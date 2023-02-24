CI Financial Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

All financial amounts in Canadian dollars at December 31, 2022, unless stated otherwise. Financial amounts for the quarters and year ended 2022 are unaudited.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“CI’s strong performance during an extended period of financial market volatility reflects the continued successful execution of the three pillars of our corporate strategy,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer.

“In the fourth quarter, robust net flows in our Canadian and U.S. businesses, along with the acquisition of three best-in-class U.S. registered investment advisor firms, drove double-digit asset growth.

“In Canadian asset management, we continue to see the benefits of the transformation of our investment management function from a group of independent boutiques into an integrated, global platform,” Mr. MacAlpine said. “In the fourth quarter, our Canadian retail business delivered $1.6 billion in positive net flows, versus net redemptions of more than $10 billion for the Canadian industry overall. Our relative investment results continue to be strong and our investment professionals received extensive industry recognition for their performance, winning 14 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards and 39 FundGrade A+ Awards for 2022.

“Our wealth management businesses had total net flows in 2022 of $6.6 billion in the U.S. and $3.8 billion in Canada, a testament to the excellence of our advisor teams and our differentiated approach to wealth management – which offers exceptional value to clients, especially during these uncertain times,” Mr. MacAlpine said. “We continue to make significant investments into advancing the technology, support and services of our Canadian wealth platform.

“Meanwhile, our U.S. wealth management business has tremendous momentum going into 2023, having added three high-quality RIAs in the fourth quarter and reaching $181 billion in assets [at December 31, 2022]. We started the process for the IPO of that business with the submission of the Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December. We’ve also assembled an accomplished leadership team at our U.S. headquarters to foster the continued integration of the business and the growth and development of our advisor teams across the country.”

Operating and financial data highlights

[millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM 117,753 114,196 116,065 136,271 144,247 Canada Wealth Management assets 77,421 73,976 74,128 78,957 80,633 U.S. Wealth Management assets 180,579 149,841 143,520 145,768 151,339 Total assets 375,753 338,014 333,712 360,996 376,219 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail 1,621 640 (381) (861) 142 Institutional (195) (21) (3,203) (264) (331) Australia 12 (377) (122) (305) 82 Closed Business (169) (129) (160) (203) (195) U.S. Asset Management 595 (38) (195) 402 260 Total 1,864 75 (4,060) (1,231) (42) IFRS Results (unaudited) Net income attributable to shareholders (9.5) 14.9 156.2 138.1 123.7 Diluted earnings per share (0.05) 0.08 0.81 0.70 0.62 Pretax income 33.6 37.8 219.0 185.8 175.1 Pretax margin 5.4% 7.4% 38.6% 29.3% 28.3% Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 150.9 64.8 141.2 207.7 179.2 Adjusted Results (unaudited) Adjusted net income 135.9 135.9 149.1 166.8 171.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.73 0.78 0.85 0.86 Adjusted EBITDA 242.7 237.5 251.0 272.9 277.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.4% 43.0% 44.5% 46.5% 47.7% Free cash flow 157.9 151.5 176.4 201.6 187.1 Average shares outstanding 183,666,579 185,601,752 191,151,896 196,111,771 196,816,227 Ending shares outstanding 184,517,832 183,526,499 189,037,762 192,987,082 197,422,270 Total debt 4,216 3,949 3,688 3,530 3,776 Net debt 4,059 3,730 3,538 3,352 3,453 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 4.2 4.0 3.5 3.0 3.1

Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see “Non-IFRS Measures” note below.

Financial highlights

The fourth quarter net loss of ($9.5) million in the quarter compared to a net income of $14.9 million in the third quarter. The fourth quarter net loss resulted from a combination of a non-cash charge due to the change in estimated contingent consideration and cumulative purchase price allocation adjustments as well as a higher tax rate in the quarter due to a valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets and non-deductible transaction related expenses. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income of $135.9 million in the quarter was unchanged from the third quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter total net revenues increased 20.8% to $620.3 million in the quarter from $513.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenue grew 4.7% to $614.9 million, as lower revenues from the Asset Management segment due to lower average AUM were more than offset by the impact of acquisitions in the U.S. Wealth Management segment.

Fourth quarter total expenses increased 23.3% to $586.7 million in the quarter from $475.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses were up 6.1% to $411.7 million, reflecting the impact of acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter.

Capital allocation

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023. The annual dividend rate of $0.72 per share represented a yield of 4.7% on CI’s closing share price of $15.30 on February 23, 2023.

Fourth quarter business highlights

CI completed the acquisitions of three U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms, adding a combined total of approximately US$18.4 billion in assets to CI Private Wealth US. The firms, which focus on meeting the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through comprehensive wealth management services, are: The Boston-based team and assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors (formerly Eaton Vance Investment Counsel), which now operates as CI Eaton Private Wealth. Inverness Counsel, LLC, a New York City-based RIA that has been rebranded CI Inverness Private Wealth. Kore Private Wealth, LLC, of New York City which now operates as CI Kore Private Wealth.

As announced in December, CI US Holdings Inc. (“CI US”) confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), relating to a proposed initial public offering of common stock of CI US. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Leonard “Lennie” Gullan joined CI Private Wealth US as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective October 1, 2022. In this role, Mr. Gullan oversees the U.S. business’s daily operations, trading and technology, and leads the firm’s initiatives to integrate and transform operations, platforms and technologies across the CIPW businesses. He also assists in developing the firm’s strategic direction and identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities. Prior to CIPW, Mr. Gullan was a Managing Director at Citadel, where he held a variety of senior leadership positions.

CI was named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2023 in recognition of its exceptional human resources practices and programs. In particular, the awards program noted CI’s increased support for employees in response to the pandemic and its commitment to employee career development.

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) was recognized with 14 Refinitiv Canada Lipper Fund Awards for 2022. The awards recognize mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers.

was recognized with 14 Refinitiv Canada Lipper Fund Awards for 2022. The awards recognize mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers. CI GAM continued to enhance its product lineup with the introduction of three global fixed-income solutions: CI Global Investment Grade ETF, CI Global Investment Grade Fund and CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund.

Following quarter-end:

CI’s common shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of January 19, 2023, following CI’s decision to voluntarily delist its shares from the exchange, which was first announced in November 2022.

CI GAM started the year with a strong pace of product development, launching three ETFs and five other funds: A private markets fund-of-funds solution providing diversified exposure to a variety of asset classes and best-in-class alternative asset managers, through a simple one-ticket solution. This solution builds on CI GAM’s leadership in alternative investments in the Canadian market. Two ETFs that seek to manage downside volatility for equity investors – CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF and CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF. A suite of covered call funds that include a new ETF – CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF – and four mutual funds based on CI GAM’s existing lineup of covered call ETFs.

CI GAM was the recipient of 39 FundGrade A+® Awards for 2022, more than any other fund company. The winning CI GAM funds include 16 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and 23 segregated funds managed by CI GAM. The awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have demonstrated consistent, outstanding risk-adjusted performance.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarter Ended Year Ended Quarters Ended 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Revenues Asset management fees 378.2 386.7 404.3 437.6 464.9 1,606.8 1,792.1 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (116.0 ) (119.2 ) (124.0 ) (135.3 ) (143.6 ) (494.5 ) (557.4 ) Net asset management fees 262.2 267.5 280.3 302.3 321.3 1,112.3 1,234.7 Canada wealth management fees 133.1 129.2 130.1 138.2 134.9 530.7 506.8 U.S. wealth management fees 190.1 164.1 168.9 164.5 120.9 687.6 345.0 Other revenues 26.2 26.6 21.2 21.6 27.3 95.7 83.1 FX (gains)/losses 15.2 (73.9 ) (32.9 ) 11.5 3.1 (80.1 ) (18.8 ) Other gains/(losses) (6.5 ) 0.1 (1.1 ) (4.4 ) 11.9 (11.9 ) 18.7 Total net revenues 620.3 513.6 566.7 633.8 619.3 2,334.3 2,169.6 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 277.2 245.6 238.0 259.3 214.6 1,020.0 742.3 Advisor and dealer fees 101.1 98.3 99.7 106.9 104.8 406.0 396.7 Other 9.2 17.1 4.7 3.6 5.7 34.6 52.0 Interest and lease finance expense 41.4 38.6 36.2 35.9 32.5 152.1 109.7 Depreciation and other amortization 13.1 13.0 11.9 11.4 10.9 49.4 41.0 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 26.5 27.7 27.4 24.1 18.2 105.7 55.8 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 41.3 13.1 4.6 3.8 13.6 62.7 35.9 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 76.8 22.5 (75.0 ) 3.1 43.9 27.4 149.9 Total expenses 586.7 475.8 347.7 448.0 444.2 1858.1 1583.4 Pretax income 33.6 37.8 219.0 185.8 175.1 476.2 586.2 Income tax expense 41.9 23.5 60.7 48.3 51.3 174.4 173.8 Net income (8.3 ) 14.4 158.3 137.5 123.7 301.8 412.4 Non-controlling interest 1.2 (0.5 ) 2.1 (0.6 ) 0.0 2.1 3.0 Net income attributable to shareholders (9.5 ) 14.9 156.2 138.1 123.7 299.8 409.3 Basic earnings per share (0.05 ) 0.08 0.82 0.70 0.63 1.59 2.03 Diluted earnings per share (0.05 ) 0.08 0.81 0.70 0.62 1.58 2.02 Non-IFRS adjustments Net income (8.3 ) 14.4 158.3 137.5 123.7 301.8 412.4 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 26.5 27.7 27.4 24.1 18.7 105.7 57.4 Amortization of equity accounted Investments 2.6 - - - - 2.6 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 76.8 22.5 (75.0 ) 3.1 43.9 27.4 149.9 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 1.5 3.8 0.7 18.2 2.1 24.2 7.2 NCI Reclassification (included in Other) 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.9 - 4.0 - CIPW adjustments (included in SG&A) 27.7 11.5 3.1 13.2 - 55.5 - FX (gains)/losses (15.2 ) 73.9 32.9 (11.5 ) (3.1 ) 80.1 18.8 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 41.3 13.1 4.6 3.8 13.6 62.7 35.9 Other gains/(losses) 7.1 - (1.2 ) - (16.8 ) 5.9 (11.1 ) Bad Debt and trading (included in Other) - 8.0 - - - 8.0 24.9 Total adjustments 169.6 161.5 (6.7 ) 51.7 58.4 376.1 283.1 Tax effect of adjustments (9.9 ) (27.8 ) 5.6 (11.5 ) (11.1 ) (43.6 ) (57.5 ) Non-controlling interest 15.5 12.1 8.1 10.9 (0.0 ) 46.7 3.1 Adjusted net income 135.9 135.9 149.1 166.8 171.0 587.7 634.8 Adjusted earnings per share 0.74 0.73 0.78 0.85 0.87 3.11 3.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.73 0.78 0.85 0.86 3.10 3.14 Average shares outstanding 183.7 185.6 191.2 196.1 196.8 189.1 201.6 Average diluted shares outstanding 184.6 186.4 191.8 197.0 198.4 189.8 202.5

