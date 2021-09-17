CI Games S A : EPIC RPG ADVENTURE, TAILS OF IRON, LAUNCHES TODAY ON ALL MAJOR PLATFORMS

Brutal combat, a vast, explorable world, and a fierce conflict between rat and frogkind awaits players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The highly anticipated action-adventure RPG, Tails of Iron, is now officially available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players can finally explore the deceptively beautiful, hand-drawn biomes, battle the Frog Clan's oversized generals, and take part in the savage clash between rodents and amphibians - all while listening to narration from the iconic Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher game series).

The next gen editions will see the title further enhanced, with players benefitting from DualSense Adaptive Triggers, enhancing the combat experience with weighted responses when blocking, parrying or charging a weapon, in addition to native 4k resolution and 60fps visuals.

Created by indie development team Odd Bug Studio and published by United Label, Tails of Iron follows the story of Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, as he embarks on a perilous quest to reclaim his Kingdom from the merciless Frog Clan. The grisly new launch trailer confirms players will need a 'will cast of iron' if they've any hope of rescuing their brothers and restoring peace to the land.

From frog zombies to gargantuan grubs - and everything in-between - the Kingdom is awash with danger. Players will need to master a range of deadly abilities, including parry bashes, ranged attacks and gruesome executions, to come out on top. With each of the many bosses presenting its own unique combat challenge, there's also a huge range of weapons and equipment to assist would-be heroes, each with their own distinct characteristics; heavy armour may provide better protection but can you really afford to slow down your dodge-roll? While axes might pack a punch, a quick and nimble spear benefits from a further reach.

Lead Character Artist and Animator, Daniel Robinson, was inspired to create Tails of Ironthanks to the personalities of his own pet rats, sadly none of whom outlived the game's completion. 'During development, the rats were always there for me, to keep my morale high and spark my creativity,' he says. He explains, 'Redgi is the main protagonist because he was the most courageous and loyal rat in our rat pack. The other characters are based on Redgi's real brothers (as illustrated in the painting below). Robinson also wants to change the social perception of rats overall. He states, 'I really wanted to make a game about rats because they are perceived so negatively by the media and general public, but they are the most affectionate and loving creatures.'

Tails of Ironfeatures:

Brutal combat, featuring dodge-rolls, parry bashes and fatal executions

A vast and treacherous Kingdom comprised of six distinct biomes, each with its own hidden paths and secrets

A compelling story narrated by the deep, raspy vocals of the legendary Doug Cockle

Customisable attack styles with a vast array of distinct weapons and armour

A range of side quests offering players additional gold on-the-side

Hidden blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons

Savage boss fights against the Frog Clan's deadly, oversized generals

A gorgeous and lovingly crafted 2D hand-drawn art style

Tails of Iron is out now and digitally available at $24.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players can also purchase a physical version of the title; dubbed the Crimson Knight edition, it arrives with twelve additional skins, which honour this noble line of Rat warriors.

For more information about Tails of Iron, please visit https://www.unitedlabelgames.com/tails-of-iron/, the official Facebookpage, and the official Twitter.