CIBT Education : Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2020

About CIBT Education Group: CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada, focused on the domestic and the global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 47 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, hotel management, and language training through these schools. The total annual enrollment for the group in 2019 exceeds 12,000 students. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ('Global Holdings'), an investment holding, and development company focused on education-related real-estate such as student-centric rental apartments, hotel and education super-centres. Under the GEC® brand, Global Holdings provides accommodation service to 72 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 1,500 students from 77 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceed $1.5 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ('GEA') and Irix Design Group ('Irix Design'). GEA recruits international students for many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net. For more information contact: Toby Chu Chairman, President & CEO CIBT Education Group Inc. Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 310 or | Email: info@cibt.net NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS The Company has included non-IFRS performance measures throughout this press release, including Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ('EBITDA') and 'Adjusted EBITDA' which is EBITDA adjusted for the gain (loss) on change in fair value of the Company's investment property and the gain (loss) on change in derivative liabilities, net. These non-IFRS financial measurements do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses EBITDA metrics to measure the profit trends of the business units and segments in the consolidated group since it eliminates the effects of financing decisions and Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of net income (loss) without the impact of gain (loss) on the change in the fair value measurements which are not realized. Certain investors, analysts and others utilize these non-IFRS financial metrics in assessing the Company's financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measurements have not been presented as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other financial measure of performance prescribed by IFRS. Reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures has been provided throughout the Company's MD&A filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (the 'forward-looking statements') about CIBT Education Group Inc. and its future plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements as to: (i) the expectation that the real estate market will start to pick up again in the next few months and that property values will return to pre-COVID-19 values; (ii) that rental prices will rise due to the on-going shortage of rental properties, increasing CIBT's real estate portfolio value; and (iii) that the Company's limited partnership subsidiaries will be able to acquire new properties leading to strong financial results. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors (collectively, the 'Risks') that could cause CIBT's actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. The Risks include, without limitation: (a) that restrictions arising as a result of COVID-19 will continue for a period of time beyond management's current expectations, continuing to adversely affect the economy and real estate values; (b) the ability of CIBT's subsidiary limited partnerships to arrange equity investment and secure other required funding to acquire and build GEC® projects, usual construction risks, the ability to obtain all required municipal approvals, the ability to continue to attract students to reside in GEC® branded accommodations, and the level of competition faced by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of CIBT's management at the time they are made, and CIBT does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements if those beliefs, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by law.