Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIBH   US12542L4005

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.

(CIBH)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:15 2022-08-04 am EDT
34.85 USD   -0.43%
01:38pCIB MARINE BANCSHARES : Fr y-9c
PU
01:38pCIB MARINE BANCSHARES : 2Q 2022 Results & Shareholder Letter
PU
07/15CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIB Marine Bancshares : FR Y-9C

08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last Update: 20220722.160138

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

RSSD ID: 1139532

FR Y-9C

OMB Number 7100-0128

Approval expires December 31, 2024 Page 1 of 76

Consolidated Financial Statements for

Holding Companies-FRY-9C

Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter

This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act

companies meeting certain criteria must file this report (FR Y-9C)

(12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act

regardless of size. See page 1 of the general instructions for fur-

(HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act

ther information. However, when such holding companies own or

(12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act

control, or are owned or controlled by, other holding companies,

(12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY

only the top-tier holding company must file this report for the con-

(12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)).

solidated holding company organization. The Federal Reserve

This report form is to be filed by holding companies with total

may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is

not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it dis-

consolidated assets of $3 billion or more. In addition, holding

plays a currently valid OMB control number.

NOTE: Each holding company's board of directors and senior man-

Date of Report: June 30, 2022

agement are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effec-

Month / Day / Year (BHCK 9999)

tive system of internal control, including controls over the

Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies. The

Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies is to be

prepared in accordance with instructions provided by the Federal

Reserve System. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding

Companies must be signed and attested by the Chief Financial

Officer (CFO) of the reporting holding company (or by the individual

performing this equivalent function).

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding

company, attest that the Consolidated Financial Statements for

Holding Companies (including the supporting schedules) for this

report date have been prepared in conformance with the instruc-

tions issued by the Federal Reserve System and are true and

correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Patrick Straka

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.

Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK C490)

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK H321)

Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017)

19601 WEST BLUEMOUND ROAD

(Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / PO Box (RSSD 9110)

07/20/2022

BROOKFIELD

WI

53045

Date of Signature (MM/DD/YYYY) (BHTX J196)

City (RSSD 9130)

State (RSSD 9200) Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

Is confidential treatment requested for any

0=No

BHCK

..................portion of this report submission?

1=Yes

C447

0

In accordance with the General Instructions for this report (check only one),

1. a letter justifying this request is being provided along

with the report (BHCK KY38) ........................................

2. a letter justifying this request has been provided

separately (BHCK KY38) .............................................

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

RSSD ID

C.I.S.F.

Person to whom questions about this report should be directed:

Annette Esteves, Assistant Controller

Name / Title (BHTX 8901)

262-695-4322

Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902)

262-695-6014

Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116)

annette.esteves@cibmbank.com

E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086)

Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted.

Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 44.79 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with $5 billion or more and an average of 35.59 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets and 49.80 hours for Advanced Approaches holding companies, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503.

12/2021

Last Update: 20220722.160138

RSSD ID: 1139532

FR Y-9C

Page 2 of 76

Chief Executive Officer Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public.

Chief Executive Officer

Name (BHCK FT42)

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43)

E-mail Address (BHCK FT44)

12/2021

Last Update: 20220722.160138

RSSD ID: 1139532

FR Y-9C

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

Page 3 of 76

RSSD ID

S.F.

Report of Income for Holding Companies

Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis.

Schedule HI-Consolidated Income Statement

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCK

Amount

1. Interest income

a. Interest and fee income on loans:

(1) In domestic offices:

...............................................(a) Loans secured by 1- 4 family residential properties

4435

2615

(b) All other loans secured by real estate.................................................................

4436

6875

(c) All other loans ...............................................................................................

F821

1453

(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs ....................................

4059

0

b. Income from lease financing receivables.....................................................................

4065

0

c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions1 .........................................

4115

126

d. Interest and dividend income on securities:

(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations

(excluding mortgage-backed securities)..................................................................

B488

86

(2) Mortgage-backed securities .................................................................................

B489

786

(3) All other securities..............................................................................................

4060

348

e. Interest income from trading assets2 ..........................................................................

4069

f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements

to resell................................................................................................................

4020

0

g. Other interest income .............................................................................................

4518

33

h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a through 1.g) ......................................................

4107

12322

2. Interest expense

a. Interest on deposits:

(1) In domestic offices:

(a) Time deposits of $250,000 or less .....................................................................

HK03

349

(b) Time deposits of more than $250,000 ................................................................

HK04

33

(c) Other deposits...............................................................................................

6761

352

(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs ....................................

4172

0

b. Expense on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase ...

4180

19

c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money2

(excluding subordinated notes and debentures) ...........................................................

4185

d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible

securities2 ............................................................................................................

4397

e. Other interest expense............................................................................................

4398

177

f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e) ....................................................

4073

930

3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)...................................................................

4074

11392

4. Provision for loan and lease losses3 ..............................................................................

JJ33

-285

5. Noninterest income:

a. Income from fiduciary activities .................................................................................

4070

0

b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices................................................

4483

180

c. Trading revenue2, 4..................................................................................................

A220

  1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
  2. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-sizetest is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories 1.g, 2.e, and 5.l, respectively by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets.
  3. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4, the provisions for credit losses for all financial assets and off-balancesheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.
  4. For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal the sum of memoranda items 9.a through 9.e.

1.a.(1)(a)

1.a.(1)(b)

1.a.(1)(c)

1.a.(2)

1.b.

1.c.

1.d.(1)

1.d.(2)

1.d.(3)

1.e.

1.f.

1.g.

1.h.

2.a.(1)(a)

2.a.(1)(b)

2.a.(1)(c)

2.a.(2)

2.b.

2.c.

2.d.

