All financial amounts in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $438.0 billion as at November 30, 2023, consisting of asset management assets of $122.8 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $86.1 billion, Canadian custody assets of $24.8 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $204.4 billion.

As previously announced, CI completed the acquisition of Coriel Capital Inc., a Montreal-based wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families, in November.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. November 30, 2023 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions) ENDING ASSETS November 2023 October 2023 % Change November 2022 % Change Asset management (1) $122.8 $117.1 4.9% $121.7 0.9% Canada wealth management $86.1 $80.7 6.7% $79.9 7.8% Canada custody (2) $24.8 $23.4 6.0% $7.2 244.4% U.S. wealth management (3) $204.4 $199.5 2.5% $183.3 11.5% TOTAL ASSETS $438.0 $420.7 4.1% $392.1 11.7% ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM November 2023 October 2023 September 2023 Fiscal 2022 % Change Monthly average $121.1 $118.0 - - 2.6% Quarter-to-date average $119.5 - $122.1 - -2.1% Year-to-date average $121.6 - - $125.0 -2.7%

Includes $32.6 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel (CIPC) and Aligned Capital Partners as November 30, 2023 ($31.2 billion at October 31, 2023 and $32.6 billion at November 30, 2022). Includes $20.8 billion of assets advised by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, CI Direct Investing and Aligned Capital as at November 30, 2023 ($19.6 billion at October 31, 2023 and $4.7 billion at November 30, 2022). Prior to July 2023, custody assets were historically not included as part of reported assets for Canada wealth management or consolidated total assets. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3570, 1.3867 and 1.3452 for November 2023, October 2023 and November 2022, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, Coriel Capital Inc., CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

