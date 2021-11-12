INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 11/12/2021 | 11:16am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

September 30, 2021



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited) As at As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 653,919 483,598 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,208,825 973,143 Investments 137,510 133,375 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 288,980 240,849 Income taxes receivable 590 7,687 Total current assets 2,289,824 1,838,652 Capital assets, net 46,513 46,978 Right-of-use assets 75,665 50,620 Intangibles [note 2] 5,227,483 4,290,998 Deferred income taxes 41,552 7,846 Other assets 171,028 124,742 Total assets 7,852,065 6,359,836 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 347,801 315,884 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities [note 4] 414,469 275,710 Dividends payable [note 6] 71,080 75,297 Client and trust funds payable 1,201,398 961,080 Income taxes payable 16,470 3,209 Current portion of long-term debt [note 3] 74,236 203,805 Current portion of lease liabilities 20,633 14,926 Total current liabilities 2,146,087 1,849,911 Long-term debt [note 3] 3,334,160 2,252,311 Provisions and other financial liabilities [note 4] 241,237 107,842 Deferred income taxes 478,732 470,735 Lease liabilities 83,922 61,307 Total liabilities 6,284,138 4,742,106 Equity Share capital [note 5(a)] 1,806,288 1,867,997 Contributed surplus 33,741 22,817 Deficit (303,873) (287,621) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,808) (20,746) Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 1,523,348 1,582,447 Non-controlling interests 44,579 35,283 Total equity 1,567,927 1,617,730 Total liabilities and equity 7,852,065 6,359,836 (see accompanying notes) On behalf of the Board of Directors: William T. Holland Director William Butt Director

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Management fees 460,928 410,434 Administration fees 242,992 86,773 Redemption fees 833 1,698 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (931) 4,775 Other income (42,535) 5,866 661,287 509,546 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 192,511 108,809 Trailer fees 142,013 127,969 Advisor and dealer fees 110,885 60,264 Deferred sales commissions 1,383 1,437 Amortization and depreciation [note 10] 26,761 11,012 Interest and lease finance 31,604 17,285 Other [notes 3 and 4] 73,728 6,435 578,885 333,211 Income before income taxes 82,402 176,335 Provision for income taxes Current 47,039 41,182 Deferred (10,072) 4,920 36,967 46,102 Net income for the period 45,435 130,233 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,601 (360) Net income attributable to shareholders 43,834 130,593 Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders [note 5(e)] $0.22 $0.62 Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders [note 5(e)] $0.22 $0.61 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 34,463 (6,753) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 34,463 (6,753) Comprehensive income for the period 79,898 123,480 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,471 (360) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 77,427 123,840 (see accompanying notes)



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) For the nine-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Management fees 1,327,189 1,219,889 Administration fees 604,141 238,825 Redemption fees 3,531 6,301 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 7,218 (2,688) Other income 22,035 22,147 1,964,114 1,484,474 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 498,340 332,756 Trailer fees 409,183 380,025 Advisor and dealer fees 311,754 166,328 Deferred sales commissions 4,586 6,125 Amortization and depreciation [note 10] 67,715 29,645 Interest and lease finance 77,175 47,661 Other [notes 3 and 4] 184,248 21,407 1,553,001 983,947 Income before income taxes 411,113 500,527 Provision for income taxes Current 151,439 127,211 Deferred (28,961) 3,425 122,478 130,636 Net income for the period 288,635 369,891 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,006 (1,080) Net income attributable to shareholders 285,629 370,971 Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders [note 5(e)] $1.41 $1.72 Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders [note 5(e)] $1.39 $1.71 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 8,035 (6,620) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8,035 (6,620) Comprehensive income for the period 296,670 363,271 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,103 (1,080) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 293,567 364,351 (see accompanying notes)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited) For the nine-month period ended September 30

