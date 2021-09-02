Log in
    MBA   CA17163Y1025

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC.

(MBA)
Summary 
Summary

CIBT Education : Featured in the Globe and Mail Newspaper

09/02/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Vancouver, B.C., September 2nd, 2021 - CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in 'The Globe and Mail' in an article titled 'In Vancouver, 'mega' education centre sets the grade'.

To view the article, please visit the Globe and Mail website at: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/industry-news/property-report/article-in-vancouver-mega-education-centre-sets-the-grade/

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT is one of Canada's largest education services and academic real estate companies. With a global presence since 1994, CIBT employs nearly 600 staff at 45 business locations and operates a global network of 2,500 recruitment agents. In 2020, the group provided education, student recruitments and accommodation services to over 11,000 students. Its real estate portfolio, including operating assets and development budget, exceeds $1.5 billion.

CIBT's education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus, CIBT School of Business and Global Education Alliance. These subsidiaries offer over 150 accredited educational programs in healthcare, business, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, language training and recruitment services at 29 locations in Canada and abroad.

CIBT's real estate subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ('Global Holdings'), develops and manages academic assets such as student-centric rental apartments, corporate housing, hotel and education super-centres. Since 2015, Global Holdings has provided B2B accommodation service to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver and B2C direct registration of 6,000 students from 71 countries. The GEC® branded portfolio comprises 10 projects, 15 buildings spanning nearly 1.5 million square feet, including operational, under-construction and development properties.

CIBT also owns Irix Design Group Inc. ('Irix Design'). Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company that services over one hundred corporate clients, including CIBT. Visit us online at www.cibt.net.

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

CIBT Education Group Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 318 or | Email: info@cibt.net

Disclaimer

CIBT Education Group Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 62,5 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net income 2020 1,23 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net Debt 2020 199 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 39,4 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 64,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toby Chu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hilbert Ng Chief Financial Officer
Victor Joseph Tesan COO & President-Education Services
Tony Haskell David Independent Director
Troy William Rice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC.4.55%38
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-68.40%10 597
CAE INC.7.12%9 144
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED51.23%6 150
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC23.63%2 470
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-55.47%2 351