  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CI&T Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC.

(CINT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 11:08:03 am EDT
13.63 USD   +2.48%
10:34aCI&T Releases Inaugural 2021 ESG Report
BU
05/09Certain Class B Common Shares of CI&T Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-MAY-2022.
CI
05/04CI&T Announces Date for the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CI&T Releases Inaugural 2021 ESG Report

05/13/2022 | 10:34am EDT
CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, today issued its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The report highlights CI&T’s initiatives and progress to date as well as the key principles that guide the Company's ESG strategy, governance, and goals for 2025.

CI&T’s ESG strategies are driven by a vision to create equitable advancement opportunities for everyone, provide educational and workforce development experiences for underrepresented groups, and to reduce the Company’s environmental impact to create a more sustainable world. These strategies are aligned with the internationally recognized standards set forth by the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Commitment and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“ESG is a longstanding commitment at CI&T and our efforts are devoted to our Company's stakeholders,” said Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO of CI&T. “As the world continues to change rapidly, CI&T is dedicated to being at the forefront of positive shifts, using the latest technology and innovative thinking to be positive agents of change in our society.”

CI&T joined the United Nations Global Compact in July 2021, which demonstrates the Company’s commitment to responsible businesses and sustainable development. CI&T is also a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and a participant of the Target Gender Equality, both UN initiatives, with the objective of promoting gender equity and women empowerment in companies, the market and the community.

CI&T’s ESG Report provides a holistic overview of the Company’s current initiatives while also serving as a transparent framework for its future goals. The CI&T 2021 ESG Report can be found on this link and on the company’s investor relations page, investors.ciandt.com.

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, we bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 239 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2022 229 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net cash 2022 60,5 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 003 M 1 758 M 1 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 564
Free-Float 100%
Chart CI&T INC.
Duration : Period :
CI&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 68,10 BRL
Average target price 97,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC.11.86%1 758
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.08%1 909 771
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.14%51 304
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-55.88%42 770
SYNOPSYS INC.-28.88%40 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-27.12%37 454