Share capital

[note 5(a)] Contributed surplus Deficit Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total shareholders' equity Non- controlling interests Total equity [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2021 1,867,997 22,817 (287,621) (20,746) 1,582,447 35,283 1,617,730 Comprehensive income - - 285,629 7,938 293,567 3,103 296,670 Dividends declared [note 6] - - (106,982) - (106,982) - (106,982) Shares repurchased, net of tax (140,489) - (194,899) - (335,388) - (335,388) Business combination [note 2] - - - - - 7,709 7,709 Issuance of share capital for business combinations, net of transaction costs and tax [notes 2 and 5] 77,638 - - - 77,638 - 77,638 Issuance of share capital for equity-based plans, net of tax 1,142 (1,142) - - - - - Compensation expense for equity-based plans, net of tax - 12,066 - - 12,066 - 12,066 Net distributions from non-controlling interests - - - - - (1,516) (1,516) Change during the period (61,709) 10,924 (16,252) 7,938 (59,099) 9,296 (49,803) Balance, September 30, 2021 1,806,288 33,741 (303,873) (12,808) 1,523,348 44,579 1,567,927 Balance, January 1, 2020 1,944,311 23,435 (474,013) 255 1,493,988 5,368 1,499,356 Comprehensive income - - 370,971 (6,620) 364,351 (1,080) 363,271 Dividends declared [note 6] - - (113,193) - (113,193) - (113,193) Shares repurchased, net of tax (104,790) - (121,056) - (225,846) - (225,846) Business combination [note 2] - - (3,373) - (3,373) 31,714 28,341 Issuance of share capital for equity-based plans, net of tax 2,480 (2,480) - - - - - Compensation expense for equity-based plans, net of tax - 6,236 - - 6,236 - 6,236 Change during the period (102,310) 3,756 133,349 (6,620) 28,175 30,634 58,809 Balance, September 30, 2020 1,842,001 27,191 (340,664) (6,365) 1,522,163 36,002 1,558,165 (see accompanying notes)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period 45,435 130,233 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Realized and unrealized (gain) loss 931 (4,775) Fair value change - acquisition liabilities [note 4] 61,423 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation [note 4] 4,196 - Equity-based compensation 6,484 2,779 Amortization and depreciation 26,761 11,012 Deferred income taxes (10,072) 4,920 Loss on repurchases of long-term debt - 194 Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 135,158 144,363 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 47,337 (4,228) Cash provided by operating activities 182,495 140,135 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments (3,589) (82) Proceeds on sale of investments 1,215 1 Additions to capital assets (1,123) (1,525) Increase in other assets (2,402) (42,270) Additions to intangibles (3,888) (2,935) Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities [note 4] (43,628) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired [note 2] (134,375) (269,025) Cash used in investing activities (187,790) (315,836) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of long-term debt - (25,985) Repurchase of share capital (99,100) (77,713) Payment of lease liabilities (6,040) (2,995) Net distributions from non-controlling interest (745) - Dividends paid to shareholders [note 6] (36,239) (38,574) Cash used in financing activities (142,124) (145,267) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (147,419) (320,968) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 801,338 530,297 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 653,919 209,329 (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 10,887 17,350 Income taxes paid 39,215 7,839 (see accompanying notes)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the nine-month period ended September 30 2021 2020 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period 288,635 369,891 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Realized and unrealized (gain) loss (8,590) 2,688 Fair value change - acquisition liabilities [note 4] 106,042 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation [note 4] 5,135 - Equity-based compensation 16,152 8,393 Amortization and depreciation 67,715 29,645 Deferred income taxes (28,961) 3,425 Loss on repurchases of long-term debt [note 3] 24,920 388 Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 471,048 414,430 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 31,218 50,286 Cash provided by operating activities 502,266 464,716 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments (5,077) (14,993) Proceeds on sale of investments 7,409 21,070 Additions to capital assets (4,259) (10,766) Increase in other assets (42,277) (49,319) Additions to intangibles (9,616) (11,035) Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities [note 4] (89,096) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired [note 2] (508,647) (310,756) Cash used in investing activities (651,563) (375,799) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (566,209) (35,000) Issuance of long-term debt 1,407,296 447,597 Repurchase of long-term debt (50,732) (55,985) Repurchase of share capital (343,887) (228,101) Payment of lease liabilities (14,177) (8,919) Net distributions from non-controlling interests (1,837) - Dividends paid to shareholders [note 6] (110,836) (117,540) Cash provided by financing activities 319,618 2,052 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 170,321 90,969 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 483,598 118,360 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 653,919 209,329 (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 60,151 46,145 Income taxes paid 130,471 28,383 (see accompanying notes)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of CI have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ["IAS 34"] as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ["IASB"] and on a basis consistent with the accounting policies disclosed in the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of CI on November 10, 2021. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of CI have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that have been measured at fair value. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. CI's presentation currency is the Canadian dollar, which is CI's functional currency. The notes presented in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include, in general, only significant changes and transactions occurring since CI's last year-end, and are not fully inclusive of all disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"] for annual financial statements. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of CI and all its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis after elimination of intercompany transactions and balances. Subsidiaries are entities over which CI has control, when CI has the power, directly or indirectly, to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity, is exposed to variable returns from its activities, and is able to use its power to affect such variable returns to which it is exposed. CI's principal subsidiaries are as follows: •CI's wholly owned Canadian subsidiaries include CI Investments Inc. ["CI Investments"], Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. ["AWM"], CI Investment Services Inc. ["CI Investment Services"], Wealthbar Financial Services Inc. ["Wealthbar"], CI Private Counsel LP, and their respective subsidiaries. CI has a controlling interest in Marret Asset Management Inc. ["Marret"] and Aligned Capital Distributions Inc. ["Aligned"], and their respective subsidiaries. •CI's wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries include, Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc., Segall Bryant and Hamil, LLC and Dowling & Yahnke, LLC. CI has a controlling interest in Surevest LLC, OCM Capital Partners LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Financial, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC ["RGT"], Barrett Asset Management, LLC, Brightworth, LLC ["Brightworth"], Radnor Financial Advisors ["Radnor"], Portola Partners Group and their respective subsidiaries, [together, the "U.S. RIAs"].

