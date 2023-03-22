CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $389.4 Billion for February 2023

All financial amounts in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $389.4 billion as at February 28, 2023, consisting of asset management assets of $121.9 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.1 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $186.4 billion.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

February 28, 2023

PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions) ENDING ASSETS February

2023 January

2023 % Change February

2022 % Change Asset management (1) $121.9 $123.4 -1.2% $136.7 -10.8% Canada wealth management $81.1 $81.4 -0.4% $78.5 3.3% U.S. wealth management (2) $186.4 $185.1 0.7% $146.2 27.5% TOTAL ASSETS $389.4 $390.0 -0.2% $361.4 7.7%

ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM February

2022 January

2023 December

2022 Fiscal

2022 % Change Monthly average $123.1 $121.5 - - 1.3% Quarter-to-date average $122.3 - $117.7 - 3.9% Year-to-date average $122.3 - - $125.0 -2.2%

Includes $32.9 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at February 28, 2023 ($33.4 billion at January 31, 2023 and $34.7 billion at February 28, 2022). Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3645, 1.3305 and 1.2675 for February 2023, January 2023 and February 2022, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

