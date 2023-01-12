Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Ciboney Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBNY   JMP283451095

CIBONEY GROUP LIMITED

(CBNY)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-10
0.5400 JMD    0.00%
01:20pCiboney : CBNY) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
PU
2022Ciboney : CBNY) 2022 AGM Rescheduled
PU
2022Ciboney : Cbny) unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended august 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ciboney : CBNY) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2022

01/12/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Ciboney Group Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 18:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,62 M -0,03 M -0,03 M
Net cash 2022 1,03 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -79,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 295 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart CIBONEY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ciboney Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Errol Campbell Chairman
Geoffrey E. Messado Executive Director
Michael Campbell Non-Executive Director
Tricia Grant-Mitchell Non-Executive Director
Sharon Burke Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIBONEY GROUP LIMITED-3.57%2
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.99%60 106
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.81%23 387
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.83%11 982
HAL TRUST3.17%11 792
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-16.73%9 411