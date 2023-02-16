CIB Marine Bancshares : Shareholder Letter 02/16/2023 | 01:59pm EST Send by mail :

February 16, 2023 Dear Shareholder, CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. ("CIB Marine" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. CIB Marine's operating results for the year were dominated by rising net interest income and related net interest margins; continued asset quality strength; recoveries of prior loan losses; and the difficult operating environment for mortgage banking. Results of Operations - Summary Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $3.7 million, with basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.97 and $2.16, respectively, and a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.49%. For the same period in 2021, net income was $6.7 million, with basic and diluted earnings per share of $5.64 and $4.06, respectively, and a ROAA of 0.88%. The traditional banking lines of business showed continued improvement over the year, while cyclical mortgage banking activity declined severely due primarily to higher interest rates, resulting in a 58% decline in mortgage originations over the prior year with substantial tightening in pricing margins. Net interest income increased $0.7 million to $23.9 million with a net interest margin of 3.27% for the year, compared to $23.3 million and 3.22%, respectively, for 2021. This was despite a decline of $0.8 million in PPP loan fee accretion income and $0.4 million more in subordinated debt interest expenses in 2022 compared to the year prior.

Net recoveries from loans previously charged off and other collection-related activities resulted in a $0.9 million reversal of loan losses for the year, compared to $1.2 million reversal in the year prior. Financial Condition - Summary Total loans held in the portfolio were up $33 million and investment securities were up $18 million for the year. Strong commercial loan originations and an improved rate environment for securities supported movement from cash to portfolio assets during the year. Deposits were up $10 million for the year lead by higher time deposit balances as higher interest rates incentivized the movement of customer funds from checking accounts to interest earning products. Additional highlights of our financial condition as of December 31, 2022, include: Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, on December 31, 2021. In addition, net recoveries resulting from collections of loans previously charged off were 0.33% of average loans for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, on December 31, 2021. In addition, net recoveries resulting from collections of loans previously charged off were 0.33% of average loans for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Tangible book value ("TBV") per share of common stock of $53.19 was down from year-end 2021, due primarily to the very rapid increase in interest rates for year, which resulted in a $6.9 million unrealized loss net of tax in the market value of available for sale securities, offset in part by earnings. These unrealized losses are not expected to be realized losses in the future. The securities portfolio is comprised primarily of U.S. government and government sponsored enterprise issued and A to AAA rated municipal issued fixed income securities. For further insight into other factors effecting TBV: TBV excluding deferred tax assets ("DTA") was $40.75 and, separately, TBV after the effects of a conversion of Series B preferred stock to common stock was $40.84 (conversion is only permissible under very limited situations). Year-end DTA was higher than the prior year due to the tax effects of the unrealized losses for investment securities, otherwise CIB Marine continued to utilize and reduce its historical net operating loss carryforwards. We encourage you to visit our website, www.cibmarine.com, for a copy of our audited financial statements, additional detailed financial results, and a link to the quarterly reports we file with our regulators. We will continue to release our financial results on a quarterly basis on our website. Should you want a mailed or e- mailed copy of our quarterly results, please contact Shareholder Relations Manager, Elizabeth Neighbors, directly at (262) 695-6010 or Elizabeth.Neighbors@cibmarine.comto be added to our distribution list. Preferred Stock Redemptions On December 19, 2022, CIBM redeemed 5,830 shares of Series A Preferred Stock for a total price of $4.8 million or $825 per share. The redemption was at a total discount of $146,000 to the carrying value for the preferred shares, which is added to net income in the per share earnings allocated to common shareholder calculation. At this time, CIB Marine plans to redeem all remaining shares of Series A and Series B preferred stock in the fourth quarter of 2024 at the price of $825 per share. These plans are subject to change, depending on the Company's operating results, factors affecting the preservation and use of our deferred tax assets, and financial condition, and will require regulatory approvals. Preservation and Use of Deferred Tax Assets We continue to remind our common and preferred shareholders that if they accumulate 5% or more of Company common and/or preferred stock versus their