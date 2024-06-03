60 years of

Nurturing Life

A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 3 / 2 4

C I C H o l d i n g s P L C

60 years of Nurturing Life

Since our inception, we have been guided by the principle that our success is not measured solely in profits but in the positive impact we make on the lives of individuals and the communities we touch. Today, as we celebrate 60 years of "Nurturing Life", we reflect on a journey that has been through continuous evolution.

The relationships we've fostered over the years extend beyond transactions; they are rooted in the lives of people we have empowered. Our people, partners, and the communities we operate in have been integral to the narrative of CIC, forming a collective force that propels us forward.

Looking forward, we remain optimistic with opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and continue our legacy of meaningful impact. As we brave the future with a renewed sense of purpose, we stand ready to make a lasting impact for the next 60 years and beyond.

2

CIC HOLDINGS PLC

CONTENTS

ABOUT THE CIC GROUP

Performance Report

4

Financial & Operational Highlights

5

60th Anniversary Celebrations

8

About the Report

10

Chairman's Message

12

Group Chief Executive Officer's Review

15

Board of Directors

20

Management Team

24

Value Creation Model

26

STRATEGY REPORT

Strategic Priorities

28

Stakeholder Engagement

30

ESG Framework

33

Esg Approach of CIC Holdings

35

Material Topics

39

Operating Environment

42

www.cic.lk

Scan the QR code to view this report online

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Financial Capital

58

Manufactured Capital

61

Intellectual Capital

65

Human Capital

72

Social and Relationship Capital

80

Natural Capital

88

Corporate Governance

92

Audit Committee Report

141

Report of the Human Capital &

Compensation Committee

143

Nomination Committee Report

145

Report of the Related Party

Transactions Review Committee

146

Board of Directors Statement

on Internal Controls

148

Risk Management Report

149

Annual Report 2023/24

3

Vision

To be the most respected and admired corporate for the positive impact we make on society by nurturing the lives of those we touch.

Mission

Harnessing science and modern technology, we will provide solutions of superior quality which are efficient and safe. We will build rewarding and lasting relationships with our stakeholders and be a significant entity in every sector we operate.

V I S I O N

M I S S I O NV A L U E S

Values

OWNERSHIP & ACCOUNTABILITY:

This is my business and I take responsibility for my promises and actions

TEAMWORK & TRUST:

We rely on each other to unleash the power of working together

INTEGRITY & RESPECT:

Honesty & Truth are paramount: we respect the law and each other

ENTREPRENEURIAL & INNOVATIVE:

We will constantly challenge boundaries seeking new horizons

CUSTOMER FOCUS & QUALITY:

The customer comes first: we will not compromise on the standards of our products and services

BIAS FOR ACTION & WINNING SPIRIT:

No stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of the goals

Rs.76Bn

Rs.11Bn

Rs.78Bn

Group Revenue

Net Profit

Total Assets

After Tax

Rs. 25.70

Rs.92.05

Earnings

Net Assets

Per Share

Per Share

4

CIC HOLDINGS PLC

PERFORMANCE REPORT

"The 'starburst' symbol depicts both the convergence of CIC's various business entities towards one common purpose, which is 'Nurturing Life', and divergent positive impact of these businesses in their respective sectors."

Feeds

Rs.16Bn

Health & Personal Care

Livestock Solutions

Poultry

Revenue

Vetcare

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Personal Care

Herbal Health Care

Rs.5Bn

Rs.16Bn

Revenue

Revenue

Agri Produce

Agri Produce Retail Chain

Agri Resort

Dairy

Industrial Solutions

Farms

Construction Material

Fruits & Vegetables

Industrial Raw Material

Grains

Packaging

Rice

Rs.8Bn

Rs.31Bn Lawn & Garden

Revenue

Crop Solutions

Revenue

Plant Nutrition

Plant Protection

Seeds

Annual Report 2023/24

5

FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Group

For the year ended 31st March

2024

2023

Earning Highlights and Ratios

Group revenue

Rs. '000

76,424,242

68,274,718

Group profit before interest and tax

Rs. '000

10,673,653

16,843,086

Income tax expense

Rs. '000

(2,543,225)

(3,070,914)

Profit for the year from continuing operations

Rs. '000

10,974,197

9,997,624

Profit for the year from discontinued operations

Rs. '000

47,197

54,934

Other comprehensive income

Rs. '000

3,577,528

(313,920)

Total comprehensive income

Rs. '000

14,598,922

9,738,638

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

Rs. '000

9,743,258

7,801,449

Dividend Paid

Rs. '000

947,700

379,080

Basic/Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

Rs.

