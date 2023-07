CI&T Inc, is a provider of strategy, design and software engineering services to enterprises and companies. The Company offers digital transformation solutions to customers. Its offering starts by addressing its clients challenges and identifying opportunities where digital technologies can create value (Strategy), then iterating with multidisciplinary teams to create solutions (Design) and finally, implementing these digital products and platforms at speed and scale (Engineering). It operates in approximately eight countries. Its platform offers services to professionals in strategy, data science, design and engineering. The Company serves its clients by organizing its delivery operations into autonomous units called Growth Units. Growth Units focuses on the needs of clients and enables the Company's centralized shared services platform for branding, human capital strategy and corporate learning support.

Sector Software