lowest ownership percent over a 3-year test period, they could, by themselves or in combination with others, cause a cumulative 50% ownership change. Such an event would trigger certain Internal Revenue Code Section 382 limitations that could severely limit our ability to use net operating loss carryforwards prior to their expiration dates, thereby reducing the value of the Company's approximately $16 million DTA net of tax liabilities resulting in an impairment expense and a reduction in stockholder's equity. At December 31, 2022, 5% of the total value of Company stock was approximately $2.8 million, which is the equivalent of approximately 86,100 shares of common stock at the last traded price listed on OTCQX at December 31, 2022 (i.e., $32.40 per share), or approximately 3,400 shares of preferred stock at $825 per share, the price paid per share of preferred stock on the last redemption date of December 19, 2022. Under the assumption all remaining preferred shares are redeemed, thereafter 5% of Company common stock would be approximately 65,440 shares. The Company does not directly control a number of factors related to Section 382 events, including the fair market value of stock or shareholder purchases/sales of stock, and the number of shares that denote a 5% shareholder could change significantly as a result. Changes in ownership of preferred shares are included in the cumulative 50% ownership change test. To our knowledge, there is only one remaining Collateralized Debt Obligation that holds CIB Marine preferred shares at this time. The assessments performed by our advisors at year-end and December 19, 2022 (i.e., the 2022 preferred share redemption date), suggest that cumulative ownership changes over the prior three years were less than 50%. We continue to caution our significant shareholders to carefully consider the consequences of any stock purchase or sale transaction that could impact the value of the Company's DTA. For further explanation or inquiry, please contact the Company. Concluding Comments CIB Marine has continued to make improvements in its Commercial and Retail Divisions with high quality deposit relationship development and strong portfolio lending originations. The successes of these divisions over the past few years have led to significantly higher net interest income and operating efficiencies for the traditional banking business lines. At the same time, credit quality trends for the loan portfolio continue to reflect solid credit culture and outcomes. With the Federal Reserve taking aggressive monetary policy actions during 2022, recession risks continue to run higher at this time and CIB Marine is closely managing its underwriting and other risk parameters. Mortgage Division net income contributions were very strong during 2020 and 2021, totaling $8.6 million on a combined basis and contributing significantly to the accelerated use of our DTA. This is in stark comparison 2 to the $0.9 million net loss for 2022 and the Division's first annual loss since acquiring the assets of Avenue Mortgage Corp. in 2013. To improve the Division's operating efficiencies and better leverage its infrastructure, we hired Frank Binetti as our Director of Mortgage Originations. Frank will work alongside our Director of Mortgage Banking, Gary Maughan, to hire more mortgage lenders and prepare the Division for profitable growth in the future. Since late 2022, the Division has hired more than 30 qualified and proven mortgage lenders whose originations primarily include conventional and government first lien residential loans. Approximately one half of these new hires are based in our existing markets and the remainder are primarily in New England. CIB Marine has sold over 85% of its residential mortgage loan originations over the past five years and expects to continue to do the same into the future. Residential loans typically retained in the Bank's portfolio include 10- and 15-year fixed rate mortgages; stronger, long-termfixed-rate loans that assist in meeting our Community Reinvestment Act requirements in our primary banking markets; and adjustable-rate mortgages. Finally, I am pleased to announce that CIBM Bank has agreed with a local depository institution to sell its Danville, Illinois, branch retail deposits, which totaled $29 million in balances as of December 31, 2022. The balances are subject to change prior to the closing. The transaction requires regulatory approvals and is not expected to close until the second quarter of 2023. This strategic move is part of our ongoing initiatives designed to improve efficiencies, resource utilization, and operating results in our primary business lines and markets. Sincerely, J. Brian Chaffin President & Chief Executive Officer FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CIB Marine has made statements in this Shareholder Letter that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as "may," "project," "are confident," "should be," "intend," "predict," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time. There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements. Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Shareholder Letter and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to: operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful. These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. 