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at

December 31, 2022 As at

December 31, 2021 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 153,620 230,779 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,306,595 1,199,904 Investments 40,448 131,772 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 286,298 272,962 Income taxes receivable 33,989 3,607 Total current assets 1,820,950 1,839,024 Capital assets, net 55,587 52,596 Right-of-use assets 139,422 142,606 Intangibles 7,227,700 6,185,237 Deferred income taxes 54,415 56,901 Other assets 397,804 383,187 Total assets 9,695,878 8,659,551 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 293,246 369,081 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 502,746 197,994 CIPW unit liabilities 765,959 374,438 Dividends payable 66,426 71,072 Client and trust funds payable 1,312,640 1,202,079 Income taxes payable 3,044 19,035 Current portion of long-term debt 320,000 444,486 Current portion of lease liabilities 23,994 20,216 Total current liabilities 3,288,055 2,698,401 Long-term debt 3,896,214 3,331,552 Provisions and other financial liabilities 270,567 379,641 Deferred income taxes 480,500 480,777 Lease liabilities 149,360 153,540 Total liabilities 8,084,696 7,043,911 Equity Share capital 1,706,880 1,810,153 Contributed surplus 30,239 28,368 Deficit (173,052 ) (226,715 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 33,224 (23,289 ) Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 1,597,291 1,588,517 Non-controlling interests 13,891 27,123 Total equity 1,611,182 1,615,640 Total liabilities and equity 9,695,878 8,659,551

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS [in thousands of Canadian dollars] 2022

$ 2021

$ (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period 301,829 412,374 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other losses (gains) 11,904 (20,584 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 27,427 149,904 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 24,156 7,198 Change in fair value of loan guarantees 10,819 — Recognition of vesting of CIPW unit liabilities 13,499 — Equity-based compensation 24,577 22,005 Amortization and depreciation 49,368 40,973 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 105,744 55,848 Deferred income taxes (4,777 ) (42,419 ) Loss on repurchases of long-term debt — 24,920 Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 564,546 650,219 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (85,630 ) 15,741 Cash provided by operating activities 478,916 665,960 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments (3,283 ) (5,101 ) Proceeds on sale of investments 96,508 15,412 Additions to capital assets (17,480 ) (7,798 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 97,751 (167,378 ) Additions to intangibles (11,361 ) (12,420 ) Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (198,207 ) (290,002 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (472,461 ) (934,589 ) Cash used in investing activities (508,533 ) (1,401,876 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (455,509 ) (640,419 ) Issuance of long-term debt 718,000 1,704,795 Repurchase of long-term debt — (50,732 ) Repurchase of share capital (229,708 ) (364,319 ) Payment of lease liabilities (22,965 ) (16,667 ) Issuance of CIPW unit liabilities 85,679 — Net distributions to non-controlling interest (5,664 ) (3,114 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (137,375 ) (146,447 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (47,542 ) 483,097 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year (77,159 ) (252,819 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 230,779 483,598 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 153,620 230,779 (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 139,384 115,563 Income taxes paid 224,369 193,900

