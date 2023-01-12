Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CI&T Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINT   KYG213071064

CI&T INC

(CINT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-01-09
7.630 USD   -3.42%
01/09CI&T and Crownpeak Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experience Management
BU
01/09CI&T Inc and CrownPeak Technology, Inc. Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experience Management
CI
2022Laurentian Bank on The 2022-23 Mid-Year Report From Canada'sProvince of Manitoba
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CI&T Releases Third Annual Connected Retail Report – Revealing Intra-Pandemic Consumers Want Consistent Shopping Across All Channels

01/12/2023 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers to Watch in 2023 Include Best Buy, IKEA, and Petco for their Seamless Blend of Digital and Physical Experiences

CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announced the release of its third annual Connected Retail Report, revealing consumers’ evolving attitudes and expectations for omnichannel shopping as well as the “2023 Retailers to Watch” with winning formulas for connected retail. This year’s report shows intra-pandemic consumers are hopping between online and offline shopping in the ways that work best for them and expect consistent experiences regardless of the avenue, posing a new channel balancing act for retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005271/en/

With store restrictions lifted, consumers are recalibrating their shopping routines and along the way redefining what they want out of the “Connected Retail” experience. According to the report, consumers are shopping digital and physical channels at almost identical rates, evenly splitting their time between online (48%) and offline (52%) shopping, however, the vast majority (86%) of respondents have the same expectations for both retail worlds. Consumers reinforced this point by indicating that they have highly similar desired capabilities for online and brick-and-mortar stores with reliable in-stocks, easy returns, and efficient shopping journeys being the most valued aspects of the user experience. As a result, retailers need to evolve their thinking of “Connected Retail” as across-the-board innovation so that consumers can channel-hop without disappointment.

“Every response to our consumer survey indicated a desire for a customer experience that is convenient, efficient, and aligned with current shopping habits,” said Melissa Minkow, Director of Retail Strategy at CI&T and author of the Connected Retail Report. “Now it’s up to retailers to build services that best accommodate those preferences, while building the right bridges between channels to incentivize simultaneous use.”

Key themes include:

  • All eyes on delivery: Consumers have an unmatched appreciation for delivery, respondents overwhelmingly ranked delivery as the most important fulfillment option. Consumers are almost six times more likely to order an item online for delivery than pick it up via curbside or via BOPIS, reinforcing the idea that consumers are looking for efficiency and convenience.
  • Exercise caution with the metaverse: 81% of respondents have not yet shopped in the metaverse and 45% indicated that they could never see themselves shopping in it. The report’s metaverse data serves as a warning to those retailers rushing to debut a rollout.
  • Consumers are particular about personalization: 59% of respondents said they are excited by the idea of a retailer using their preferences and shopping history to personalize the shopping experience. Digitally, the top three aspects consumers would like to see personalized on a retailer’s app or website include: showing the closest store based on location, offering discounts on products bought regularly and sharing product suggestions based on previous purchases.

CI&T’s 2023 Retailers to Watch

This year’s retailers prioritized convenience, personalization, and the seamlessly connected shopping journeys that align with consumer preferences for each channel. While creative and innovative initiatives are appealing, in practice, they must fit into the brand ecosystem that consumers are familiar with. These retailers are not only pushing the envelope when it comes to innovative thinking, but also successfully translating customers’ habits, needs, and expectations into an experience that works for them, while maintaining high quality standards and consistency across all channels.

CI&T’s 2023 Retailers to Watch include:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • Nike
  • Petco
  • Sephora
  • Target
  • Ulta

Methodology

First released in 2021, CI&T’s Connected Retail Report is an annual industry benchmark for the year ahead. It looks to uncover and understand key motivations along the path to purchase, shifts in buying behaviors, and how retailers are measuring up. This year’s Consumer Survey portion was conducted in October of 2022, surveying 545 U.S. consumers of all ages, races, and genders to capture their purchase preferences. The survey informs a detailed audit of 22 top retailers across seven categories: relationship-building, search, shop, cart, buy, fulfillment, and returns.

View the full report here.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CI&T INC
01/09CI&T and Crownpeak Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experience Management
BU
01/09CI&T Inc and CrownPeak Technology, Inc. Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experi..
CI
2022Laurentian Bank on The 2022-23 Mid-Year Report From Canada'sProvince of Manitoba
MT
2022Laurentian Bank Notes Canada's Province of Nova Scotia Is Moving Closer to A Balanced ..
MT
2022M&T Bank's Wilmington Trust Agrees to Sell CIT Business to PE Firm Madison Dearborn
MT
2022CI&T Becomes AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner
BU
2022JPMorgan Chase Downgrades CI&T to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $9 F..
MT
2022Cielo Recognizes CI&T as the “Best Supplier” in the Innovation Category
BU
2022Africa Oil With Kenya High Court Tax Appeal Update
MT
2022Factbox-RBC's $10 billion bid for HSBC unit to set record for Canada bank deals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CI&T INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 191 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2022 138 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2022 34,9 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 617 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 887
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart CI&T INC
Duration : Period :
CI&T Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CI&T INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,10 BRL
Average target price 58,79 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cesar Nivaldo Gon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Brenno Raiko de Souza Chairman
Bruno Guiçardi Neto Operations Director
Silvio Romera de Lemos Meira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CI&T INC17.38%1 079
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-1.69%1 758 020
SYNOPSYS INC.2.61%50 961
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.40%49 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.2.29%46 214
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION10.18%36 228