3 CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Selected Statements of Operations Data (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and dividend income $27,332 $25,059 $26,996 $27,948 $26,203 Interest expense 3,417 1,796 4,814 8,647 6,422 Net interest income 23,915 23,263 22,182 19,301 19,781 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (893) (1,195) 1,053 817 (1,185) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 24,808 24,458 21,129 18,484 20,966 Noninterest income (1) 5,469 15,071 21,801 10,156 9,409 Noninterest expense 25,263 30,377 32,003 26,174 25,847 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5,014 9,152 10,927 2,466 4,528 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,288 2,480 2,743 423 1,188 Net income 3,726 6,672 8,184 2,043 3,340 Common Share Data (2) Basic net income (3) 2.97 5.64 6.51 1.92 4.24 Diluted net income (3) 2.16 4.06 3.79 1.08 2.20 Dividends - - - - - Tangible book value per share (4) 53.19 57.06 52.28 44.86 42.35 Book value per share (4) 51.39 54.55 47.19 39.66 36.77 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,303,859 1,280,259 1,262,279 1,227,111 1,213,940 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,795,037 1,778,294 2,167,731 2,180,776 2,342,643 Financial Condition Data Total assets $752,997 $745,393 $750,982 $703,791 $721,259 Loans 577,303 543,819 539,227 513,705 491,337 Allowance for loan losses (7,894) (8,352) (9,122) (8,007) (7,947) Investment securities 124,421 106,647 108,492 120,398 121,281 Deposits 628,869 618,991 586,373 530,190 536,931 Borrowings 34,485 27,049 51,310 73,847 86,710 Stockholders' equity 83,503 91,780 103,704 93,404 91,035 Financial Ratios and Other Data Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (5) 3.27% 3.22% 3.11% 2.91% 3.05% Net interest spread (6) 3.10 3.13 2.93 2.60 2.80 Noninterest income to average assets (7) 0.75 2.00 2.90 1.43 1.37 Noninterest expense to average assets 3.30 4.02 4.26 3.72 3.75 Efficiency ratio (8) 85.17 79.10 72.85 89.07 88.44 Earnings (loss) on average assets (9) 0.49 0.88 1.09 0.29 0.48 Earnings (loss) on average equity (10) 4.15 6.37 8.26 2.18 3.52 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans (11) 0.16% 0.14% 0.23% 1.09% 1.34% Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (11) 0.20 0.21 0.40 1.38 1.62 Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total asset (11) 0.20 0.21 0.54 1.35 1.45 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.37 1.54 1.69 1.56 1.62 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (11) 684.06 726.26 421.14 112.66 99.72 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.08) (0.08) (0.01) 0.15 (0.29) Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 11.09% 12.31% 13.81% 13.27% 12.62% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.71 15.53 17.44 15.19 15.34 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.78 14.28 16.19 13.94 14.09 Leverage capital ratio 9.73 10.22 11.46 10.71 10.10 Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 189 177 176 176 183 Number of banking facilities 10 10 11 11 11 ___________________________________________________________________________ Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. Common share data prior to September 14, 2020, is adjusted to reflect the 1-for-15 reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre- and post- reverse split periods. Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million, $0.5 million, $0.03 million, $0.3 million, and $1.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Tangible book value per share is the shareholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the shareholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Both book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards. Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. 4 Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. Excludes loans held for sale. CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Dollars in thousands) Cash and due from banks $19,667 $59,184 Securities available for sale and equity securities 124,421 106,647 Loans held for sale 5,057 9,859 Net loans 569,409 535,467 Other assets 34,443 34,236 Total assets $752,997 $745,393 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits 628,869 618,991 Short-term borrowings 24,789 27,049 Other liabilities 15,836 7,573 Total liabilities 669,494 653,613 Stockholders' Equity Total stockholders' equity 83,503 91,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $752,997 $745,393 CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Summary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Total interest income Total interest expense Net interest income Provision for loan losses Net interest income after provision for loan losses Noninterest income Compensation and employee benefits Equipment, occupancy and premises Other expense Total noninterest expense Income from operations before income taxes Income tax expense Net income Preferred stock dividends Discount from repurchase of preferred stock Net income allocated to common stockholders Years Ended December 31, 20222021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) $27,332 $25,059 3,417 1,796 23,915 23,263 (893) (1,195) 24,808 24,458 5,469 15,071 16,705 21,825 3,362 3,271 5,196 5,281 25,263 30,377 5,014 9,152 1,288 2,480 3,726 6,672 - - 146 546 $3,872 $7,218 5 Attachments Original Link

