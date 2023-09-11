The Board of Directors of Ciboney Group Limited (CBNY) announces the appointment of Winston Watson as Director effective September 4, 2023. Mr Watson will serve as an independent non-executive Director, and has been appointed to the Special Committee.



About Mr Winston Watson:

Mr. Winston Watson is a self-motivated business leader with over 30-years' experience in leadership and executive management. During his career, he has both led and held senior management positions in several companies, in Jamaica, Barbados and Canada, to include Petrojam Limited - General Manager; Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica - Group General Manager; Banks Brewery - General Manger; Industrial Gases Limited - Division Manager; Spar Aerospace - Business Unit Manager, among others. Mr. Watson has also served on several public and private boards.

Mr. Watson has extensive training in Renewable and Alternate Energy and holds a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, and both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of the West Indies.

He has several professional and leadership certifications and accreditations to include from MIT, Sloan School of Management and Harvard Law School.

