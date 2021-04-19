CI Global Asset Management : Announces Completion of ETF and Mutual Fund Mergers and Related ETF Distributions

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced that it has completed the mergers of two mutual funds and five exchange-traded funds.

The previously announced mergers, which followed the receipt of the required unitholder and regulatory approvals, were completed after the close of business on April 16, 2021 and are described below.

Mutual Fund Mergers

Terminating Mutual Fund Continuing Mutual Fund First Asset Canadian Dividend Opportunity Fund CI North American Dividend Fund First Asset Utility Plus Fund Signature Global Infrastructure Fund

Unitholders of each Terminating Mutual Fund have received the equivalent dollar value of units in the corresponding class or series of the corresponding Continuing Mutual Fund as at April 16, 2021. Each Terminating Mutual Fund has now been terminated.

ETF Mergers

Terminating ETF Continuing ETF CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF (TSX: DXM) CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGRC) CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF (TSX: FBE) CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGRC) CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF (TSX: FBU) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR) CI First Asset European Bank ETF (TSX: FHB) CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF (TSX: FSF) CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF (TSX: UXM, UXM.B) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR, DGR.B)

Unitholders of each Terminating ETF have received units of the Continuing ETF based on the stated exchange ratio (the “Exchange Ratio”), as set out in the table below, for each unit of the Terminating ETF held as at April 16, 2021. No fractional units of the Continuing ETF, or cash in lieu thereof, were issued or paid pursuant to the mergers. The total number of units of the Continuing ETF issued to each Terminating ETF is also set out in the table below.

Terminating ETF Continuing ETF Exchange Ratio Total Number of Continuing ETF Units Issued in respect of the Merger CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF (TSX: DXM) CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGRC) 0.368473:1 361,184 CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF (TSX: FBE) CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGRC) 0.873024:1 218,256 CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF (TSX: FBU) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR) 1.13478:1 453,912 CI First Asset European Bank ETF (TSX: FHB) CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF (TSX: FSF) 0.316643:1 538,161 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF (TSX: UXM) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR) 0.515426:1 759,921 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF (TSX: UXM.B) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR.B) 0.572133:1 213,865

Units of the Terminating ETFs were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on April 16, 2021.

Related ETF Distributions

The mergers, other than the merger of CI First Asset European Bank ETF, did not result in a taxable disposition for unitholders; however, the mergers resulted in certain ETFs paying distributions, as detailed below. The merger of CI First Asset European Bank ETF took place on a taxable basis and would be considered a disposition for tax purposes. The ETF distributions were not paid in cash but have been reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor has not changed.

ETF TSX Ticker Reinvested Distribution Amount (reinvested and consolidated) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR

DGR.B $2.268341

$1.259147 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $1.587223 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $0.054140 CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE $0.994556 CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $0.822978 CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB $0.000000 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.000000 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM

UXM.B $0.061608

$0.053172

CI GAM undertook the mergers to reduce duplication in its fund lineup and to create larger, more efficient funds with increased potential for diversification opportunities. The costs and expenses associated with the mergers were being borne by CI GAM and not the funds.

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.

