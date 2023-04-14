Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CI Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:06:56 2023-04-14 pm EDT
12.73 CAD   +0.63%
02:18pCI Financial to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2023
BU
04/03CI Financial Brief: Says Completed ETF Mergers and Mutual Fund ETF Series Delisting
MT
04/03CI Financial Brief: CI Private Launching Trust Company, Enhancing its Wealth Planning Capabilities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2023

04/14/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) announced today it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. EDT.

The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format by way of live audio webcast. Shareholders, analysts and members of the public may access the meeting in real time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of May 9, 2023 will be able to submit questions and to vote on a number of important matters by following the instructions in the Management Information Circular.

The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular will be mailed to shareholders in mid-May. Instructions on how to access the webcast and vote at the virtual meeting will also be posted to CI’s Investor Relations website when available. In accordance with securities legislation, the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular will be available on the site and at www.sedar.com.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI managed and advised on approximately $389.4 billion in client assets as at February 28, 2023.

CI operates in three segments:

  • Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
  • Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
  • U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth (U.S.), an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “plan” and “project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that all outstanding acquisitions will be completed and their asset levels will remain stable and that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP.
02:18pCI Financial to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2023
BU
04/03CI Financial Brief: Says Completed ETF Mergers and Mutual Fund ETF Se..
MT
04/03CI Financial Brief: CI Private Launching Trust Company, Enhancing its..
MT
04/03CI Private Wealth Launches Trust Company, Enhancing its Wealth Planning Capabilities
BU
03/30CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Reinvested Distributions in Connection w..
BU
03/30CI FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24Ci Financial : Achieves High Ranking for Women Representation at Executive Level
PU
03/23CI Global Asset Management Reports Securityholder Approval of Mutual Fund Merger
MT
03/22CI Financial Brief: Consisting of asset management assets of $121.9 B..
MT
03/22CI Financial Brief: Reporting preliminary total assets of $389.4 bill..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 651 M 1 984 M 1 984 M
Net income 2023 481 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,86x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 2 334 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,65 CAD
Average target price 19,11 CAD
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky Executive Vice President
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Thomas Pinaud Muir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-6.37%1 748
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.35%100 768
UBS GROUP AG10.81%66 777
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%36 978
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.68%36 945
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.97%32 423
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer