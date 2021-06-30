Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CI Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial : Completes Acquisition of San Diego RIA Dowling & Yahnke

06/30/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX:CIX; NYSE:CIXX) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Dowling & Yahnke, LLC (“D&Y”), a San Diego-based wealth manager with approximately US$5.1 billion in assets.

The acquisition, which was first announced in May 2021, adds one of the country’s leading registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) to the CI group and significantly expands CI’s presence in the key California market. It also increases CI’s U.S. assets to more than US$65 billion and total assets to approximately US$244 billion.

“Our mission is to build the leading private wealth platform in the United States through a network of the highest-quality RIAs,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial. “Dowling & Yahnke has a strong and growing business, a dedicated, expert team, and a track record of delivering superior service – exemplifying the type of RIA that has joined forces with us.”

D&Y, founded in 1991, serves over 1,300 clients and provides comprehensive financial and investment management services to individuals, families and non-profits. The firm’s accolades include being named to the FT 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors list every year since the list’s inception in 2014. Chief Executive Officer Dale Yahnke was ranked No. 23 on the Barron’s 2020 list of Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors, the 14th time he has made the list, and he was named to the Barron’s Advisor Hall of Fame in 2019.

Since entering the U.S. RIA sector in January 2020, CI has completed or announced 19 acquisitions, (including acquisitions by CI-affiliated RIAs), making it one of the country’s fastest-growing wealth management platforms. Most recently, on June 28, 2021, CI announced an agreement to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors (“Radnor”), an RIA based in Wayne, PA, with approximately US$2.6 billion in assets. That transaction, which is scheduled to close next quarter, is expected to increase CI’s U.S. assets to approximately US$68 billion and total assets to US$247 billion.

All asset amounts are as at May 31, 2021.

About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$288.3 billion (US$239.0 billion) in client assets as of May 31, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

The FT 300 assesses registered investment advisors based on desirable traits for investors and presents the FT 300 as an elite group, not a competitive ranking of one to 300. RIAs must complete an application to be considered. The formula the FT uses to grade advisors is based on six broad factors and calculates a numeric score for each advisor. Areas of consideration include AUM, asset growth, the company’s age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility.

The Barron’s advisor ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors’ practices. Barron’s requested D&Y to apply for the ranking. The information for the ranking was compiled by the advisor and may or may not be verified by Barron’s. It is unknown as to the number of applicants considered for the ranking and the percentage of applicants that made the ranking. The award should not be viewed as representative of any one client’s experience and should not be taken as an indication of performance by D&Y and any of its clients. While D&Y did not pay a fee to apply for the award, the firm does purchase goods or services from the publisher of the award (such as subscriptions to the publication, reprints of the ranking, and payment to be included in other Barron’s-published lists). Barron’s Hall of Fame is an award honoring a group of advisors who exemplify long-term success and commitment to their clients. Each member of the Hall of Fame has appeared in 10 or more of Barron’s annual Top 100 Advisor rankings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “plan” and “project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the acquisition of Radnor will be completed and its asset levels will remain stable, the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP.
05:47pCI FINANCIAL  : Completes Acquisition of San Diego RIA Dowling & Yahnke
BU
06/29CI FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28CI FINANCIAL  : continues U.S. wealth management expansion with 19th acquisition..
PU
06/28CI FINANCIAL  : Dual Listed CI Financial Near 52 Week Highs As Enters Pennsylvan..
MT
06/28CI FINANCIAL BRIEF : Enters Pennsylvania with Acquisition of US$2.6-billion Radn..
MT
06/28CI FINANCIAL  : Enters Pennsylvania with Acquisition of US$2.6-billion Radnor Fi..
BU
06/18CI FINANCIAL  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Starts CI Financial at Outperform With C$..
MT
06/17CI FINANCIAL  : renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchas..
PU
06/16CI FINANCIAL  : Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual Meeting of..
BU
06/16CI FINANCIAL  : Dual Listed CI Financial Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 734 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
Net income 2021 566 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2021 2 202 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 4 673 M 3 772 M 3 766 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 793
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,89 CAD
Average target price 25,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky President & Chief Operating Officer
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Executive Chairman
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.45.06%3 837
BLACKROCK, INC.21.06%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.23.19%78 923
UBS GROUP AG14.55%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION20.22%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.30.65%44 625