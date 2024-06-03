60 years of
Nurturing Life
A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 3 / 2 4
C I C H o l d i n g s P L C
60 years of Nurturing Life
Since our inception, we have been guided by the principle that our success is not measured solely in profits but in the positive impact we make on the lives of individuals and the communities we touch. Today, as we celebrate 60 years of "Nurturing Life", we reflect on a journey that has been through continuous evolution.
The relationships we've fostered over the years extend beyond transactions; they are rooted in the lives of people we have empowered. Our people, partners, and the communities we operate in have been integral to the narrative of CIC, forming a collective force that propels us forward.
Looking forward, we remain optimistic with opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and continue our legacy of meaningful impact. As we brave the future with a renewed sense of purpose, we stand ready to make a lasting impact for the next 60 years and beyond.
CONTENTS
ABOUT THE CIC GROUP
Performance Report
4
Financial & Operational Highlights
5
60th Anniversary Celebrations
8
About the Report
10
Chairman's Message
12
Group Chief Executive Officer's Review
15
Board of Directors
20
Management Team
24
Value Creation Model
26
STRATEGY REPORT
Strategic Priorities
28
Stakeholder Engagement
30
ESG Framework
33
Esg Approach of CIC Holdings
35
Material Topics
39
Operating Environment
42
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Financial Capital
58
Manufactured Capital
61
Intellectual Capital
65
Human Capital
72
Social and Relationship Capital
80
Natural Capital
88
Corporate Governance
92
Audit Committee Report
141
Report of the Human Capital &
Compensation Committee
143
Nomination Committee Report
145
Report of the Related Party
Transactions Review Committee
146
Board of Directors Statement
on Internal Controls
148
Risk Management Report
149
Annual Report 2023/24
Vision
To be the most respected and admired corporate for the positive impact we make on society by nurturing the lives of those we touch.
Mission
Harnessing science and modern technology, we will provide solutions of superior quality which are efficient and safe. We will build rewarding and lasting relationships with our stakeholders and be a significant entity in every sector we operate.
V I S I O N
M I S S I O NV A L U E S
Values
OWNERSHIP & ACCOUNTABILITY:
This is my business and I take responsibility for my promises and actions
TEAMWORK & TRUST:
We rely on each other to unleash the power of working together
INTEGRITY & RESPECT:
Honesty & Truth are paramount: we respect the law and each other
ENTREPRENEURIAL & INNOVATIVE:
We will constantly challenge boundaries seeking new horizons
CUSTOMER FOCUS & QUALITY:
The customer comes first: we will not compromise on the standards of our products and services
BIAS FOR ACTION & WINNING SPIRIT:
No stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of the goals
Rs.76Bn
Rs.11Bn
Rs.78Bn
Group Revenue
Net Profit
Total Assets
After Tax
Rs. 25.70
Rs.92.05
Earnings
Net Assets
Per Share
Per Share
PERFORMANCE REPORT
"The 'starburst' symbol depicts both the convergence of CIC's various business entities towards one common purpose, which is 'Nurturing Life', and divergent positive impact of these businesses in their respective sectors."
Feeds
Rs.16Bn
Health & Personal Care
Livestock Solutions
Poultry
Revenue
Vetcare
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
Personal Care
Herbal Health Care
Rs.5Bn
Rs.16Bn
Revenue
Revenue
Agri Produce
Agri Produce Retail Chain
Agri Resort
Dairy
Industrial Solutions
Farms
Construction Material
Fruits & Vegetables
Industrial Raw Material
Grains
Packaging
Rice
Rs.8Bn
Rs.31Bn Lawn & Garden
Revenue
Crop Solutions
Revenue
Plant Nutrition
Plant Protection
Seeds
Annual Report 2023/24
FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Group
For the year ended 31st March
2024
2023
Earning Highlights and Ratios
Group revenue
Rs. '000
76,424,242
68,274,718
Group profit before interest and tax
Rs. '000
10,673,653
16,843,086
Income tax expense
Rs. '000
(2,543,225)
(3,070,914)
Profit for the year from continuing operations
Rs. '000
10,974,197
9,997,624
Profit for the year from discontinued operations
Rs. '000
47,197
54,934
Other comprehensive income
Rs. '000
3,577,528
(313,920)
Total comprehensive income
Rs. '000
14,598,922
9,738,638
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
Rs. '000
9,743,258
7,801,449
Dividend Paid
Rs. '000
947,700
379,080
Basic/Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
Rs.
