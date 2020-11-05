CI Financial : to buy investment adviser Doyle Wealth Management

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian asset and wealth manager CI
Financial Corp will buy U.S. registered investment
advisory (RIA) firm Doyle Wealth Management Inc, the companies
said on Thursday.
The deal seeks to strengthen CI Financial's U.S. wealth
management operations and is expected to close by the end of the
year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
DWM manages about $1.1 billion in assets, according to
companies' statement.
"There is significant potential for DWM's continued growth
in the Tampa Bay area – one of the fastest-growing large urban
areas in the U.S. – and throughout Florida, both in wealth
planning and in tax preparation services," CI Financial Chief
Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine said.
Earlier on Thursday, Toronto-based CI Financial said it had
submitted paperwork to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange.
