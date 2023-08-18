CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) and the six months ended on June 30, 2023 (6M23) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) and six months ended on June 30, 2022 (6M22).

Second Quarter of 2023 (2Q23) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$571.8 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2Q22 or a 9.2% growth at constant currency.

The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 127 in 2Q22 to 183 in 2Q23.

Net Profit was R$47.8 million compared to R$26.0 million in 2Q22, a 84.0% increase year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached R$114.2 million, an increase of 13.8% over 2Q22, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.0%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$63.1 million, 20.8% higher than 2Q22, with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 11.0%.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 (6M23) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$1,181.8 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to 6M22 or a 16.4% growth at constant currency.

Net Profit was R$100.2 million compared to R$55.2 million in 6M22, an 81.5% increase year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached R$230.7 million, a 24.8% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$130.3 million, 42.0% higher than 6M22, with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 11.0%.

Cash generated from operating activities was R$117.6 million in 6M23, compared to a cash consumption of R$87.1 million in 6M22.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "CI&T has been fortunate to participate in the first chapter of the digital revolution, as the creators of the LEAN DIGITAL book of knowledge for digital transformation. Now, I feel blessed to guide CI&T in co-authoring the next chapter of this revolution: a digital world powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The challenge with these revolutionary moments is that they tend to thrive in the fertile environment of startups and digital natives, but it takes years to make a relevant impact in the brownfield setting of large enterprises. These advancements need time to become enterprise-ready. They must reach a level of maturity to be translated into customer value within a framework of reliability, security, and privacy.

So, this is our ambition, and this is CI&T's vision: to make Hyper Digital enterprise-ready. Early results are promising, and we are enthusiastic about the potential to significantly enhance productivity, improve quality, and accelerate progress. The realm of artificial intelligence presents a new array of exciting opportunities."

Comments on the 2Q23 financial performance

The net revenue was R$571.8 million in 2Q23, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2Q22, or a 9.2% net revenue growth at constant currency. The geographic revenue distribution for the second quarter of 2023 was 45% from North America, 40% from Latam, 10% from Europe and 5% from Asia Pacific. Regarding industry verticals, financial services and consumer goods remain our most relevant markets, while technology and telecommunications have grown and gained relevance in our portfolio of clients.

The cost of services provided in 2Q23 was R$374.2 million, a 9.6% increase compared to 2Q22, and the gross profit was R$197.6 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 2Q23 was R$211.4 million, 9.3% higher compared to 2Q22, and the Adjusted Gross Profit margin was 37.0%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over 2Q22.

In 2Q23, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$120.0 million, 1.6% lower than in 2Q22, mainly attributed to non-recurring M&A expenses in 2022. Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$23.1 million in 2Q23, a decrease of 4.7%, explained by the reduction of real estate property leases. Amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies was R$11.3 million in 2Q23, fairly stable year over year.

In 2Q23, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$114.2 million, 13.8% higher than in 2Q22. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% in the quarter, an increase of 0.9 percentage point compared to 2Q22, mainly due to lower SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue.

In 2Q23, net financial expenses were R$18.5 million, 5.4% higher than in 2Q22, mainly driven by higher debt position and interest rates, combined with a negative foreign exchange (FX) variation in the comparable period. In 2Q23, the reported net FX loss was R$6.2 million, while in 2Q22, it was a net FX gain of R$ 13.3 million.

In 2Q23, income tax expense was R$11.3 million, a reduction of 37.3% compared to 2Q22, mainly due to the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes. The income tax paid (cash effect) was R$11.9 million, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 20.1%.

The net profit was R$47.8 million in 2Q23, 84% higher than in 2Q22. Adjusted Net Profit was R$63.1 million, an increase of 20.8% compared to 2Q22. The Adjusted Net Profit margin increased by 1.0 percentage points, from 10.0% in 2Q22 to 11.0% in 2Q23, mainly as a result of the dilution of SG&A expenses and lower income tax expense.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to be at least R$545 million at constant currency (R$525 million on a reported basis), a 2% decline compared to 3Q22.

For the full year of 2023, we are updating our business outlook. We expect our net revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 8.0% year-over-year, assuming a constant currency outlook (average FX rate of 5.17 BRL/USD in 2022). In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2023.

These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which CI&T may repurchase up to 1.5 million of its outstanding class A common shares in the next 12 months. Such program is active and management expects to continue executing the share repurchase.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in AI powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,200 professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34—Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”).

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our operations’ historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, foreign currency exchange gains/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS-reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net Revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations.