25.70

20.58

Interest cover

Number of times

4.55

4.03

Return on equity (ROE)

%

28

34

Return on assets (ROA)

%

19

17

Pre-tax return on capital employed (ROCE)

%

20

45

Statement of Financial Position - Highlights and Ratios

Total Assets

Rs. '000

78,487,258

55,802,767

Total Equity

Rs. '000

39,994,876

27,829,015

Total Debts

Rs. '000

25,425,607

15,289,932

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Rs. '000

34,893,140

22,996,023

Number of shares in issue

Number

379,080,000

379,080,000

Net assets per share

Rs.

92.05

60.66

Debt/Equity

%

63.57

54.94

Debt/Total assets

%

32.39

27.40

Market/Shareholder Information

Market price per share as at 31st March

Ordinary

Rs.

70.50

71.20

Non-Voting (Class X )

Rs.

52.50

49.50

Dividend per share

Interim paid

Rs.

-

-

Final proposed

Rs.

2.50

2.50

Market capitalisation

Rs.Mn

25,151

25,092

Float adjusted market capitalisation

Rs.Mn

14,028

13,865

Price earnings ratio

Ordinary

Number of times

2.74

3.46

Non-Voting (Class X )

Number of times

2.04

2.41

Other Information

Total employees

Number

2,272

2,109

Revenue per employee

Rs. '000

33,637

32,373

Total value addition to employees

Rs. '000

3,940,725

3,047,126

Value addition to lenders of the capital

Rs. '000

4,663,731

5,852,891

Total taxes paid to Government

Rs. '000

7,480,200

4,413,011

MILESTONES

1964

Incorporation of Chemical Industries (Colombo) Limited (now known as CIC Holdings PLC) listed in the Colombo Brokers Association

1968

Commence the operations of

Ratmalana Factory

1974

Formation of Chemanex PLC

1991

Expanded its operations by incorporating CISCO Specialty Packaging (Private) Limited to manufacture PET Bottles

Rooted

1992

Purchase of Fertilizer business from British American Tobacco and incorporation of CIC Fertilizers (Private) Limited (now known as CIC Agri Businesses (Private) Limited)

1995

Incorporation of CIC Paints (Private) Limited (now known as Akzo Nobel Paints Lanka (Private) Limited)

1993

Investment in CIAL where we produced writing instruments.

Head office shifted to own premises

1998

Lease of Hingurakgoda Seed Farm (1300 acres)

2000

Lease of Pelwehera Seed Farm (650 acres)

2002

Purchase of Nutrina (Private) Limited from Cargills Inc. USA & Incorporation of CIC Feeds (Private) Limited

in Life

2023

John Keells Holdings (JKH) became an associate of CIC Holdings PLC

2021 2022

Acquisition of Asiavet

Acquisition of Bio

Lifesence (Pvt) Limited

Technologies Limited

2020

Transformation of the organizational structure in accordance with the "CIC Re-Strategising 2020" by segregating the business into five core clusters; Crop Solutions, Agri Produce, Livestock Solutions, Health & Personal Care and Industrial Solutions

2017

Purchase of Unipower (Private) Limited

2016

Brand Re-launch, with a new logo.

2014

Incorporation of CIC Grains (Private)

Ltd to process inputs for the feed

industry. Shifting of PVA factory to

Shifting of PVA and RPC

Godagama

manufacturing facility to

Godagama

2012

2006

Incorporation of CIC CropGuard (Pvt) Limited

2003

Investment in Ceylinco Pharmaceuticals Limited (now known as CIC Lifesciences Limited)

Incorporation of CIC Dairies at Dambulla

2011

Change of Company name from Chemical

Industries (Colombo) PLC to CIC Holdings PLC

2010

Writing instruments factory shifted to own premises at Piliyandala

Investment in Link Natural Products (Private) Limited

8

CIC HOLDINGS PLC

60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

2024

CIC HOLDINGS PLC MARKED ITS 60TH ANNIVERSARY

CELEBRATIONS WITH A CEREMONY HELD AT HEAD OFFICE THAT WAS LIVE STREAMED TO ALL ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

  • LOCATIONS ISLANWIDE. MULTI RELIGIOUS CEREMONY WAS ALSO HELD AT THE HEAD OFFICE TO COMMEMORATE THE 60TH

ANNIVERSARY.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CIC Holdings plc published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 03:31:00 UTC.