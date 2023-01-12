Ciboney : CBNY) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
Disclaimer
Ciboney Group Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 18:19:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about CIBONEY GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-4,62 M
-0,03 M
-0,03 M
Net cash 2022
1,03 M
0,01 M
0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022
-79,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
295 M
1,95 M
1,95 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
2
Free-Float
49,2%
Chart CIBONEY GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.