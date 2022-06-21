Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CI Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-20 pm EDT
14.35 CAD   +2.06%
08:15aCI FINANCIAL : Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07:38aCI Financial Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May Vs $356.0 Billion for April
MT
07:14aCI FINANCIAL BRIEF : Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial : Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022 - Form 6-K

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022

All financial amounts in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 21, 2022--CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $349.6 billion as at May 31, 2022, consisting of assets under management of $124.3 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $78.2 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $147.2 billion.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

May 31, 2022

PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

May

2022

April

2022

% Change

May

2021

% Change

Asset management (1)

$124.3

$128.4

-3.2%

$136.1

-8.7%

Canada wealth management

$78.2

$78.3

-0.1%

$73.4

6.5%

U.S. wealth management (2)

$147.2

$149.3

-1.4%

$72.8

102.2%

TOTAL ASSETS

$349.6

$356.0

-1.8%

$282.2

23.9%

AVERAGE AUM

May

2022

April

2022

March

2022

Fiscal
2021

% Change

Monthly average

$123.7

$133.3

-

-

-7.2%

Quarter-to-date average

$128.4

-

$138.2

-

-7.1%

Year-to-date average

$134.2

-

-

$137.9

-2.7%

  1. Includes $32.7 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at May 31, 2022 ($33.0 billion at April 30, 2022 and $33.8 billion at May 31, 2021).
  2. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.2648, 1.2848 and 1.2064 for May 2022, April 2022 and May 2021, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an integrated global wealth and asset management company. CI's primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., Northwood Family Office Ltd., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI's U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, BRR OpCo, LLC (Budros, Ruhlin & Roe), The Cabana Group, LLC, Corient Capital Partners, LLC, CPWM, LLC (Columbia Pacific Wealth Management), Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC, Congress Wealth Management LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, Galapagos Partners, LP, GLASfunds, LLC, Gofen & Glossberg, LLC, Matrix Capital Advisors, LLC, McCutchen Group LLC, OCM Capital Partners, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, R.H. Bluestein & Co., Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jason Weyeneth, CFA
Vice-President, Investor Relations & Strategy
416-681-8779
jweyeneth@ci.com

Media Relations
Canada
Murray Oxby
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
416-681-3254
moxby@ci.com

United States
Jimmy Moock
Managing Partner, StreetCred
610-304-4570
jimmy@streetcredpr.com
ci@streetcredpr.com

Disclaimer

CI Financial Corp. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP.
08:15aCI FINANCIAL : Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07:38aCI Financial Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May Vs $356.0 Billion for April
MT
07:14aCI FINANCIAL BRIEF : Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022
MT
07:03aCI Financial Reports Total Assets of $349.6 Billion for May 2022
BU
06/16CI FINANCIAL : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan - Fo..
PU
06/16CI Financial Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for 16,828,703 shares, representing 8.75..
CI
06/16CI Financial Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
06/16CI FINANCIAL BRIEF : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Pla..
MT
06/16CI Financial Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan
BU
06/16CI Financial Corp authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 011 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
Net income 2022 553 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 2 760 M 2 125 M 2 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,35 CAD
Average target price 21,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky Executive Vice President
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-45.73%2 125
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.40%88 214
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-26.01%68 710
UBS GROUP AG-6.52%53 191
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.18%33 225
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.21%27 718