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 •CI has a controlling interest in its Australian subsidiary, GSFM Pty Limited ["GSFM"] and its subsidiaries. •CI holds a controlling interest in GSFM and RGT with put and call options over the remaining minority interest. CI considers the non-controlling interest in GSFM and RGT to have already been acquired and consolidates 100% of the income and comprehensive income in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. •For subsidiaries where CI holds a controlling interest, a non-controlling interest is recorded in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of income and comprehensive income to reflect the non-controlling interest's share of the income and comprehensive income, and a non-controlling interest is recorded within equity in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position to reflect the non-controlling interest's share of the net assets. Hereafter, CI and its subsidiaries are referred to as CI. 2. BUSINESS ACQUISITION [A] Acquisitions - nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 Stonegate Services Halifax On February 23, 2021, CI acquired a controlling interest in Stonegate Services Halifax Incorporated. The acquisition was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. The estimated fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the results of operations have been consolidated from the date of the transaction and are included in the wealth management segment. Axia Real Assets LP On April 6, 2021, CI entered into a newly formed joint venture, Axia Real Assets LP ["Axia"], an alternative investment manager focused on global real estate and infrastructure. The investment in Axia has been accounted for using the equity method of accounting.

Lawrence Park Asset Management On May 1, 2021, CI completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in Lawrence Park Asset Management ["LPAM"], an alternative fixed-income investment firm. LPAM is included in the asset management segment. Effective July 1, 2021, LPAM amalgamated with CI Investments. CIPW Advisory Inc.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 On June 1, 2021, CI acquired a controlling interest in CIPW Advisory Inc. The acquisition was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. The estimated fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the results of operations have been consolidated from the date of the transaction and are included in the wealth management segment. U.S. Registered Investment Advisors During the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2021, CI completed the acquisition of controlling interests in the following registered investment advisory firms, which are included in the wealth management segment: •Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC •Barret Asset Management, LLC •Brightworth, LLC •Dowling & Yahnke, LLC •Radnor Financial Advisors •Portola Partners Group The estimated fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the results of operations have been consolidated from the date of the transaction and are included in the wealth management segment.

[B] Net Assets Acquired - nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 Details of the net assets acquired during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at fair value, are as follows:

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Wealth Management Asset Management Total $ $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 24,385 145 24,530 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 33,055 292 33,347 Capital assets 4,920 68 4,988 Right-of-use assets 38,823 - 38,823 Deferred tax (8,285) (1,344) (9,629) Intangibles 406,959 5,041 412,000 Other assets 448 24 472 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (50,257) (233) (50,490) Long term debt (88,850) - (88,850) Lease liabilities (38,823) - (38,823) Fair value of identifiable net assets 322,375 3,993 326,368 Non-controlling interest (7,640) - (7,640) Acquisition date fair value of initial interest - (2,016) (2,016) Goodwill on acquisition 550,125 2,463 552,588 Total acquired cost 864,860 4,440 869,300 Cash consideration 529,737 3,440 533,177 Share consideration 61,459 1,000 62,459 Provision for other liabilities 273,664 - 273,664 864,860 4,440 869,300 Included in intangibles are fund administration contracts with a fair value of $384,614 with a finite life of 12 years and indefinite life fund management contracts of $27,259. Goodwill represents the excess of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired. The goodwill arising from the acquisitions is comprised of synergies and economies of scale expected to be derived from joining our larger wealth management and asset management business. Goodwill of $524,076 for the U.S. RIAs is deductible for income taxes. The acquisition agreements provided for deferred and contingent consideration payable. Deferred consideration payable of $199,978, including put options payable of $9,411, is due within 1 year from the date of acquisition . The put options represent the fair value of embedded options to exchange minority interests for cash or instruments in a subsidiary of CI. Contingent consideration of $73,686 is payable in cash within 1 to 4 years from the date of acquisition, if certain financial targets are met based on EBITDA or revenue. Certain acquisition agreements also provided for contingent consideration, payable in 2 to 3 years from the date of acquisition, that is recorded as compensation and included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Details of the amount recorded is in Note 4. Non-controlling interests are measured at the proportionate interest in the identifiable net assets of the acquired subsidiary, at the acquisition date. [C] Acquisitions - subsequent to September 30, 2021

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 On October 1, 2021, CI completed the acquisition of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc., a registered investment advisory firm. The estimated fair values of assets and liabilities acquired and the results of operations will be consolidated from the date of the transaction and included in the wealth management segment. On October 21, 2021, CI reached an agreement to acquire McCutchen Group LLC, an ultra-high-net-worth focused wealth management firm. The details of the acquisition are being finalized and is expected to close by December 31, 2021. On October 28, 2021, CI's affiliate RGT Wealth Advisors acquired Odyssey Wealth Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. The estimated fair values of assets and liabilities acquired and the results of operations will be consolidated from the date of the transaction and included in the wealth management segment. On November 2, 2021, CI reached an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in R.H. Bluestein & Co., a wealth management firm. The details of the acquisition are being finalized and is expected to close by December 31, 2021. On November 10, 2021, CI reached an agreement to acquire Gofen and Glossberg, LLC, a wealth and investment management firm. The details of the investment are being finalized and is expected to close by December 31, 2021. On November 10, 2021, CI reached an agreement to take a strategic minority stake in GLAS Funds, LLC, a turnkey alternative investment platform and alternative asset management firm. CI will have an option for majority ownership over the next four years. The details of the investment are being finalized and is expected to close by December 31, 2021.

3. LONG-TERM DEBT Long-term debt consists of the following:

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 As at As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Loans payable Maturity date $ $ Fiduciary Network, LLC April 30, 2026 67,766 - Fiduciary Network, LLC August 31, 2022 6,470 - 74,236 - Debenture principal amount Interest rate Issued date Maturity date $200 million 2.775 % November 25, 2016 November 25, 2021 - 203,805 $325 million 3.520 % July 20, 2018 July 20, 2023 - 323,944 $301 million 3.215 % July 22, 2019 July 22, 2024 300,164 348,454 $450 million 3.759 % May 26, 2020 May 26, 2025 448,180 447,829 $250 million 3.904 % September 27, 2017 September 27, 2027 248,996 248,891 $960 million USD 3.200 % December 17, 2020 December 17, 2030 1,209,114 883,193 $900 million USD 4.100 % June 2, 2021 June 15, 2051 1,127,706 - 3,334,160 2,456,116 Long-term debt 3,408,396 2,456,116 Current portion of long-term debt 74,236 - Credit facility CI maintains a $700,000 revolving credit facility with three Canadian chartered banks. There were no outstanding borrowings under this facility as at September 30, 2021. Debentures and notes During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI completed an offering pursuant to which it issued $900,000 USD principal amount of notes due June 15, 2051 [the "2051 Notes"]. Interest on the 2051 Notes is paid semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 4.100%. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, were used to repay outstanding indebtedness under a prior credit facility. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI redeemed the $200,000 principal amount of debentures due November 25, 2021 ["the 2021 Debentures"] at an average price of $101.903 and recorded a loss of $3,805, included in other expenses. CI also redeemed the $325,000 principal amount of debentures due July 20, 2023 at an average price of $107.002 and recorded a loss of $22,755, included in other expenses. In connection with the redemption of the 2021 Debentures, CI terminated the interest swap agreement previously entered into on February 2, 2017 and realized a gain of $1,865, included in other expenses. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI repurchased $48,567 principal amount of debentures due July 22, 2024 at an average price of $104.458 and recorded a loss of $2,165, included in other expenses. Loans payable to Fiduciary Network, LLC

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 As a result of CI's acquisition of Brightworth, on April 30, 2021, CI assumed a loan agreement payable to Fiduciary Network, LLC in the amount of $66,937 USD, maturing April 30, 2026. On April 30, 2021, CI repaid $13,434 USD. As at September 30, 2021, $53,503 USD ($67,766 CAD) remains outstanding. The loan bears interest at a fixed amount of $1,200 USD annually. As a result of CI's acquisition of Radnor, on August 31, 2021, CI assumed a loan agreement payable to Fiduciary Network, LLC in the amount of $5,108 USD, maturing August 31, 2022. As at September 30, 2021, $5,108 USD ($6,470 CAD) remains outstanding. The loan bears interest at a fixed amount of $102 USD annually. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, Fiduciary Network, LLC elected to terminate the loans payable with the outstanding principal balances plus accrued interest due on December 11, 2021 and January 1, 2022 for Brightworth and Radnor, respectively. These loans payable have been included in current portion of long-term debt as at September 30, 2021. 4. PROVISIONS AND OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES CI is a party to a number of claims, proceedings and investigations, including legal, regulatory and tax, in the ordinary course of its business. Due to the inherent uncertainty involved in these matters, it is difficult to predict the final outcome or the amount and timing of any outflow related to such matters. Based on current information and consultations with advisors, CI does not expect the outcome of these matters, individually or in aggregate, to have a material adverse effect on its financial position or on its ability to continue normal business operations. CI has made provisions based on current information and the probable resolution of such claims, proceedings and investigations, as well as severance and amounts payable in connection with business acquisitions. The movement in provisions and other financial liabilities during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, are as follows: 9-month period ended Year ended September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Provisions Acquisition liabilities Provisions Acquisition liabilities Provisions and other financial liabilities, beginning of period 46,181 337,371 25,563 7,573 Additions 13,837 276,483 56,277 334,616 Amounts used (26,277) (104,275) (34,869) (701) Amounts reversed (10) (1,841) (790) - Fair value change - acquisition liabilities - 111,177 - - Translation - acquisition liabilities - 3,060 - (4,117) Provisions and other financial liabilities, end of period 33,731 621,975 46,181 337,371 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 2,268 412,201 45,298 230,412

ACQUISITION RELATED LIABILITIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Included in provisions and other financial liabilities in connection with business acquisitions are: As at As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Deferred consideration 197,564 96,855 Fair value of contingent consideration 270,313 131,122 Fair value of put options 154,098 109,394 Total acquisition liabilities 621,975 337,371 Deferred consideration represents guaranteed deferred payments on acquisitions and typically settle in 90 to 270 days. Contingent consideration represents the estimated fair value of earn-out payments tied to the acquired companies exceeding certain predefined financial metrics, and is revalued on a quarterly basis. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, compensation expense of $5,135 is included in contingent consideration payable and fair value change. Put options represent the fair value of embedded options in the acquisition purchase agreements to exchange minority interests for cash or instruments in a subsidiary of CI, and are revalued on a quarterly basis. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no shareholders who exercised their put to CI. Included in total acquisition liabilities are foreign translation adjustments since the date of the acquisitions. Fair value adjustments to the acquisition liabilities are included in other expenses. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI paid cash of $89,096 and shares of $15,179 related to the acquisitions. LITIGATION AND RESTRUCTURING CI is a defendant to certain lawsuits of which two are class action lawsuits related to events and transactions that gave rise to a settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission ["OSC"] in 2004. Although CI continues to believe that this settlement fully compensated investors, a provision has been made based on the probable resolution of these claims and related expenses. CI maintains insurance policies that may provide coverage against certain claims. Amounts receivable under these policies are not accrued for unless the realization of income is virtually certain. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI recorded provisions of $13,837 for legal and severance, respectively [December 31, 2020 - $56,277]. As at September 30, 2021, a provision of $33,731 remains [December 31, 2020 - $46,181].

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 5. SHARE CAPITAL A summary of the changes to CI's share capital for the period is as follows: [A] AUTHORIZED AND ISSUED Number of shares Stated value [in thousands] $ Authorized An unlimited number of common shares of CI Issued Common shares, balance, December 31, 2019 221,792 1,944,311 Issuance for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of issuance costs 2,034 35,434 Issuance of share capital on vesting of restricted share units 522 8,488 Share repurchases, net of tax (13,990) (120,236) Common shares, balance, December 31, 2020 210,358 1,867,997 Issuance for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of issuance costs 125 2,315 Issuance of share capital on vesting of restricted share units 7 80 Share repurchases, net of tax (6,546) (50,611) Common shares, balance, March 31, 2021 203,944 1,819,781 Issuance for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of issuance costs 3,421 72,154 Issuance of share capital on vesting of restricted share units 3 38 Share repurchases, net of tax (6,041) (53,903) Common shares, balance, June 30, 2021 201,327 1,838,070 Issuance for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of issuance costs 123 3,169 Issuance of share capital on vesting of restricted share units 73 1,024 Share repurchases, net of tax (4,080) (35,975) Common shares, balance, September 30, 2021 197,443 1,806,288 [B] EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE SHARE OPTION PLAN CI has an employee incentive share option plan [the "Share Option Plan"], as amended and restated, for the executives and key employees of CI. No options were granted during the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 or during the year ended December 31, 2020. The fair value method of accounting is used for the valuation of share option grants. Compensation expense is recognized over the applicable vesting periods, assuming an estimated average forfeiture rate, with an offset to contributed surplus. When exercised, amounts originally recorded against contributed surplus as well as any consideration paid by the option holder are credited to share capital.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 A summary of the changes in the Share Option Plan is as follows: Number of options Weighted average exercise price [in thousands] $ Options outstanding, December 31, 2019 5,584 29.63 Options exercisable, December 31, 2019 4,758 31.26 Options cancelled (2,978) 34.28 Options outstanding, December 31, 2020 2,606 26.38 Options exercisable, December 31, 2020 2,020 28.44 Options cancelled (1,683) 28.46 Options outstanding, March 31, 2021 923 22.58 Options exercisable, March 31, 2021 385 27.61 Options cancelled (4) 25.02 Options outstanding, June 30, 2021 919 22.57 Options exercisable, June 30, 2021 382 27.60 Options cancelled (94) 27.85 Options outstanding, September 30, 2021 825 21.97 Options exercisable, September 30, 2021 288 27.53 Options outstanding and exercisable as at September 30, 2021 are as follows: Exercise price Number of options outstanding Weighted average remaining contractual life Number of options exercisable $ [in thousands] [years] [in thousands] 18.99 537 7.4 - 27.44 268 0.4 268 28.67 20 1.4 20 18.99 to 28.67 825 5.0 288 [C] RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS CI has a restricted share unit plan [the "RSU Plan"] for its employees. During the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI granted 132 and 1,825 thousand RSUs, respectively [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - 9 and 377 thousand RSUs, respectively], including 18 and 44 thousand RSUs granted, to reflect dividends declared on the common shares, respectively [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - 9 and 27 thousand RSUs, respectively]. Also during the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, 73 and 83 thousand RSUs were exercised, and 15 and 45 thousand RSUs were forfeited, respectively [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - 70 and 157 thousand RSUs exercised, and 4 and 15 thousand RSUs forfeited, respectively]. During the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, CI credited contributed surplus for $6,412 and $15,935, respectively, related to compensation expense recognized for the RSUs [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - $2,677 and $8,085, respectively]. As at September 30, 2021, 2,201 thousand RSUs are outstanding [December 31, 2020 - 504 thousand RSUs].

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 [D] DEFERRED SHARE UNITS The deferred share unit plan [the "DSU Plan"] was established in March 2017, whereby directors may elect to receive all or a portion of their quarterly compensation in either cash or deferred share units ["DSUs"]. The DSUs fully vest on the grant date and an expense is recorded based upon the market value of the DSUs at the grant date with an offset included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. At the end of each period, the change in the fair value of the DSUs is recorded as an expense with an offset recorded to the liability. DSUs can only be redeemed for cash once the holder ceases to be a director of CI. During the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, 3.8 thousand and 10.8 thousand DSUs were granted, respectively, and no DSUs were exercised [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - 2.6 thousand and 8.5 thousand DSUs granted, respectively, and no exercises]. An expense of $214 and $602 was recorded during the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - $33 and $40, respectively]. As at September 30, 2021, included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, is an accrual of $1,117 for amounts to be paid under the DSU Plan [December 31, 2020 - $515]. [E] BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE The following table presents the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per common share for the three and nine-month period ended September 30: 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended [in thousands] September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Numerator: Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company basic and diluted $43,834 $285,629 $130,593 $370,971 Denominator: Weighted average number of common shares - basic 199,321 203,249 211,348 215,684 Weighted average effect of dilutive stock options and RSU awards (*) 2,959 2,193 1,648 1,495 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 202,280 205,442 212,996 217,179 Net earnings per common share attributable to shareholders Basic $0.22 $1.41 $0.62 $1.72 Diluted $0.22 $1.39 $0.61 $1.71 (*) The determination of the weighted average number of common shares - diluted excludes 350 and 675 thousand shares related to stock options that were anti-dilutive for the three and nine-month period ended September 30 2021, respectively [three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 - 2,776 thousand shares].

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 [F] MAXIMUM SHARE DILUTION The following table presents the maximum number of shares that would be outstanding if all the outstanding options were exercised and if all RSU awards vested as at October 31, 2021: [in thousands] Shares outstanding at October 31, 2021 196,663 Options to purchase shares 822 RSU awards 2,216 199,701 6. DIVIDENDS The following dividends were paid by CI during the three and three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021: Record date Payment date Cash dividend per share Total dividend amount $ $ December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 0.18 37,869 Paid during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 37,869 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021 0.18 36,728 Paid during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 36,728 Paid during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 74,597 June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 0.18 36,239 Paid during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 36,239 Paid during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 110,836 The following dividends were declared but not paid during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021: Record date Payment date Cash dividend per share Total dividend amount $ $ September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 0.18 35,540 December 31, 2021 January 14, 2022 0.18 35,540 Declared and accrued as at September 30, 2021 71,080



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 The following dividends were paid by CI during the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020: Record date Payment date Cash dividend per share Total dividend amount $ $ December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020 0.18 39,971 Paid during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 39,971 March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 0.18 38,995 Paid during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 38,995 Paid during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 78,966 June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020 0.18 38,574 Paid during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 38,574 Paid during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 117,540

