    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC

(CINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-23
5.240 USD   +2.34%
07:05aCI&T Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
03/27Factbox-First Citizens BancShares, buyer of flailing rivals
RE
03/13Japan's nobel prize winning author kenzaburo oe dies - kyodo cit…
RE
CI&T Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/29/2023 | 07:05am EDT
CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, announces today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the SEC's website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on CI&T's website, at https://investors.ciandt.com/ (under Financials > SEC Filings).

Click here to access the 2022 Annual Report.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of CI&T's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request to CI&T's Investor Relations office at investors@ciandt.com.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CI&T INC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 166 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2022 138 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net Debt 2022 34,8 M 6,72 M 6,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 593 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 904
Free-Float 14,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,94 BRL
Average target price 50,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC-19.38%695
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.24%2 048 758
SYNOPSYS INC.15.84%56 332
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.78%55 538
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE7.60%51 387
SEA LIMITED57.12%45 922
