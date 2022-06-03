CIC : Annual Report 2021-22

It has been a year like no other, as your company progressed through some of the most challenging external conditions to power ourselves to achieve one of our strongest performances yet; a feat that was influenced by the synergies within our Group and the bold and timely strategies we adopted.

The processes implemented over the past few years have structured your company to remain disciplined and confident, while our people have truly embodied the spirit of teamwork and positive thinking. Together, these factors helped us remain strong and resilient, enabling us to keep journeying onwards, against all odds.