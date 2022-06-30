Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CI&T Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC

(CINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-06-23
11.49 USD   +4.93%
04:43pCI&T : Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
09:30aTRANSCRIPT : CI&T Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/01CI&T Acquires Brazilian Research, Strategic Consulting Firm for Undisclosed Terms
MT
CI&T : Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

06/30/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
CI&T Annual General Meeting

June 30, 2022 - CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, announces that theAnnual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") was held today. At the General Meeting, the resolutions which were described in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company dated June 8, 2022 were duly passed: (i) the approval and ratification of the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, and (ii) the approval and confirmation of the Company's 2022 U.S. Equity Incentive Plan.

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

IR Website:https://investors.ciandt.com


Disclaimer

Ci&T Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 289 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2022 192 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 339 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 302 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart CI&T INC
Duration : Period :
CI&T Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI&T INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 55,05 BRL
Average target price 92,81 BRL
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC-3.36%1 393
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.62%1 946 493
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.02%49 525
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.55%48 902
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.59%46 818
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.44%41 618