In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” "scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired companies; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Quarter ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Revenue 571,832 525,015 1,181,824 1,016,887 Costs of services provided (374,196 ) (341,502 ) (782,057 ) (670,494 ) Gross Profit 197,636 183,513 399,767 346,393 Selling expenses (46,284 ) (39,962 ) (91,838 ) (75,091 ) General and administrative expenses (71,939 ) (78,390 ) (143,161 ) (143,311 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets (132 ) 356 (1,737 ) (710 ) Other income (expenses) net (1,662 ) (3,969 ) (1,337 ) (4,484 ) Operating expenses net (120,017 ) (121,965 ) (238,073 ) (223,596 ) Operating profit before financial income and tax 77,619 61,548 161,694 122,797 Finance income 28,217 53,306 48,881 122,888 Finance cost (46,699 ) (70,839 ) (87,332 ) (157,133 ) Net finance costs (18,482 ) (17,533 ) (38,451 ) (34,245 ) Profit before Income tax 59,137 44,015 123,243 88,552 Current (3,888 ) (17,115 ) (18,668 ) (22,523 ) Deferred (7,410 ) (901 ) (4,353 ) (10,807 ) Total Income tax expense (11,298 ) (18,016 ) (23,021 ) (33,330 ) Net profit for the period 47,839 25,999 100,222 55,222 Earnings per share Earnings per share – basic (in R$) 0.36 0.20 0.75 0.42 Earnings per share – diluted (in R$) 0.35 0.20 0.73 0.42

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Assets June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and equity June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 149,232 185,727 Suppliers and other payables 19,244 33,376 Financial Investments 35,811 96,299 Loans and borrowings 200,285 231,296 Trade receivables 467,731 501,671 Lease liabilities 19,945 21,539 Contract assets 218,391 217,250 Salaries and welfare charges 198,639 260,156 Recoverable taxes 22,401 7,619 Accounts payable for business combination acquired 40,583 71,650 Tax assets 8,267 2,959 Derivatives - hedge accounting 31,288 35,169 Derivatives - hedge accounting 29,090 19,637 Derivatives - 4,109 Derivatives 15,024 11,194 Tax liabilities 6,630 3,890 Other assets 30,315 38,269 Other taxes payable 15,503 14,382 Total current assets 976,262 1,080,625 Contract liability 12,981 32,136 Other liabilities 38,672 47,501 Recoverable taxes 3,676 3,624 Total current liabilities 583,770 755,204 Deferred tax assets 28,187 35,138 Judicial deposits 9,995 9,819 Loans and borrowings 663,069 742,935 Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset 30,842 31,552 Lease liabilities 32,317 41,269 Other assets 1,844 3,654 Provisions 12,079 12,347 Property, plant and equipment 46,373 55,266 Accounts payable for business combination acquired 126,785 133,299 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,673,996 1,750,898 Other liabilities 3,187 3,530 Right-of-use assets 46,816 56,187 Total non-current liabilities 837,437 933,380 Total non-current assets 1,841,729 1,946,138 Equity Share capital 37 37 Share premium 946,173 946,173 Capital reserves 218,382 203,218 Profit reserves 352,095 251,873 Treasury stocks (18,476 ) - Other comprehensive income (101,427 ) (63,122 ) Total equity 1,396,784 1,338,179 Total assets 2,817,991 3,026,763 Total equity and liabilities 2,817,991 3,026,763

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit for the period 100,222 55,222 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 48,109 43,596 Gain/loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and leases 195 2,025 Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes 44,071 14,397 Interest and exchange variation on accounts payable for business combinations 1,438 (6,420 ) Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition - 2,668 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments (13,922 ) 314 Income tax expenses 23,021 33,330 Impairment losses on trade receivables and contract assets 1,737 710 (Reversal of) provision for labor risks (268 ) 385 Stock-based plan 15,113 1,133 Income on financial investments (629 ) (651 ) Present/fair value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination 4,509 5,123 Variation in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 7,337 (74,260 ) Contract assets (8,603 ) (88,256 ) Recoverable taxes (18,834 ) (8,498 ) Tax assets 935 (158 ) Judicial deposits (175 ) (6,258 ) Suppliers and other payables (13,663 ) (31,796 ) Salaries and welfare charges (59,154 ) (27,461 ) Tax liabilities 1,931 8,958 Other taxes payable - 986 Contract liabilities (18,060 ) (3,058 ) Other receivables and payables, net 2,325 (9,140 ) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 117,635 (87,109 ) Income tax paid (18,713 ) (21,074 ) Interest paid on loans and borrowings (37,156 ) (38,379 ) Interest paid on lease (2,153 ) (3,174 ) Income tax refund 2,495 - Net cash from (used in) operating activities 62,108 (149,736 ) Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (8,265 ) (15,520 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Box 1824 - (19,040 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo - (247,764 ) Escrow deposit (acquisition of Somo) - (23,061 ) Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement - 16,134 Redemption of financial investments 56,996 514,394 Net cash from (used in) investment activities 48,731 225,143 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercised stock options 532 8,785 Payment of lease liabilities (12,290 ) (12,576 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 133,789 Settlement of derivatives 5,983 (656 ) Payment of loans and borrowings (76,992 ) (244,384 ) Payment of investment obligations (43,184 ) - Repurchase of treasury shares (18,476 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (144,427 ) (115,042 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (33,588 ) (39,635 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 185,727 135,727 Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents (2,907 ) 8,098 Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 149,232 104,190