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning AUM 114.2 116.1 136.3 144.2 139.4 Gross inflows 7.3 4.9 4.8 4.9 5.2 Gross outflows (6.0 ) (4.8 ) (8.7 ) (6.6 ) (5.5 ) Net inflows/(outflows) 1.3 0.1 (3.9 ) (1.6 ) (0.3 ) Acquisitions — — — — — Market move and FX 2.3 (2.0 ) (16.3 ) (6.3 ) 5.2 Ending AUM 117.8 114.2 116.1 136.3 144.2 Proprietary AUM 31.9 30.4 30.8 34.5 36.2 Non-proprietary AUM 85.9 83.7 85.2 101.7 108.1 Average assets under management 117.7 119.1 125.4 138.2 143.0 Annualized organic growth 4.4 % 0.4 % (11.4 )% (4.6 )% (0.9 )% Gross management fee/average AUM 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.30 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.88 % Net Inflows Retail 1.6 0.6 (0.4 ) (0.9 ) 0.1 Institutional (0.2 ) — (3.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Closed business (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Canada net inflows 1.3 0.5 (3.7 ) (1.3 ) (0.4 ) Australia — (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) 0.1 Total net inflows/(outflows) 1.3 0.1 (3.9 ) (1.6 ) (0.3 )

RETAIL (ex Closed Business) [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning AUM 94.0 95.1 108.4 114.6 110.4 Net Flows 1.6 0.6 (0.4) (0.9) 0.1 Market Move / FX 1.5 (1.7) (12.9) (5.3) 4.1 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 97.1 94.0 95.1 108.4 114.6 Average AUM 97.0 97.9 101.4 109.6 113.8

INSTITUTIONAL [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning AUM 8.3 8.4 12.7 13.3 13.0 Net Flows (0.2) 0.0 (3.2) (0.3) 0.3 Market Move / FX 0.2 (0.1) (1.1) (0.3) 0.6 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 8.3 8.3 8.4 12.7 13.3 Average AUM 8.4 8.6 10.2 12.9 13.2

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning AUM 4.7 5.1 6.6 7.3 7.0 Net Flows 0.0 (0.4) (0.1) (0.3) 0.1 Market Move / FX 0.3 0.0 (1.4) (0.4) 0.2 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 5.0 4.7 5.1 6.6 7.3 Average AUM 4.8 4.9 5.8 7.0 7.1

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning AUM 7.3 7.5 8.6 9.1 9.0 Net Flows (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) Market Move / FX 0.2 (0.1) (0.9) (0.3) 0.3 Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 7.3 7.3 7.5 8.6 9.1 Average AUM 7.4 7.6 8.0 8.7 9.0

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Balanced 50.3 49.8 50.9 59.4 62.1 Equity 41.6 40.2 41.4 49.3 52.3 Fixed income 11.0 11.2 11.7 13.1 14.2 Alternatives 3.6 3.8 3.6 4.9 5.7 Cash/Other 6.2 4.5 3.4 3 2.7 Total Canada asset management 112.8 109.5 111 129.7 137 Australia 5.0 4.7 5.1 6.6 7.3 Total asset management segment 117.8 114.2 116.1 136.3 144.2

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning client assets 74.0 74.1 79.0 80.6 76.9 Acquisitions — — 2.4 — — Net flows and market move 3.4 (0.2) (7.2) (1.7) 3.8 Ending client assets 77.4 74.0 74.1 79.0 80.6 Average client assets 77.3 76.0 77.7 79.0 78.9 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.91% 0.90% 0.91% 0.95% 0.93%

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Beginning billable client assets 144.9 138.8 141.2 146.4 96.1 Acquisitions 24.9 — 7.1 1.1 49.3 Net flows and market move 4.4 6.2 (9.5) (6.3) 1.0 Ending billable client assets 174.3 144.9 138.8 141.2 146.4 Non-billable client assets 6.3 4.9 4.8 4.6 4.9 Total client assets 180.6 149.8 143.5 145.8 151.3 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.52% 0.47% 0.48% 0.46% 0.50%

