    CIG   PLCTINT00018

CI GAMES S.A.

(CIG)
CI Games S A : SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 GETS DEPLOYED ON PS5, TAKING FULL ADVANTAGE OF NEXT-GEN FEATURES WITH MOST IMMERSIVE VERSION YET

08/24/2021 | 05:04am EDT
The latest installment of the best-selling first-person sniping franchise fully embraces the PlayStation 5'snext-gen features, including 4k resolution, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more…

Following its successful launch on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2(SGWC2) now takes PlayStation 5 players deep behind enemy lines with the most immersive version of the highly-challenging modern warfare shooter, yet. To celebrate the launch, CI Games today released the following new and very much explosive trailer:

Released today, the PS5 'Elite Edition' offers eye-opening 4K resolution alongside updated visuals and textures, further improving what was already the best-looking entry to the series. DualSense Adaptive Triggers means each weapon feels unique, providing greater control over those all important 1000m+ extreme-range sniper shots, while Haptic Feedback ensures players feel every bullet like never before. As for those untimely deaths, lightning-fast SSD loading times will deliver persistent assassins straight back into the action faster than ever.

Frompublisher CI Games, the PS5 edition also includes a free copy of the 'Crossbow Carnage' DLC weapons pack, giving players access to the fan-favourite arbalest, in addition to a host of equally high-power weaponry. It also includes the title's recently-released major expansion, 'Butcher's Banquet.' Taking players to an all-new, vast desert-like area, complete with luscious oases, dramatic waterfalls, and mysterious temples, players must put a stop to the latest threat to jeapordise Kuamar.

The PS5 SGWC2Elite Edition Features:

  • Upgraded visuals and textures
  • Choice between Visual Mode (4K, 30 FPS) or Performance Mode (2K, 60FPS)
  • DualSense Adaptive Triggers
  • Haptic feedback
  • SSD Loading Times
  • 'Crossbow Carnage' weapons pack: Crossbow, 550 TRV Sniper Rifle, Mad Sheriff 9 Revolver, Car K8 Assault rifle,Zebra skin.
  • 'Butcher's Banquet' Expansion

Set in a lawless region of Kuamar, SGWC2 follows contract sniper assassin, Raven, as he takes on a series of treacherous assassination missions to overthrow a ruthless dictatorship. The game features expansion sandbox maps, a variety of missions that can be approached in a number of ways, a wide range realistic weapons and gadgets, unlockable skills and equipment, and, of course, the flagship feature: a highly-realistic sniping experience.

SGWC2is out now on PS5 in both physical and digital formats priced at £34.99/€39.99/$39.99 USD, and is also available on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

More information about Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2can be found at www.SniperGhostWarriorContracts2.com.

Disclaimer

CI Games SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 09:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
