.0
95.1
108.4
114.6
Average AUM
97.0
97.9
101.4
109.6
113.8
INSTITUTIONAL
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning AUM
8.3
8.4
12.7
13.3
13.0
Net Flows
(0.2)
0.0
(3.2)
(0.3)
0.3
Market Move / FX
0.2
(0.1)
(1.1)
(0.3)
0.6
Acquisitions
___
___
___
___
___
Ending AUM
8.3
8.3
8.4
12.7
13.3
Average AUM
8.4
8.6
10.2
12.9
13.2
AUSTRALIA
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning AUM
4.7
5.1
6.6
7.3
7.0
Net Flows
0.0
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.3)
0.1
Market Move / FX
0.3
0.0
(1.4)
(0.4)
0.2
Acquisitions
___
___
___
___
___
Ending AUM
5.0
4.7
5.1
6.6
7.3
Average AUM
4.8
4.9
5.8
7.0
7.1
CLOSED BUSINESS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning AUM
7.3
7.5
8.6
9.1
9.0
Net Flows
(0.2)
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Market Move / FX
0.2
(0.1)
(0.9)
(0.3)
0.3
Acquisitions
___
___
___
___
___
Ending AUM
7.3
7.3
7.5
8.6
9.1
Average AUM
7.4
7.6
8.0
8.7
9.0
AUM BY ASSET CLASS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Balanced
50.3
49.8
50.9
59.4
62.1
Equity
41.6
40.2
41.4
49.3
52.3
Fixed income
11.0
11.2
11.7
13.1
14.2
Alternatives
3.6
3.8
3.6
4.9
5.7
Cash/Other
6.2
4.5
3.4
3
2.7
Total Canada asset management
112.8
109.5
111
129.7
137
Australia
5.0
4.7
5.1
6.6
7.3
Total asset management segment
117.8
114.2
116.1
136.3
144.2
CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning client assets
74.0
74.1
79.0
80.6
76.9
Acquisitions
—
—
2.4
—
—
Net flows and market move
3.4
(0.2)
(7.2)
(1.7)
3.8
Ending client assets
77.4
74.0
74.1
79.0
80.6
Average client assets
77.3
76.0
77.7
79.0
78.9
Wealth management fees/average client assets
0.91%
0.90%
0.91%
0.95%
0.93%
U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Beginning billable client assets
144.9
138.8
141.2
146.4
96.1
Acquisitions
24.9
—
7.1
1.1
49.3
Net flows and market move
4.4
6.2
(9.5)
(6.3)
1.0
Ending billable client assets
174.3
144.9
138.8
141.2
146.4
Non-billable client assets
6.3
4.9
4.8
4.6
4.9
Total client assets
180.6
149.8
143.5
145.8
151.3
Fees/beginning billable client assets
0.52%
0.47%
0.48%
0.46%
0.50%
NON-IFRS MEASURES
In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:
Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin
Free cash flow
Net debt.
These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:
gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances
costs related to our acquisitions including:
amortization of intangible assets
change in fair value of contingent consideration
related advisory fees
contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS
restructuring charges including organizational expenses for the establishment of CIPW
legal provisions for a class action related to market timing
certain gains or losses in assets and investments
costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations
expenses associated with CIPW redeemable units.
Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated November 10, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (unaudited)
Quarters ended
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
Pretax income
33.6
37.8
219.0
185.8
175.1
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
26.5
27.7
27.4
24.1
18.9
Depreciation and other amortization
13.1
13.0
11.9
11.4
10.9
Interest and lease finance expense
41.4
38.6
36.2
35.9
32.5
EBITDA
117.2
117.1
294.6
257.1
237.3
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
76.8
22.5
(75.0)
3.1
43.9
Contingent consideration recorded as compensation
1.5
3.8
0.7
18.2
2.1
Non-controlling interest reclassification
1.2
1.0
0.9
0.9
0.0
CIPW adjustments
27.7
11.5
3.1
13.2
0.0
FX (gains)/losses
(15.2)
73.9
32.9
(11.5)
(3.1)
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
41.3
13.1
4.6
3.8
13.6
Other(gains)/losses
7.1
-
(1.2)
-
(16.8)
Bond redemption costs
0.0
8.0
-
-
-
Total adjustments
140.5
133.8
(34.1)
27.7
39.6
Non-controlling interest
15.0
13.4
9.5
11.9
(0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
242.7
237.5
251.0
272.9
277.2
Reported net revenue
620.3
513.6
566.7
633.8
619.3
Less: FX gains/(losses)
15.2
(73.9)
(32.9)
11.5
3.1
Less: Non-operating Other gains/(losses)
(7.1)
-
1.2
-
16.8
Less: NCI revenues
40.6
35.1
34.8
35.5
17.9
Adjusted net revenue
571.7
552.4
563.5
586.8
581.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42.4%
43.0%
44.5%
46.5%
47.7%
FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Quarters ended
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
Cash provided by operating activities
56.7
103.3
164.1
154.8
163.7
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
94.1
(38.4)
(22.9)
52.9
15.5
Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities