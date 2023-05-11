Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CI Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIX   CA1254911003

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

(CIX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
15.40 CAD   +23.20%
TSX ends lower as commodity-related stocks decline

05/11/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends down 0.4% at 20,417.61

* CI Financial surges on US stake sale

* Energy falls 1.1%; oil settles 2.3% lower

* The materials group sheds 2.9%

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as a drop in commodity prices weighed on resource shares and investors worried that a lengthy period of high interest rates could lead to problems in the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 81.70 points, or 0.4%, at 20,417.61, adding to its modest decline since the start of the week.

"People are worried about interest rates being higher for longer and everyday there is more and more focus on the problems in commercial real estate which I think are beginning to affect investors," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

"It's almost like everybody is waiting for the next shoe to drop."

U.S. benchmark the S&P 500 also closed lower, weighed by renewed worries about the health of the regional bank sector.

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 1.1% as oil settled 2.3% lower at $70.87 a barrel.

Gold and copper prices also fell, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.9%.

CI Financial Corp was a bright spot. Its shares surged 23.2% after the fund manager sold a minority stake in its U.S. wealth management business and beat quarterly revenue estimates.

"For a long time CI was actually buying up businesses in the U.S. and now they seem to be starting to sell out some of their non-core assets and raising some capital which is what the market likes to see," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

Among other stocks, Nutrien Ltd fell 1.6% after the company cut its annual profit forecast. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto. Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.53% 75.46 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CI FINANCIAL CORP. 23.20% 15.4 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
NUTRIEN LTD. -1.63% 83.29 Delayed Quote.-14.35%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.40% 20417.61 Delayed Quote.5.75%
WTI -1.94% 71.405 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 455 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
Net income 2023 403 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,08x
Yield 2023 5,76%
Capitalization 2 306 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 416
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CI Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,50 CAD
Average target price 18,61 CAD
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt MacAlpine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darie Urbanky Executive Vice President
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Thomas Holland Director
Marc-André Lewis Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI FINANCIAL CORP.-7.48%1 725
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.21%94 228
UBS GROUP AG0.38%57 980
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.24%36 316
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.74%32 370
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.59%30 301