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on an IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis: Net Revenue (in BRL thousand) 2Q23 2Q22 Var. 2Q23 x 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Var. 6M23 x 6M22 Net Revenue 571,832 525,015 8.9% 1,181,824 1,016,887 16.2% Net Revenue at Constant Currency 571,563 523,568 9.2% 1,192,471 1,024,655 16.4%

Net Revenue by industry (in BRL thousand) 2Q23 2Q22 Var. 2Q23 x 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Var. 6M23 x 6M22 Financial Services 159,031 161,662 -1.6% 333,814 317,987 5.0% Consumer goods 121,993 119,650 2.0% 238,149 224,019 6.3% Technology and telecommunications 104,127 69,895 49.0% 229,187 137,951 66.1% Retail and industrial goods 68,099 75,167 -9.4% 143,913 148,389 -3.0% Life sciences 64,387 67,835 -5.1% 127,668 130,728 -2.3% Others 54,195 30,806 75.9% 109,093 57,813 88.7% Total 571,832 525,015 8.9% 1,181,824 1,016,887 16.2%

Net Revenue by geography (in BRL thousand) 2Q23 2Q22 Var. 2Q23 x 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Var. 6M23 x 6M22 North America 256,880 219,304 17.1% 539,344 423,244 27.4% Europe 58,951 48,160 22.4% 113,600 85,749 32.5% LATAM (Latin America) 228,058 242,574 -6.0% 468,674 477,280 -1.8% APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan) 27,943 14,977 86.6% 60,206 30,614 96.7% Total 571,832 525,015 8.9% 1,181,824 1,016,887 16.2%

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 :

Gross Profit (in BRL thousand) 2Q23 2Q22 Var. 2Q23 x 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Var. 6M23 x 6M22 Net Revenue 571,832 525,015 8.9% 1,181,824 1,016,887 16.2% Cost of Services (374,196) (341,502) 9.6% (782,057) (670,494) 16.6% Gross Profit 197,636 183,513 7.7% 399,767 346,393 15.4% Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 8,722 10,295 -15.3% 18,132 19,614 -7.6% Stock-based compensation 5,036 (361) n.m 7,412 821 802.8% Adjusted Gross Profit 211,394 193,447 9.3% 425,311 366,828 15.9% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 37.0% 36.8% 0.1p.p 36.0% 36.1% -0.1p.p

Adjusted EBITDA (in BRL thousand) 2Q23 2Q22 Var. 2Q23 x 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Var. 6M23 x 6M22 Net profit for the period 47,839 25,999 84.0% 100,222 55,222 81.5% Adjustments Net financial cost 18,482 17,533 5.4% 38,451 34,245 12.3% Income tax expense 11,298 18,016 -37.3% 23,021 33,330 -30.9% Depreciation and amortization 23,056 24,205 -4.7% 48,109 43,596 10.4% Stock-based compensation 9,719 (106) n.m 15,112 1,133 1234.0% Government grants (137) (115) 18.8% (277) (174) 59.6% Acquisition-related expenses (1) 3,965 14,859 -73.3% 6,089 17,554 -65.3% Adjusted EBITDA 114,222 100,391 13.8% 230,727 184,906 24.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.0% 19.1% 0.9p.p 19.5% 18.2% 1.3p.p

(1) Includes present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.

Net Profit (in BRL thousand) 2Q23 2Q22 Var. 2Q23 x 2Q22 6M23 6M22 Var. 6M23 x 6M22 Net profit for the period 47,839 25,999 84.0% 100,222 55,222 81.5% Adjustments Acquisition-related expenses (1) 15,274 26,255 -41.8% 30,110 36,578 -17.7% Adjusted Net Profit (2) 63,113 52,254 20.8% 130,332 91,800 42.0% Adjusted Net Profit Margin (2) 11.0% 10.0% 1.1p.p 11.0% 9.0% 2p.p

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages. (2) Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$1,195) thousand in 2Q23, (R$89) thousand in 2Q22, (R$2,777) thousand in 6M23 and (R$3,754) thousand in 6M22.

