Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CI Financial Corp    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP

(CIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Financial : to buy investment adviser Doyle Wealth Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 03:41pm EST

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian asset and wealth manager CI Financial Corp will buy U.S. registered investment advisory (RIA) firm Doyle Wealth Management Inc, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal seeks to strengthen CI Financial's U.S. wealth management operations and is expected to close by the end of the year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DWM manages about $1.1 billion in assets, according to companies' statement.

"There is significant potential for DWM's continued growth in the Tampa Bay area – one of the fastest-growing large urban areas in the U.S. – and throughout Florida, both in wealth planning and in tax preparation services," CI Financial Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine said.

Earlier on Thursday, Toronto-based CI Financial said it had submitted paperwork to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP
03:41pCI FINANCIAL : to buy investment adviser Doyle Wealth Management
RE
03:01pCI FINANCIAL : to Acquire $1.1 Billion Wealth Firm Doyle Wealth Management, its ..
BU
07:32aCI FINANCIAL : Applies for NYSE Listing as U.S. Wealth Strategy Gains Momentum
BU
11/03CI FINANCIAL : to acquire majority interest in Stavis & Cohen of Houston, its se..
BU
10/23CI FINANCIAL : Investments announces October 2020 distributions for ETFs
AQ
10/20CI FINANCIAL : completes acquisition of a majority stake in Aligned Capital; CI'..
PU
10/20CI FINANCIAL : completes acquisition of a majority stake in Aligned Capital; CI'..
AQ
10/19CI FINANCIAL : First Asset mutual funds announce indicative annual distributions
AQ
10/15CI INVESTMENTS INC : . Announces October 2020 Distributions for CI ETFs
AQ
10/08CI FINANCIAL : reports record total assets of $194 billion
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 004 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net income 2020 497 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 3 398 M 2 606 M 2 603 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 793
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,94 CAD
Last Close Price 16,01 CAD
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky President & Chief Operating Officer
William Thomas Holland Executive Chairman
Douglas J. Jamieson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila A. Murray Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP-26.26%2 586
BLACKROCK, INC.29.62%99 367
UBS GROUP AG-5.36%45 532
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.47%30 752
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.06%30 749
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.62%21 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group