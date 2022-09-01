Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CI&T Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC

(CINT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-09-01 am EDT
8.610 USD   -5.90%
09:29aCI&T Completes the Acquisition of Transpire
BU
08/30Carla Trematore Joins CI&T's Board of Directors
BU
08/30CI&T Inc Appoints Carla Trematore to its Board of Directors, Effective September 1, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI&T Completes the Acquisition of Transpire

09/01/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, announces today, as a complement to the market announcement of August 16, 2022, the completion of the acquisition of Transpire Technology Pty Ltd ("Transpire"), an award-winning digital product agency based in Australia.

The purchase price for the acquisition was AUD 23.4 million (USD 16.4 million), which is subject to customary adjustments, such as changes in working capital and net debt position.

With this acquisition, CI&T will accelerate its growth in Australia and the APAC region. Transpire adds around 100 digital specialists with a solid design-led, mobile-first and cloud-native approach. Headquartered in Melbourne, Transpire has been the trusted technology partner of some of Australia’s most innovative organizations, including Vodafone, Virgin Australia and ASX200 listed companies. Transpire recorded AUD 15.5 million (USD 10.9 million) in net revenue in its fiscal year ended in June 2022.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals.

About Transpire

Transpire is a technology consultancy based in Melbourne, Australia. It designs & builds digital experiences that transform & inspire — helping clients to solve complex problems, delighting users, and improving people’s lives through technology. Transpire is on a mission to weave humanity into technology. Transpire believes that everybody has the right to benefit from the digital experiences Transpire helps create. That is why Transpire champions Universal Design, Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion, and being a socially progressive & responsible company. Since 2009 Transpire has been trusted by some of Australia’s most innovative organizations to be their strategic technology partner and deliver their digital vision.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” "scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's registration statement on Form F-1. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CI&T INC
09:29aCI&T Completes the Acquisition of Transpire
BU
08/30Carla Trematore Joins CI&T's Board of Directors
BU
08/30CI&T Inc Appoints Carla Trematore to its Board of Directors, Effective September 1, 202..
CI
08/18TRANSCRIPT : CI&T Inc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/17CI&T Acquires Transpire to Enhance its Growth in Australia and APAC
BU
08/17CI&T's Lower Q2 Earnings Eclipsed by Higher Quarterly Revenue, Updated 2022 Revenue Gui..
MT
08/17CI&T : 1. 2Q22 Earnings Release - Form 6-K
PU
08/17Earnings Flash (CINT) CI&T Reports Q2 Revenue BRL525M
MT
08/17Earnings Flash (CINT) CI&T Reports Q2 EPS BRL0.20
MT
08/17CI&T Reports Solid Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CI&T INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 195 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2022 129 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2022 170 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 305 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 768
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart CI&T INC
Duration : Period :
CI&T Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI&T INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,43 BRL
Average target price 80,22 BRL
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC-23.04%1 217
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.26%1 950 015
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.05%63 139
SYNOPSYS INC.-6.10%52 910
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.26%51 046
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-6.75%47 590