Official CI&T INC press release

CI&T Honored with the Rising Star Partner of the Year - LATAM Award, Joining a Global Network of AWS Partners who Collaborate with Customers to Foster Innovation

CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a growth-oriented leading player driving value through AI-powered digital transformation for global brands, announced it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award. This prestigious recognition showcases CI&T's pivotal role in driving customer innovation and building cutting-edge solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards, presented at the esteemed Partner Awards Gala during AWS re:Invent 2023, celebrate a diverse group of AWS Partners who have demonstrated specialization, innovation, and collaboration throughout the year. CI&T received the Rising Star Partner of the Year - LATAM award, which recognizes an AWS Partner with significant year-over-year growth in their business.

"This recognition is more than an award for CI&T. It is the validation of our strong relationship with AWS and our dedication to turning our clients' challenges into significant opportunities for impact. We will continue pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to support our clients' development," said Felipe Demetrio De Souza, VP of Alliances at CI&T.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. These awards honor partners whose business models have continuously evolved and flourished on the AWS platform, consistently delivering outstanding customer results.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000+ professionals.

