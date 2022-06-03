CIC : Annual Report 2021-22

It has been a year like no other, as your company progressed through some of the most challenging external conditions to power ourselves to achieve one of our strongest performances yet; a feat that was influenced by the synergies within our Group and the bold and timely strategies we adopted.
The processes implemented over the past few years have structured your company to remain disciplined and confident, while our people have truly embodied the spirit of teamwork and positive thinking. Together, these factors helped us remain strong and resilient, enabling us to keep journeying onwards, against all odds.
CONTENTS
|
ABOUT THE CIC GROUP
|
|
FINANCIAL REPORTS
|
|
Vision, Mission, Values
|
03
|
Annual Report of the Directors on the Affairs
|
|
Strategic Business Units
|
04
|
of the Company
|
118
|
Financial and Operational Highlights
|
05
|
Directors' Responsibility for Financial Reporting
|
123
|
EXECUTIVE REPORTS
|
|
Chief Executive Officer's & Chief Financial Officer's
|
|
|
Responsibility Statement
|
124
|
Chairman's Statement
|
06
|
Independence Auditor's Report
|
125
|
Group Chief Executive Officer's Review
|
08
|
Statements of Profit or Loss and Other
|
|
Board of Directors
|
12
|
Comprehensive Income
|
128
|
Management Committee
|
16
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
129
|
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
|
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
131
|
|
Statement of Cash Flow
|
133
|
Sector Overview
|
|
Notes to Financial Statement
|
135
|
Agri Produce
|
20
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION /ANNEXURES
|
|
Livestock Solutions
|
23
|
|
Health & Personal Care
|
25
|
Shareholders & Investors information
|
223
|
Industrial Solutions
|
28
|
Movement in issued Capital & Dividend Distribution
|
227
|
Crop Solutions
|
30
|
Subsidiaries & Equity Accounted Investees
|
228
|
Approach to Sustainability
|
33
|
Ten Year Group Performance
|
230
|
GOVERNANCE REPORTS
|
|
Notice of Meeting
|
232
|
|
Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting
|
233
|
Corporate Governance
|
49
|
Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting
|
|
Audit Committee Report
|
102
|
(Non-Voting (Class X) Shares)
|
235
|
Report of the Human Capital &
|
|
Corporate Information
|
IBC
|
Compensation committee
|
104
|
|
|
Nominations Committee Report
|
105
|
|
|
Report of the Related Party Transactions
|
|
|
|
Review Committee
|
106
|
|
|
Board of Directors Statement on Internal Controls
|
108
|
|
|
Risk Management Report
|
109
|
|
VISION, MISSION, VALUES
Vision
To be the most respected and admired corporate for the positive impact we make on society by nurturing the lives of those we touch.
Mission
Harnessing science and modern technology, we will provide solutions of superior quality which are efficient and safe. We will build rewarding and lasting relationships with our stakeholders and be a significant entity in every sector we operate.
Values
Ownership & Accountability
This is my business and I take responsibility for my promises and actions.
Teamwork & Trust
We rely on each other to unleash the power of working together.
Integrity & Respect
Honesty & Truth are paramount: we respect the law and each other.
Entrepreneurial & Innovative
We will constantly challenge boundaries seeking new horizons.
Customer Focus & Quality
The customer comes first: we will not compromise on the standards of our products and services.
Bias for Action & Winning Spirit
No stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of our goals.
|
ANNUAL REPORT 2021 / 22
|
03
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.