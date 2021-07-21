Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. CI Games S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIG   PLCTINT00018

CI GAMES S.A.

(CIG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI Games S A : SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 RELEASES MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE – ‘BUTCHER'S BANQUET' – FREE ON ALL PLATFORMS

07/21/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 'Butcher's Banquet'Expansion introduces an entirely new desert region, complete with side objectives and multiple targets that must be eliminated… as only Raven knows how

Modern warfare shooter, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, released last month to considerable success, and today launches a major content expansion. Ominously titled, 'Butcher's Banquet', the update is free for all players on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, and is immediately available as a patch to the main game.

Featuring an all-new expansive region, 'Butcher's Banquet' takes place in a stunning desert-like area, complete with luscious oases, dramatic waterfalls, and mysterious temples. And whilst it might be especially picturesque, make no mistake - it's certainly no holiday destination. Following the recent turmoil in Kuamar - the setting of SGW Contracts 2's main campaign - new threats have been allowed to surface, the most dangerous of which is Mahmoud Zarza… aka 'The Butcher'.

The new expansion builds on all the elements players loved about the base game, including the 1000m+ extreme-range sniping, next-gen graphics, more intelligent NPCs, and the most lethal array of weapons yet. The challenging sniper game is set in Kuamar, a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, and are tasked with toppling a brutal dictatorship by completing a series of replayable missions that can be approached in a number of ways. SGW Contracts 2 features large-scale sandbox maps, a variety of side missions and objectives, realistic weapons and gadgets, and a range of unlockable skills and equipment.

Players can purchase SGW Contracts 2 on PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC for $39.99 / €39,99 / £34,99 / AUD69.95. Releasing 24th August, the PS5 edition can be preordered now and arrives with a free copy of the Crossbow Carnage DLC pack, in addition to a suite of next gen features, including 4k resolution, enhanced textures and visuals, Adaptive Triggers, Haptic Feedback and improved SSD loading times.
For more information about Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, head to www.SniperGhostWarriorContracts2.com. The press kit for this announcement is available HERE.

Disclaimer

CI Games SA published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 13:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CI GAMES S.A.
09:06aCI GAMES S A : SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 RELEASES MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE &n..
PU
06/23CI GAMES S A : FPS Hit, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Arrives Next Gen-Enhan..
PU
05/24CI Games S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2021
CI
05/12CI GAMES S A : Gameplay Fully Unveiled in Latest Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts ..
PU
05/06CI GAMES S A : Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – PS5 Release Delayed to L..
PU
02/01CI GAMES S A : Slay Gods in Eldest Souls, Launching on New Gen, Previous Gen, Sw..
PU
01/11CI GAMES S A : Lords of the Fallen to be Next Established Series, Sniper Ghost W..
PU
2020Polish video game productions that have hit the jackpot
RE
2019SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS TAKES : are you ready to take on the toughest Sni..
PU
2019CI GAMES : Witness Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts' Best-in-Class Sniper Gameplay..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2020 6,96 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
Net cash 2020 22,6 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 253 M 64,8 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,24x
EV / Sales 2020 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart CI GAMES S.A.
Duration : Period :
CI Games S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI GAMES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marek Lech Tyminski Chairman-Management Board
Ryszard Wlodzimierz Bartkowiak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Monika Rumianek Director-Human Resources & Administration
Grzegorz Leszczynski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Norbert Biedrzycki Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI GAMES S.A.6.79%73
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-8.90%68 906
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)11.50%13 466
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.39%7 950
CD PROJEKT S.A.-31.71%4 790
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)-37.20%3 431