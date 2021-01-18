Log in
CIBT Education : Reports Director Election Results

01/18/2021 | 12:48pm EST
Vancouver, BC, January 15, 2021 - CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) ('CIBT') reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated November 30, 2020, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld
Morris Chen 99.92% 0.08%
Toby Chu 99.88% 0.12%
Tony David 99.92% 0.08%
Derek Feng 99.92% 0.08%
May Hsu 99.92% 0.08%
Troy Rice 99.92% 0.08%
Shane Weir 99.95% 0.05%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under CIBT's profile on SEDAR for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education and student housing investment companies in Canada, focused on the domestic and the global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 46 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus and CIBT School of Business. CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, hotel management, and language training through these schools. In 2020, CIBT serviced over 11,000 students through its various subsidiaries.

CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ('Global Holdings'), an investment holding and development company focused on education-related real estate such as student-centric rental apartments, hotel and education super-centres. Under the GEC® brand, Global Holdings provides accommodation service to 72 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 1,500 students from 77 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceeds $1.5 billion.

CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ('GEA') and Irix Design Group ('Irix Design'). GEA recruits international students for many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

For more information, contact:

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

CIBT Education Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 318 or | Email: info@cibt.net

Disclaimer

CIBT Education Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 17:47:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
