Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CI Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/26 10:13:07 am EDT
15.55 CAD   +2.03%
10:02aCI Financial Wins Digital Transformation Award, Recognized as an Innovation Leader
BU
05/20CI FINANCIAL : Reports Total Assets of $354.6 Billion for April 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05/20CI Financial Total Assets $354.6 Billion for April Vs $361.0 Billion for March
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial Wins Digital Transformation Award, Recognized as an Innovation Leader

05/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) announces it is the winner of a 2022 Digital Transformation Award (Large Private Sector category), which recognizes CI’s success in implementing emerging digital technologies across its organization.

“Our digital transformation is critical to the future of our business and a competitive advantage for our firm,” said Darie Urbanky, CI President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re honoured to be identified as a leader and model for other companies.

“CI started its digital transformation program three years ago focused on the key principles of delivering value to our clients, achieving concrete results that improve our efficiency, adopting continuous improvement, and modernizing our operating models,” Mr. Urbanky said. “We have also sought to make CI an exciting and inspiring place to work. Teamwork and the development of new skills and capabilities among our employees are essential to this project.

“We have made incredible progress, enhancing our service levels and operations and attaining significant savings in time and money. Our transformation is an ongoing process, as we continue to enhance our new processes while extending these innovations to other areas of the organization.”

The Digital Transformation Awards are sponsored by IT World Canada (“ITWC”) and were presented Wednesday at the 2022 Digital Transformation conference.

“CI Financial provides a textbook case of how a large organization should pursue digital transformation,” said Jim Love, CIO and co-owner of ITWC, and co-author of the book Digital Transformation in the First Person. “They started with a brutally honest self-examination and benchmarking. They imagined a future based on customer needs. They mapped the gap and then pursued it with relentless focus, starting with building solid foundations. With that, they confront the reality of digital transformation – it’s never over. They are continuing to innovate and change. Any organization engaged in digital transformation should look at how CI has tackled this.”

CI started its digital transformation in 2019 with the appointment of Chief Innovation Officer Kambiz Vatan-Abadi, whose team leads the development and execution of digital transformation plans for key divisions of the company. Examples of CI’s initiatives include: the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) in sales processes; the implementation of an automated “Knowledge Management” system and enablement of Omni-Channel Agent for the Client Services team; the introduction of ICR (Intelligent Character Recognition) and OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technologies to automatically digitize inputs from paper forms or email; applying RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technology to automate manual tasks; the adoption of a cloud strategy; the adoption of DevOps and Agile methodologies through IT functions and processes; and the introduction of a change management practice within the Human Resources department.

These efforts were supported by a broad-based communications campaign and extensive employee training, in which over 600 staff members received training customized to their department and team, while over 200 trained on agile methodologies.

The Digital Transformation Award program was launched in 2017 to find successful case studies for organizations looking for examples to follow in their own transformation journey. The program receives nominations from companies and public sector organizations coast to coast. An independent panel of industry experts judges the award winners based on a number of key considerations. The awards cover five categories: small public/not for profit; small private sector; large public sector; large private sector; and digital disruptor.

About ITWC

ITWC (IT World Canada) is the leading Canadian resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. Since its launch in 1984, IT World Canada has become the online information resource of choice for Canadian IT professionals. Representing the entire spectrum of enterprise IT, we provide news and information services that aid in achieving success in the Canadian IT market. For more than three decades IT World Canada has been building solid relationships with Canada’s IT professionals by delivering timely, incisive information that helps them succeed in their jobs. Today, more than 300,000 IT executives and professionals – representing 70% of the buying power in Canada – turn to IT World Canada for the information they trust. ITWC is also the Canadian AI-enabled digital media and marketing platform reaching Canada’s most influential, engaged, and targeted technology decision-makers.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an integrated global wealth and asset management company. CI managed and advised on approximately $354.6 billion in client assets as at April 30, 2022. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., Northwood Family Office Ltd., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, BRR OpCo, LLC (Budros, Ruhlin & Roe), The Cabana Group, LLC, Corient Capital Partners, LLC, CPWM, LLC (Columbia Pacific Wealth Management), Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC, Congress Wealth Management LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, Galapagos Partners, LP, GLASfunds, LLC, Gofen & Glossberg, LLC, Matrix Capital Advisors, LLC, McCutchen Group LLC, OCM Capital Partners, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, R.H. Bluestein & Co., Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP.
10:02aCI Financial Wins Digital Transformation Award, Recognized as an Innovation Leader
BU
05/20CI FINANCIAL : Reports Total Assets of $354.6 Billion for April 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05/20CI Financial Total Assets $354.6 Billion for April Vs $361.0 Billion for March
MT
05/20CI FINANCIAL BRIEF : Reports Total Assets of C$354.6 Billion for April 2022
MT
05/20CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $354.6 Billion for April 2022
BU
05/16CI Financial Declines 6%, Downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC
MT
05/13CI Financial Kept at Outperform by BMO Capital, Target Price Trimmed, Following Q1 Resu..
MT
05/13CI Global Asset Management Announces May 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs
BU
05/12CI Financial Q1 Adjusted EPS Rises to $0.85; Shares Fall; Scotiabank Notes Earnings Sli..
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : CI Financial Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 011 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
Net income 2022 553 M 431 M 431 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,34x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 2 983 M 2 325 M 2 325 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,24 CAD
Average target price 21,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky President & Chief Operating Officer
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-42.36%2 325
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.56%94 932
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.44%73 714
UBS GROUP AG8.07%61 751
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.00%36 125
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.03%32 043