  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CI&T Inc
  News
  Summary
    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC

(CINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-20
11.00 USD   -4.84%
09:36aCI&T Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/20JPMorgan Lowers CI&T's Price Target to $15 From $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
06/30CI&T : Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
CI&T Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/22/2022 | 09:36am EDT
CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, announces today that it will report its second quarter of 2022 financial results after the market close on August 17, 2022.

CI&T’s senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on August 18 at 08:00 a.m. EDT / 09:00 a.m. BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link:

https://youtu.be/bO6R_oXKC3Q

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, we bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,400 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.


Financials
Sales 2022 2 310 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 194 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2022 338 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 030 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart CI&T INC
Duration : Period :
CI&T Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI&T INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 60,55 BRL
Average target price 86,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC-7.49%1 459
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.02%1 980 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.83%54 600
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.89%52 485
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.26%51 805
SEA LIMITED-62.72%46 677