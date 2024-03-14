Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CI&T Inc. (“CI&T” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CINT). Investors who purchased CI&T securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CINT.

On March 7, 2024, CI&T issued a press release stating that the Company had “identified certain non-cash accounting errors related to deferred income accounting for tax-deductible goodwill, as required under IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standard (‘IFRS’).” Accordingly, CI&T advised that “(i) the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, included in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) on March 28, 2023, and (ii) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, each previously furnished to the SEC on a current report on Form 6-K, should no longer be relied upon[.]” Following this news, CI&T’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 9.89%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 7, 2024.

