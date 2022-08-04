CIB Marine Bancshares : FR Y-9C

Schedule HI-Continued

Memoranda

Dollar Amounts in Thousands BHCK Amount

Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in

total assets.1

1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis ................................. 4519

2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)

................................................................................on a fully taxable equivalent basis 4592

3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

........................................................(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above) 4313 0

4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

................................................................(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above) 4507 3

5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period BHCK Number

.................................................................................(round to nearest whole number) 4150 159

Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.1

6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l): BHCK Amount

...................................................a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks C013

............................b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance C014

..............................................c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs) C016

....................................................d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned 4042

e. Safe deposit box rent............................................................................................. C015

f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees ................................................................ F555

g. Income and fees from wire transfers ......................................................................... T047

TEXT

h. 8562 8562

TEXT

i. 8563 8563

TEXT

j. 8564 8564

Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.1

7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater

than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):

a. Data processing expenses...................................................................................... C017

b. Advertising and marketing expenses......................................................................... 0497

c. Directors' fees ...................................................................................................... 4136

d. Printing, stationery, and supplies .............................................................................. C018

..............................................................................................................e. Postage 8403

f. Legal fees and expenses........................................................................................ 4141

g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments2....................................................................... 4146

h. Accounting and auditing expenses ........................................................................... F556

i. Consulting and advisory expenses ........................................................................... F557

j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses .......................................... F558

................................................................................k. Telecommunications expenses F559