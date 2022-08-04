CIB Marine Bancshares : FR Y-9C

Person to whom questions about this report should be directed:
Annette Esteves, Assistant Controller
Name / Title (BHTX 8901)
262-695-4322
Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902)
262-695-6014
Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116)
annette.esteves@cibmbank.com
E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086)
Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted.
Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 44.79 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with $5 billion or more and an average of 35.59 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets and 49.80 hours for Advanced Approaches holding companies, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503.
12/2021
Last Update: 20220722.160138
RSSD ID: 1139532
FR Y-9C
Page 2 of 76
Chief Executive Officer Contact Information
This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public.
Chief Executive Officer
Name (BHCK FT42)
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43)
E-mail Address (BHCK FT44)
12/2021
Last Update: 20220722.160138
RSSD ID: 1139532
FR Y-9C
For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only
Page 3 of 76
RSSD ID
S.F.
Report of Income for Holding Companies
Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis.
Schedule HI-Consolidated Income Statement
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1. Interest income
a. Interest and fee income on loans:
(1) In domestic offices:
...............................................(a) Loans secured by 1- 4 family residential properties
4435
2615
(b) All other loans secured by real estate.................................................................
4436
6875
(c) All other loans ...............................................................................................
F821
1453
(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs ....................................
4059
0
b. Income from lease financing receivables.....................................................................
4065
0
c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions1 .........................................
4115
126
d. Interest and dividend income on securities:
(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations
e. Other interest expense............................................................................................
4398
177
f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e) ....................................................
4073
930
3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)...................................................................
4074
11392
4. Provision for loan and lease losses3 ..............................................................................
JJ33
-285
5. Noninterest income:
a. Income from fiduciary activities .................................................................................
4070
0
b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices................................................
4483
180
c. Trading revenue2, 4..................................................................................................
A220
Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.
To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-sizetest is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories 1.g, 2.e, and 5.l, respectively by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets.
Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4, the provisions for credit losses for all financial assets andoff-balancesheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.
For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal the sum of memoranda items 9.a through 9.e.
1.a.(1)(a)
1.a.(1)(b)
1.a.(1)(c)
1.a.(2)
1.b.
1.c.
1.d.(1)
1.d.(2)
1.d.(3)
1.e.
1.f.
1.g.
1.h.
2.a.(1)(a)
2.a.(1)(b)
2.a.(1)(c)
2.a.(2)
2.b.
2.c.
2.d.
2.e.
2.f.
3.
4.
5.a.
5.b.
5.c.
03/2022
Last Update: 20220722.160138
RSSD ID: 1139532
FR Y-9C
Page 4 of 76
Schedule HI-Continued
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
Holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets should report data items 5.d.(6) and
5.d.(7) only and leave 5.d.(1) through 5.d.(5) blank.
5. d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:
(1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage ....................................................
C886
(2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions.........................
C888
(3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales..............................................................
C887
(4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities ...................................
C386
(5) Income from other insurance activities ...................................................................
C387
(6) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking, advisory, and
underwriting fees and commissions .......................................................................
KX46
0
(7) Income from insurance activities5 .........................................................................
KX47
0
..........................................................................................e. Venture capital revenue6
B491
..................................................................................................f. Net servicing fees
B492
134
........................................................................................g. Net securitization income6
B493
h. Not applicable.
i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and lease .............................................................
8560
2855
j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned...................................................
8561
0
k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets7 .................................................................
B496
72
l. Other noninterest income8........................................................................................
B497
282
m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)..................................................
4079
3523
6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities....................................................
3521
0
b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-saledebt securities...........................................
3196
0
7. Noninterest expense:
a. Salaries and employee benefits ................................................................................
4135
8404
b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income)
(excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest) ...................................
4217
1611
c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses .................................................................................
C216
0
(2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets .......................
C232
11
d. Other noninterest expense9 ......................................................................................
4092
2610
e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d) ...............................................
4093
12636
8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities
not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations
(sum of items 3, 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e) ...................................................
HT69
2564
b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading10....
HT70
-190
c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations
(sum of items 8.a and 8.b) .......................................................................................
4301
2374
9. Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)............................................................................
4302
585
10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c minus item 9) .....................................
4300
1789
11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes11 ..................................................
FT28
0
12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling
(minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11) ...................................................................
G104
1789
13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests
(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value) .....................
G103
0
14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13) ...........................
4340
1789
5. Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.
6. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets (Asset-sizetest is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories.
7. Excludes net gains (losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-saledebt securities.
8. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6.
9. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7.
10. Item 8.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.
11. Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8.
5.d.(1)
5.d.(2)
5.d.(3)
5.d.(4)
5.d.(5)
5.d.(6)
5.d.(7)
5.e.
5.f.
5.g.
5.i.
5.j.
5.k.
5.l.
5.m.
6.a.
6.b.
7.a.
7.b.
7.c.(1)
7.c.(2)
7.d.
7.e.
8.a.
8.b.
8.c.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
03/2022
Last Update: 20220722.160138
RSSD ID: 1139532
FR Y-9C
Page 5 of 76
Schedule HI-Continued
Memoranda
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in
total assets.1
1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis .................................
4519
2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)
................................................................................on a fully taxable equivalent basis
4592
3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
........................................................(included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)
4313
0
4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
................................................................(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)
4507
3
5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period
BHCK
Number
.................................................................................(round to nearest whole number)
4150
159
Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the
December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding
companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.1
6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater
than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l):
BHCK
Amount
...................................................a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks
C013
............................b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance
C014
..............................................c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)
C016
....................................................d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned
4042
e. Safe deposit box rent.............................................................................................
C015
f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees ................................................................
F555
g. Income and fees from wire transfers .........................................................................
T047
TEXT
h.
8562
8562
TEXT
i.
8563
8563
TEXT
j.
8564
8564
Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the
December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding
companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis.1
CIB Marine Bancshares Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:00 UTC.