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges including organizational expenses for the establishment of CIPW

legal provisions for a class action related to market timing

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated November 10, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (unaudited) Quarters ended 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Pretax income 33.6 37.8 219.0 185.8 175.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 26.5 27.7 27.4 24.1 18.9 Depreciation and other amortization 13.1 13.0 11.9 11.4 10.9 Interest and lease finance expense 41.4 38.6 36.2 35.9 32.5 EBITDA 117.2 117.1 294.6 257.1 237.3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 76.8 22.5 (75.0) 3.1 43.9 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 1.5 3.8 0.7 18.2 2.1 Non-controlling interest reclassification 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.0 CIPW adjustments 27.7 11.5 3.1 13.2 0.0 FX (gains)/losses (15.2) 73.9 32.9 (11.5) (3.1) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 41.3 13.1 4.6 3.8 13.6 Other(gains)/losses 7.1 - (1.2) - (16.8) Bond redemption costs 0.0 8.0 - - - Total adjustments 140.5 133.8 (34.1) 27.7 39.6 Non-controlling interest 15.0 13.4 9.5 11.9 (0.2) Adjusted EBITDA 242.7 237.5 251.0 272.9 277.2 Reported net revenue 620.3 513.6 566.7 633.8 619.3 Less: FX gains/(losses) 15.2 (73.9) (32.9) 11.5 3.1 Less: Non-operating Other gains/(losses) (7.1) - 1.2 - 16.8 Less: NCI revenues 40.6 35.1 34.8 35.5 17.9 Adjusted net revenue 571.7 552.4 563.5 586.8 581.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.4% 43.0% 44.5% 46.5% 47.7%

FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited) Quarters ended 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Cash provided by operating activities 56.7 103.3 164.1 154.8 163.7 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 94.1 (38.4) (22.9) 52.9 15.5 Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 150.9 64.8 141.2 207.7 179.2 FX (gains)/losses -15.2 73.9 32.9 (11.5) (3.1) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 41.3 13.1 4.6 3.8 13.6 Other(gains)/losses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total adjustments 26.1 95.0 37.5 -7.7 10.5 Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments (18.8) (14.1) (5.7) 1.2 (2.6) Less: Non-controlling interest 0.3 (5.8) (3.4) (0.4) (0.0) Free cash flow 157.9 151.5 176.4 201.6 187.1

NET DEBT Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Current portion of long-term debt 320.0 400.5 314.6 225.3 444.5 Long-term debt 3,896.2 3,548.2 3,373.5 3,304.7 3,331.6 4,216.2 3,948.7 3,688.1 3,530.0 3,776.0 Less: Cash and short-term investments 153.6 220.4 154.8 186.1 230.8 Marketable securities 20.6 17.8 18.1 20.3 116.9 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 16.8 19.9 22.4 28.8 25.0 Net Debt 4,058.8 3,730.3 3,537.5 3,352.4 3,453.4 Adjusted EBITDA 242.7 237.5 251.0 272.9 277.2 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 962.8 942.1 1,006.9 1,106.6 1,099.8 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 4.4 4.2 3.7 3.2 3.4 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 4.2 4.0 3.5 3.0 3.1

Asset Management Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Adjusted EBITDA 168.3 172.0 182.7 207.2 223.8 Reported net revenue 271.2 196.4 248.7 315.8 347.5 Less: FX gains/(losses) 15.5 (74.4 ) (32.8 ) 11.4 (1.4 ) Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) (7.1 ) - 1.2 - 16.8 Less: Non-controlling interest revenues 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 Adjusted net revenue 262.6 270.6 280.0 304.1 331.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 64.1 % 63.5 % 65.2 % 68.1 % 67.4 % Canada Wealth Management Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Adjusted EBITDA 14.5 13.7 13.0 12.9 13.5 Reported net revenue 205.5 197.7 196.9 202.9 201.1 Less: FX gains/(losses) (0.4 ) 0.5 (0.0 ) 0.1 0.8 Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) - - - - - Less: Non-controlling interest revenues 14.4 13.9 13.3 13.1 11.9 Adjusted Revenue 191.5 183.4 183.6 189.7 188.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.6 % 7.5 % 7.1 % 6.8 % 7.1 % US Wealth Management Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Adjusted EBITDA 59.9 51.8 55.4 52.5 40.0 Reported net revenue 193.1 168.2 173.4 169.2 125.9 Less: FX gains/(losses) 0.0 (0.0 ) (0.0 ) 0.0 3.7 Amortization of equity method investments (2.5 ) - - - - Less: NCI revenues 26.0 21.1 21.3 22.2 5.8 Adjusted Revenue 169.6 147.2 152.2 147.0 116.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.3 % 35.2 % 36.4 % 35.7 % 34.3 %