25.70
20.58
Interest cover
Number of times
4.55
4.03
Return on equity (ROE)
%
28
34
Return on assets (ROA)
%
19
17
Pre-tax return on capital employed (ROCE)
%
20
45
Statement of Financial Position - Highlights and Ratios
Total Assets
Rs. '000
78,487,258
55,802,767
Total Equity
Rs. '000
39,994,876
27,829,015
Total Debts
Rs. '000
25,425,607
15,289,932
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
Rs. '000
34,893,140
22,996,023
Number of shares in issue
Number
379,080,000
379,080,000
Net assets per share
Rs.
92.05
60.66
Debt/Equity
%
63.57
54.94
Debt/Total assets
%
32.39
27.40
Market/Shareholder Information
Market price per share as at 31st March
Ordinary
Rs.
70.50
71.20
Non-Voting (Class X )
Rs.
52.50
49.50
Dividend per share
Interim paid
Rs.
-
-
Final proposed
Rs.
2.50
2.50
Market capitalisation
Rs.Mn
25,151
25,092
Float adjusted market capitalisation
Rs.Mn
14,028
13,865
Price earnings ratio
Ordinary
Number of times
2.74
3.46
Non-Voting (Class X )
Number of times
2.04
2.41
Other Information
Total employees
Number
2,272
2,109
Revenue per employee
Rs. '000
33,637
32,373
Total value addition to employees
Rs. '000
3,940,725
3,047,126
Value addition to lenders of the capital
Rs. '000
4,663,731
5,852,891
Total taxes paid to Government
Rs. '000
7,480,200
4,413,011
MILESTONES
1964
Incorporation of Chemical Industries (Colombo) Limited (now known as CIC Holdings PLC) listed in the Colombo Brokers Association
1968
Commence the operations of
Ratmalana Factory
1974
Formation of Chemanex PLC
1991
Expanded its operations by incorporating CISCO Specialty Packaging (Private) Limited to manufacture PET Bottles
Rooted
1992
Purchase of Fertilizer business from British American Tobacco and incorporation of CIC Fertilizers (Private) Limited (now known as CIC Agri Businesses (Private) Limited)
1995
Incorporation of CIC Paints (Private) Limited (now known as Akzo Nobel Paints Lanka (Private) Limited)
1993
Investment in CIAL where we produced writing instruments.
Head office shifted to own premises
1998
Lease of Hingurakgoda Seed Farm (1300 acres)
2000
Lease of Pelwehera Seed Farm (650 acres)
2002
Purchase of Nutrina (Private) Limited from Cargills Inc. USA & Incorporation of CIC Feeds (Private) Limited
in Life
2023
John Keells Holdings (JKH) became an associate of CIC Holdings PLC
2021 2022
Acquisition of Asiavet
Acquisition of Bio
Lifesence (Pvt) Limited
Technologies Limited
2020
Transformation of the organizational structure in accordance with the "CIC Re-Strategising 2020" by segregating the business into five core clusters; Crop Solutions, Agri Produce, Livestock Solutions, Health & Personal Care and Industrial Solutions
2017
Purchase of Unipower (Private) Limited
2016
Brand Re-launch, with a new logo.
2014
Incorporation of CIC Grains (Private)
Ltd to process inputs for the feed
industry. Shifting of PVA factory to
Shifting of PVA and RPC
Godagama
manufacturing facility to
Godagama
2012
2006
Incorporation of CIC CropGuard (Pvt) Limited
2003
Investment in Ceylinco Pharmaceuticals Limited (now known as CIC Lifesciences Limited)
Incorporation of CIC Dairies at Dambulla
2011
Change of Company name from Chemical
Industries (Colombo) PLC to CIC Holdings PLC
2010
Writing instruments factory shifted to own premises at Piliyandala
Investment in Link Natural Products (Private) Limited
CIC HOLDINGS PLC
60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS
2024
CIC HOLDINGS PLC MARKED ITS 60TH ANNIVERSARY
CELEBRATIONS WITH A CEREMONY HELD AT HEAD OFFICE THAT WAS LIVE STREAMED TO ALL ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
- LOCATIONS ISLANWIDE. MULTI RELIGIOUS CEREMONY WAS ALSO HELD AT THE HEAD OFFICE TO COMMEMORATE THE 60TH
ANNIVERSARY.