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 7. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The carrying amounts of the financial instruments are presented in the tables below and are classified according to the following categories: As at As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Financial assets Fair value through profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents 653,919 483,598 Investments 137,510 133,375 Other assets 17,710 12,210 Amortized cost Client and trust funds on deposit 1,208,825 973,143 Accounts receivable 254,204 219,074 Other assets 53,931 44,314 Total financial assets 2,326,099 1,865,714 Financial liabilities Fair value through profit or loss Provisions for other liabilities 426,222 240,516 Amortized cost Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 335,063 308,797 Provisions for other liabilities 229,484 143,036 Dividends payable 71,080 75,297 Client and trust funds payable 1,201,398 961,080 Long-term debt 3,408,396 2,456,116 Total financial liabilities 5,671,643 4,184,842 CI's investments as at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, include CI's marketable securities, which comprise of seed capital investments in CI's mutual funds and strategic investments. Mutual fund securities are valued using the net asset value per unit of each fund, which represents the underlying net assets at fair values determined using closing market prices. CI's mutual fund securities that are valued daily are classified as level 1 in the fair value hierarchy. Mutual fund securities and strategic investments that are valued less frequently are classified as level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. CI's investments as at September 30, 2021, also include securities owned, at market, consisting of money market and equity securities. Money market and equity securities are valued based on quoted prices and are classified as level 1 in the fair value hierarchy. There have been no transfers between level 1, level 2 and level 3 during the period.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Investments consist of the following as at September 30, 2021: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 $ $ $ $ Marketable securities 122,514 39,242 79,616 3,656 Securities owned, at market 14,996 14,996 - - Total investments 137,510 54,238 79,616 3,656 Investments consist of the following as at December 31, 2020: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 $ $ $ $ Marketable securities 118,126 37,193 77,278 3,655 Securities owned, at market 15,249 15,249 - - Total investments 133,375 52,442 77,278 3,655 Included in other assets are long-term private equity strategic investments of $17,710 [December 31, 2020 - $12,210] valued using level 3 inputs. Included in provisions and other financial liabilities, as at September 30, 2021, is put options payable on non-controlling interest of $154,098 [December 31, 2020 - $109,394] and contingent consideration payable of $270,313 [December 31, 2020 - $131,122] carried at fair value and classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Long-term debt as at September 30, 2021 includes debentures with a fair value of $3,573,664 [December 31, 2020 - $2,575,740], as determined by quoted market prices, which have been classified as level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. 8. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CI's objectives in managing capital are to maintain a capital structure that allows CI to meet its growth strategies and build long-term shareholder value, while satisfying its financial obligations. CI's capital comprises shareholders' equity and long-term debt (including the current portion of long-term debt). CI and its subsidiaries are subject to minimum regulatory capital requirements whereby sufficient cash and other liquid assets must be on hand to maintain capital requirements rather than using them in connection with its business. As at September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents of $18,362 [December 31, 2020 - $14,680] were required to be on hand for regulatory capital maintenance. Failure to maintain required regulatory capital by CI may result in fines, suspension or revocation of registration by the relevant securities regulator. CI from time to time provides loans to its subsidiaries for operating purposes and may choose to subordinate these loans in favour of general creditors. The repayment of subordinated loans is subject to regulatory approval. As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, CI met its capital requirements.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 CI's capital consists of the following: As at As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Shareholders' equity 1,523,348 1,582,447 Long-term debt 3,408,396 2,456,116 Total capital 4,931,744 4,038,563 9. SEGMENTED INFORMATION CI has two reportable segments: asset management and wealth management. These segments reflect CI's internal financial reporting, performance measurement and strategic priorities. The asset management segment includes the operating results and financial position of CI Investments, GSFM and Marret which derive their revenues principally from the fees earned on the management of several families of mutual funds, segregated funds and exchange-traded funds. The wealth management segment includes the operating results and financial position of CI Private Counsel LP, the U.S. RIAs, Aligned, CI Investment Services, Wealthbar and AWM and its subsidiaries, including Assante Capital Management Ltd. and Assante Financial Management Ltd. These companies derive their revenues principally from commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products, and ongoing service to clients.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Segmented information for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: Asset management Wealth management Intersegment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Management fees 465,621 - (4,693) 460,928 Administration fees - 292,204 (49,212) 242,992 Other revenue (26,437) (16,196) - (42,633) Total revenue 439,184 276,008 (53,905) 661,287 Selling, general and administrative 98,231 99,106 (4,826) 192,511 Trailer fees 150,878 - (8,865) 142,013 Advisor and dealer fees - 150,983 (40,098) 110,885 Deferred sales commissions 1,499 - (116) 1,383 Amortization and depreciation 6,065 20,696 - 26,761 Other expenses 5,875 67,853 - 73,728 Total expenses 262,548 338,638 (53,905) 547,281 Income before income taxes and non-segmented items 176,636 (62,630) - 114,006 Interest and lease finance (31,604) Provision for income taxes (36,967) Net income for the period 45,435

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Segmented information for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: Asset

management Wealth management Intersegment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Management fees 414,057 - (3,623) 410,434 Administration fees - 128,179 (41,406) 86,773 Other revenue 4,236 8,103 - 12,339 Total revenue 418,293 136,282 (45,029) 509,546 Selling, general and administrative 78,370 34,250 (3,811) 108,809 Trailer fees 135,264 - (7,295) 127,969 Advisor and dealer fees - 94,087 (33,823) 60,264 Deferred sales commissions 1,537 - (100) 1,437 Amortization and depreciation 6,020 4,992 - 11,012 Other expenses 3,864 2,571 - 6,435 Total expenses 225,055 135,900 (45,029) 315,926 Income before income taxes and non-segmented items 193,238 382 - 193,620 Interest and lease finance (17,285) Provision for income taxes (46,102) Net income for the period 130,233

