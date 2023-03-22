Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CI Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
12.82 CAD   -2.06%
05:03pCI Financial Brief: Consisting of asset management assets of $121.9 Billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.1 Billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $186.4 Billion
MT
05:03pCI Financial Brief: Reporting preliminary total assets of $389.4 billion as at February 28, 2023
MT
05:02pCI Financial Reports Total Assets of $389.4 Billion for February 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $389.4 Billion for February 2023

03/22/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All financial amounts in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $389.4 billion as at February 28, 2023, consisting of asset management assets of $121.9 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.1 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $186.4 billion.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.
February 28, 2023
PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

February
2023

January
2023

% Change

February
2022

% Change

Asset management (1)

$121.9

$123.4

-1.2%

$136.7

-10.8%

Canada wealth management

$81.1

$81.4

-0.4%

$78.5

3.3%

U.S. wealth management (2)

$186.4

$185.1

0.7%

$146.2

27.5%

TOTAL ASSETS

$389.4

$390.0

-0.2%

$361.4

7.7%

 

ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM

February
2022

January
2023

December
2022

Fiscal
2022

% Change

Monthly average

$123.1

$121.5

-

-

1.3%

Quarter-to-date average

$122.3

-

$117.7

-

3.9%

Year-to-date average

$122.3

-

-

$125.0

-2.2%

  1. Includes $32.9 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at February 28, 2023 ($33.4 billion at January 31, 2023 and $34.7 billion at February 28, 2022).
  2. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3645, 1.3305 and 1.2675 for February 2023, January 2023 and February 2022, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
  • Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP.
05:03pCI Financial Brief: Consisting of asset management assets of $121.9 B..
MT
05:03pCI Financial Brief: Reporting preliminary total assets of $389.4 bill..
MT
05:02pCI Financial Reports Total Assets of $389.4 Billion for February 2023
BU
03/13Ci Financial : Q4 Report
PU
02/28CI Financial Brief: Total consisted of asset management assets of $12..
MT
02/28CI Financial Brief: Reporting Record Total Assets of $391.6 Billion f..
MT
02/28CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $391.6 Billion for January 2023
BU
02/27CI Financial Kept at Outperform by BMO Following Fourth-Quarter Results; Price Target L..
MT
02/24Transcript : CI Financial Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/24CI Financial Reports Q4 2022 Adjusted EPS of $0.74
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 651 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
Net income 2023 481 M 350 M 350 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,03x
Yield 2023 5,50%
Capitalization 2 415 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,09 CAD
Average target price 19,22 CAD
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky Executive Vice President
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-3.11%1 759
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.56%99 479
UBS GROUP AG12.90%65 529
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.83%36 097
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.02%31 751
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.10%26 428
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer