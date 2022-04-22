Log in
CI&T Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/22/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT), announces that it has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The report is available on the SEC’s website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on CI&T’s website, at https://investors.ciandt.com/ (under Financials > SEC Filings).

Click here to access the PDF version.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of CI&T’s complete audited financial statements free of charge by upon request to CI&T’s Investor Relations office at investors@ciandt.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 2 244 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2022 239 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net cash 2022 61,0 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 089 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 564
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 76,31 BRL
Average target price 98,77 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Bruno Guicardi Operations Director
Fernando Matt Borges Martins Director
Brenno Raiko de Souza Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC.38.86%2 183
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.51%2 105 195
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.43%64 340
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.92%58 314
SEA LIMITED-59.22%51 260
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.81%45 241