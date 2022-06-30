CI&T : Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

CI&T Annual General Meeting

June 30, 2022 - CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, announces that theAnnual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") was held today. At the General Meeting, the resolutions which were described in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company dated June 8, 2022 were duly passed: (i) the approval and ratification of the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, and (ii) the approval and confirmation of the Company's 2022 U.S. Equity Incentive Plan.

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

IR Website:https://investors.ciandt.com



