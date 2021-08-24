CI Games S A : SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 GETS DEPLOYED ON PS5, TAKING FULL ADVANTAGE OF NEXT-GEN FEATURES WITH MOST IMMERSIVE VERSION YET

The latest installment of the best-selling first-person sniping franchise fully embraces the PlayStation 5'snext-gen features, including 4k resolution, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more…

Following its successful launch on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2(SGWC2) now takes PlayStation 5 players deep behind enemy lines with the most immersive version of the highly-challenging modern warfare shooter, yet. To celebrate the launch, CI Games today released the following new and very much explosive trailer:

Released today, the PS5 'Elite Edition' offers eye-opening 4K resolution alongside updated visuals and textures, further improving what was already the best-looking entry to the series. DualSense Adaptive Triggers means each weapon feels unique, providing greater control over those all important 1000m+ extreme-range sniper shots, while Haptic Feedback ensures players feel every bullet like never before. As for those untimely deaths, lightning-fast SSD loading times will deliver persistent assassins straight back into the action faster than ever.

Frompublisher CI Games, the PS5 edition also includes a free copy of the 'Crossbow Carnage' DLC weapons pack, giving players access to the fan-favourite arbalest, in addition to a host of equally high-power weaponry. It also includes the title's recently-released major expansion, 'Butcher's Banquet.' Taking players to an all-new, vast desert-like area, complete with luscious oases, dramatic waterfalls, and mysterious temples, players must put a stop to the latest threat to jeapordise Kuamar.

The PS5 SGWC2Elite Edition Features:

Upgraded visuals and textures

Choice between Visual Mode (4K, 30 FPS) or Performance Mode (2K, 60FPS)

DualSense Adaptive Triggers

Haptic feedback

SSD Loading Times

'Crossbow Carnage' weapons pack: Crossbow, 550 TRV Sniper Rifle, Mad Sheriff 9 Revolver, Car K8 Assault rifle,Zebra skin.

'Butcher's Banquet' Expansion

Set in a lawless region of Kuamar, SGWC2 follows contract sniper assassin, Raven, as he takes on a series of treacherous assassination missions to overthrow a ruthless dictatorship. The game features expansion sandbox maps, a variety of missions that can be approached in a number of ways, a wide range realistic weapons and gadgets, unlockable skills and equipment, and, of course, the flagship feature: a highly-realistic sniping experience.

SGWC2is out now on PS5 in both physical and digital formats priced at £34.99/€39.99/$39.99 USD, and is also available on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

More information about Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2can be found at www.SniperGhostWarriorContracts2.com.