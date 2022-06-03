Log in
    CIC.N0000   LK0045N00001

CIC HOLDINGS PLC

(CIC.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  06-02
33.20 LKR   +0.61%
06/03CIC : Annual Report 2021-22
PU
05/23CIC Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/23CIC Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CIC : Annual Report 2021-22

06/03/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
CIC HOLDINGS PLC

ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22

It has been a year like no other, as your company progressed through some of the most challenging external conditions to power ourselves to achieve one of our strongest performances yet; a feat that was influenced by the synergies within our Group and the bold and timely strategies we adopted.

The processes implemented over the past few years have structured your company to remain disciplined and confident, while our people have truly embodied the spirit of teamwork and positive thinking. Together, these factors helped us remain strong and resilient, enabling us to keep journeying onwards, against all odds.

CONTENTS

ABOUT THE CIC GROUP

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Vision, Mission, Values

03

Annual Report of the Directors on the Affairs

Strategic Business Units

04

 of the Company

118

Financial and Operational Highlights

05

Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting

123

EXECUTIVE REPORTS

Chief Executive Officer's & Chief Financial Officer's

 Responsibility Statement

124

Chairman's Statement

06

Independence Auditor's Report

125

Group Chief Executive Officer's Review

08

Statements of Profit or Loss and Other

Board of Directors

12

 Comprehensive Income

128

Management Committee

16

Statement of Financial Position

129

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Statement of Changes in Equity

131

Statement of Cash Flow

133

Sector Overview

Notes to Financial Statement

135

 Agri Produce

20

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION /ANNEXURES

 Livestock Solutions

23

 Health & Personal Care

25

Shareholders & Investors information

223

 Industrial Solutions

28

Movement in issued Capital & Dividend Distribution

227

 Crop Solutions

30

Subsidiaries & Equity Accounted Investees

228

Approach to Sustainability

33

Ten Year Group Performance

230

GOVERNANCE REPORTS

Notice of Meeting

232

Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting

233

Corporate Governance

49

Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting

Audit Committee Report

102

(Non-Voting (Class X) Shares)

235

Report of the Human Capital &

Corporate Information

IBC

 Compensation committee

104

Nominations Committee Report

105

Report of the Related Party Transactions

 Review Committee

106

Board of Directors Statement on Internal Controls

108

Risk Management Report

109

02

CIC HOLDINGS PLC

VISION, MISSION, VALUES

Vision

To be the most respected and admired corporate for the positive impact we make on society by nurturing the lives of those we touch.

Mission

Harnessing science and modern technology, we will provide solutions of superior quality which are efficient and safe. We will build rewarding and lasting relationships with our stakeholders and be a significant entity in every sector we operate.

Values

Ownership & Accountability

This is my business and I take responsibility for my promises and actions.

Teamwork & Trust

We rely on each other to unleash the power of working together.

Integrity & Respect

Honesty & Truth are paramount: we respect the law and each other.

Entrepreneurial & Innovative

We will constantly challenge boundaries seeking new horizons.

Customer Focus & Quality

The customer comes first: we will not compromise on the standards of our products and services.

Bias for Action & Winning Spirit

No stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of our goals.

ANNUAL REPORT 2021 / 22

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIC Holdings plc published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 03:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41 760 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 3 685 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 5 204 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 11 527 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 137
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart CIC HOLDINGS PLC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shiran Harsha Amarasekera Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Mark Enderby Independent Non-Executive Director
D. T. Sujeewa H. Mudalige Independent Non-Executive Director
Jitendra Romesh Gunaratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahinda Preethiraj Jayawardena Group Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIC HOLDINGS PLC-48.92%32
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.105.89%29 658
PJSC PHOSAGRO20.81%14 201
ICL GROUP LTD21.03%14 055
UPL LIMITED3.10%7 517
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.37.10%7 415