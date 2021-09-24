CIB Marine Bancshares : Announces Results of Shareholder Meetings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: September 24, 2021 J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO (217) 355-0900 brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIB Marine") (OTCQB: CIBH) announced approval of its Second Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation following its Annual Common Shareholder Meeting and a Special Meeting of its Preferred Shareholders held on September 24, 2021. Of the votes cast, over 95% of common and 100% of preferred were in favor of the adoption of the amended Articles, which clears the way for the commencement of preferred stock mandatory redemptions as outlined in the Proxy Statements issued in connection with the meetings.

The Restated Articles were filed with the State of Wisconsin on September 24, 2021, and the Company is moving forward with the $18 million initial redemption of pro-rata preferred shares, which is expected to occur in October. All redemptions will be at a price of $825 per share, for both A and B shares, which is a 3% discount to the carrying value, and a 17.5% discount to liquidation preference value.

J. Brian Chaffin, the Company's President & CEO commented, "The approval of this redemption plan is an important milestone for our Company. This plan adheres to the guidelines established by the Board to provide preferred shareholders liquidity and enhance common shareholder value."

CIB Marine also announced the reelection of all four of its candidates nominated to its Board of Directors. Messrs. Mark Elste, Mark Henderson, Charles Mires, and Ron Rhoades will all serve an additional three-year term.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