2.e.

2.f.

3.

4.

5.a.

5.b.

5.c.

03/2022

Last Update: 20220722.160138

RSSD ID: 1139532

FR Y-9C

Page 4 of 76

Schedule HI-Continued

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCK

Amount

Holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets should report data items 5.d.(6) and

5.d.(7) only and leave 5.d.(1) through 5.d.(5) blank.

5. d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:

(1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage ....................................................

C886

(2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions.........................

C888

(3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales..............................................................

C887

(4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities ...................................

C386

(5) Income from other insurance activities ...................................................................

C387

(6) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking, advisory, and

underwriting fees and commissions .......................................................................

KX46

0

(7) Income from insurance activities5 .........................................................................

KX47

0

..........................................................................................e. Venture capital revenue6

B491

..................................................................................................f. Net servicing fees

B492

134

........................................................................................g. Net securitization income6

B493

h. Not applicable.

i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and lease .............................................................

8560

2855

j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned...................................................

8561

0

k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets7 .................................................................

B496

72

l. Other noninterest income8........................................................................................

B497

282

m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)..................................................

4079

3523

6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities....................................................

3521

0

b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-saledebt securities...........................................

3196

0

7. Noninterest expense:

a. Salaries and employee benefits ................................................................................

4135

8404

b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income)

(excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest) ...................................

4217

1611

c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses .................................................................................

C216

0

(2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets .......................

C232

11

d. Other noninterest expense9 ......................................................................................

4092

2610

e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d) ...............................................

4093

12636

8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities

not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations

(sum of items 3, 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e) ...................................................

HT69

2564

b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading10....

HT70

-190

c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations

(sum of items 8.a and 8.b) .......................................................................................

4301

2374

9. Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)............................................................................

4302

585

10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c minus item 9) .....................................

4300

1789

11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes11 ..................................................

FT28

0

12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling

(minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11) ...................................................................

G104

1789

13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests

(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value) .....................

G103

0

14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13) ...........................

4340

1789

5. Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.

6. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets (Asset-sizetest is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories.

7. Excludes net gains (losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-saledebt securities.

8. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6.

9. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7.

10. Item 8.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.

11. Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8.

5.d.(1)

5.d.(2)

5.d.(3)

5.d.(4)

5.d.(5)

5.d.(6)

5.d.(7)

5.e.

5.f.

5.g.

5.i.

5.j.

5.k.

5.l.

5.m.

6.a.

6.b.

7.a.

7.b.

7.c.(1)

7.c.(2)

7.d.

7.e.

8.a.

8.b.

8.c.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

03/2022

Last Update: 20220722.160138

RSSD ID: 1139532

FR Y-9C

Page 5 of 76

Schedule HI-Continued

Memoranda

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

BHCK

Amount

Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in

total assets.1

1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis .................................

4519

2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)

................................................................................on a fully taxable equivalent basis

4592

3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

........................................................(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)

4313

0

4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

................................................................(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)

4507

3

5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period

BHCK

Number

.................................................................................(round to nearest whole number)

4150

159

Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.1

6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l):

BHCK

Amount

...................................................a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks

C013

............................b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance

C014

..............................................c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)

C016

....................................................d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned

4042

e. Safe deposit box rent.............................................................................................

C015

f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees ................................................................

F555

g. Income and fees from wire transfers .........................................................................

T047

TEXT

h.

8562

8562

TEXT

i.

8563

8563

TEXT

j.

8564

8564

Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.1

7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):

a. Data processing expenses......................................................................................

C017

b. Advertising and marketing expenses.........................................................................

0497

c. Directors' fees ......................................................................................................

4136

d. Printing, stationery, and supplies ..............................................................................

C018

..............................................................................................................e. Postage

8403

f. Legal fees and expenses........................................................................................

4141

g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments2.......................................................................

4146

h. Accounting and auditing expenses ...........................................................................

F556

i. Consulting and advisory expenses ...........................................................................

F557

j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses ..........................................

F558

................................................................................k. Telecommunications expenses

F559

l. Other real estate owned expenses ...........................................................................

Y923

  1. Asset-sizetest is based on the total assets reported as of prior year June 30 report date.
  2. Amounts reported in Memorandum item 7.g will not be made available to the public on an individual institution basis.

M.1.

M.2.

M.3.

M.4.

M.5.

M.6.a.

M.6.b.

M.6.c.

M.6.d.

M.6.e.

M.6.f.

M.6.g.

M.6.h.

M.6.i.

M.6.j.

M.7a.

M.7.b.

M.7.c.

M.7.d.

M.7.e.

M.7.f.

M.7.g.

M.7.h. M.7. i. M.7. j. M.7.k. M.7. l.

03/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIB Marine Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
01:38pCIB MARINE BANCSHARES : Fr y-9c
PU
01:38pCIB MARINE BANCSHARES : 2Q 2022 Results & Shareholder Letter
PU
07/15CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
07/15CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
04/29CIB MARINE BANCSHARES : 2022 Annual Meeting - Final Voting Results
PU
04/29CIB MARINE BANCSHARES : 2022 Annual Meeting - Presentation Slides
PU
04/22CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
04/22Earnings Flash (CIBH) CIB MARINE BANCSHARES Reports Q1 EPS $0.50
MT
04/22CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
03/24CIB MARINE BANCSHARES : Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39,5 M - -
Net income 2021 6,67 M - -
Net cash 2021 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,8 M 45,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
J. Brian Chaffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Arthur Elste Chairman
Daniel J. Rasmussen Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Gary L. Longman Director
John P. Hickey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.-10.49%46
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%142 222
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.45%63 153
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.69%60 900
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.76%53 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-9.82%52 783