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Segmented information as at and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: Asset

management Wealth management Intersegment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Management fees 1,340,409 - (13,220) 1,327,189 Administration fees - 744,840 (140,699) 604,141 Other revenue 6,439 26,345 - 32,784 Total revenue 1,346,848 771,185 (153,919) 1,964,114 Selling, general and administrative 280,770 231,193 (13,623) 498,340 Trailer fees 434,817 - (25,634) 409,183 Advisor and dealer fees - 426,102 (114,348) 311,754 Deferred sales commissions 4,900 - (314) 4,586 Amortization and depreciation 19,326 48,389 - 67,715 Other expenses 63,753 120,495 - 184,248 Total expenses 803,566 826,179 (153,919) 1,475,826 Income before income taxes and non-segmented items 543,282 (54,994) - 488,288 Interest and lease finance (77,175) Provision for income taxes (122,478) Net income for the period 288,635 Indefinite life intangibles

Goodwill 1,312,393 1,300,632 - 2,613,025 Fund contracts 1,773,682 28,089 - 1,801,771 Total indefinite life intangibles 3,086,075 1,328,721 - 4,414,796

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 Segmented information for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: Asset management Wealth management Intersegment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Management fees 1,230,433 - (10,544) 1,219,889 Administration fees - 362,114 (123,289) 238,825 Other revenue (3,041) 28,801 - 25,760 Total revenue 1,227,392 390,915 (133,833) 1,484,474 Selling, general and administrative 242,697 100,791 (10,732) 332,756 Trailer fees 401,220 - (21,195) 380,025 Advisor and dealer fees - 267,845 (101,517) 166,328 Deferred sales commissions 6,514 - (389) 6,125 Amortization and depreciation 18,045 11,600 - 29,645 Other expenses 16,505 4,902 - 21,407 Total expenses 684,981 385,138 (133,833) 936,286 Income before income taxes and non-segmented items 542,411 5,777 - 548,188 Interest and lease finance (47,661) Provision for income taxes (130,636) Net income for the period 369,891 As at December 31, 2020 Indefinite life intangibles

Goodwill 1,311,080 735,283 - 2,046,363 Fund contracts 1,776,771 - - 1,776,771 Total indefinite life intangibles 3,087,851 735,283 - 3,823,134

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the three-month period ended September 30 10. AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION The following table provides details of amortization and depreciation: 3 months ended 9 months ended 3 months ended 9 months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Depreciation of capital assets 3,287 9,647 3,081 9,086 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,964 10,502 2,422 7,162 Amortization of intangibles 19,080 45,294 5,025 12,105 Amortization of debenture transaction costs 430 2,272 484 1,292 Total amortization and depreciation 26,761 67,715 11,012 29,645 11. UPDATE ON COVID-19 COVID-19, which has been recognized by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, has spread rapidly and extensively across the globe. CI is continuing to monitor the impact of the pandemic and managing expenses accordingly. CI believes it is well positioned to meet its financial obligations and to support planned business operations throughout this pandemic. The extent to which CI's business, financial condition and results of operations will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is uncertain and will depend on future developments, which are unpredictable and rapidly evolving. Accordingly, there is a higher level of uncertainty with respect to management's judgments and estimates. 12. COMPARATIVE FIGURES Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements presentation in the current period.







This Report contains forward-looking statements with respect to CI, including its business operations and strategy and financial performance and condition. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, among other things, general economic and market factors, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, and other factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CI Financial Corp. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 16:15:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CI FINANCIAL CORP. 11:16a INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K PU 06:31a CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $331.8 Billion for October 2021 - Form 6-K PU 06:19a CI Financial Makes Strategic Investment in GLASfunds, a Leading Alternative Investment .. PU 11/11 Toronto Stocks Rise; Canadian Tire Shares Down on 3Q Miss DJ 11/11 CI Financial Logs Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue MT 11/11 CI Financial Posts Record Q3 Adjusted EPS of C$0.80; Total AUM Nearing C$146.6 billion MT 11/11 CI Financial Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 BU 11/11 Earnings Flash (CIX.TO) CI FINANCIAL Posts Q3 Adjusted EPS C$0.80, asic EPS at $0.22b MT 11/11 CI Financial Reports Increase in October Assets Under Management; Makes Strategic Inves.. MT 11/10 CI FINANCIAL BRIEF : Reports Record Total Assets of C$331.8 Billion for Oct 2021 MT Analyst Recommendations on CI FINANCIAL CORP. 10/26 CIBC Adjusts CI Financial PT to CA$35 From CA$30, Maintains Outperformer Rating MT 10/26 Scotiabank Adjusts CI Financial PT to CA$32 From CA$27, Maintains Sector Perform Rating MT 10/26 CI Financial Maintains Outperform Rating at RBC Capital Markets, Price Target Raised, A.. MT