  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CI&T Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC

(CINT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-07-25 am EDT
11.17 USD   +2.57%
CI&T Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
JPMorgan Lowers CI&T's Price Target to $15 From $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
CI&T : Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
CI&T Named a Leader in New Research from a Leading Independent Research Firm on Modern Application Development Services

07/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announced that Forrester, an independent global market research company, has recognized the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development (MAD) Services, Q3 2022. The report shows that CI&T received the highest scores possible in 18 criteria, over half of the evaluation criteria, including organization structure, talent management, agile development, product development, market approach, partner ecosystem, DevOps, SRE, and automation.

Forrester analyzed and evaluated the 14 most significant service providers across 28 criteria related to their current offering, strategy and market presence. According to the report authored by Diego Lo Giudice, Vice President & Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, “CI&T is a good fit for enterprises in industries where digital plays a critical role and those that aspire to build a digital presence through MAD services.”

“We believe this recognition is a reflection of CI&T’s decades-long dedication to help global companies build digital products to stay ahead in an increasingly volatile and fast-paced world,” said Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-Founder, CI&T. “App modernization is just one of the fundamental strategies that allows an organization to create the right conditions to innovate, bringing entire systems and teams up-to-date with the latest and greatest technology.”

CI&T’s Application Modernization strategy empowers organizations to maintain competitive innovation in their digital initiatives by enabling the creation of new business capabilities and new operational models in a fast-paced market. With extensive experience and strong cloud platform partnerships, CI&T provides the right tools, skills, and methodologies to execute that strategy. CI&T helps enterprises become more agile to reduce time to market and reduce costs to drive a true ecosystem transformation.

Download the full report here.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, we bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,400 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 310 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2022 194 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2022 338 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 881 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart CI&T INC
Duration : Period :
CI&T Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI&T INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 59,43 BRL
Average target price 86,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC-8.41%1 444
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.59%1 947 241
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.53%52 922
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 710
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%51 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 248