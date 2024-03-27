CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving AI-powered digital transformation for global brands, announced today it was recognized by leading research firm Everest Group in two new global reports for 2024. CI&T was named a Major Contender in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) IT Services PEAK Matrix® and an Aspirant in the Retail IT Services PEAK Matrix® for 2024.

These recognitions underscore the continued growth and success of CI&T’s offerings and solidify its role as a trusted partner for clients in the Retail/CPG sector globally. From omnichannel strategies, cloud management and personalization, to novel customer experiences powered by AI, CI&T collaborates with clients alongside best-in-class partners to integrate tailored solutions that align seamlessly with their distinct business requirements.

"As we reflect on our successes with our valued CPG and Retail clients, we're energized by the momentum we've built together," said Marcelo Vessoni, SVP, Head of Retail, CI&T. “These accolades showcase the never-ending commitment to push the boundaries of innovation within these dynamic sectors. Together, we will continue to deliver groundbreaking digital solutions that help keep our clients one step ahead and elevate the standards of excellence."

In the CPG IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024, Everest Group analyzed 23 globally recognized CPG providers and positioned CI&T as a Major Contender recognizing its ability to deliver personalized customer experience, optimized supply chains, and use of data, AI/ML, cloud and more to enhance overall efficiency. In addition, CI&T was recognized as an Aspirant by Everest Group for the Retail Services IT PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 which examined 24 providers. The PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability and knowledge.

To learn more about CI&T’s retail/CPG capabilities, visit here.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 29-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000+ professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327824565/en/