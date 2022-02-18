Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Cicor Technologies Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    CICN   CH0008702190

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CICN)
  Report
Cicor Asia move to Singapore-Woodlands reinforces claim to technology leadership and enables further growth

02/18/2022 | 08:03am EST
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cicor Asia move to Singapore-Woodlands reinforces claim to technology leadership and enables further growth

18.02.2022 / 14:00

Bronschhofen, February 18, 2022 - Cicor Asia Pte Ltd has moved and today officially opened its new premises in Singapore-Woodlands, which will serve as the Asian headquarters of the Cicor Group and as a center of excellence for the development and production of highly precise injection molds for medical technology.

Cicor Asia Pte Ltd had been based in the Changi South region of Singapore for the past 20 years. The age and structure of the building no longer met the requirements, which is why the wholly owned subsidiary of the Cicor Group moved when the lease expired at the end of February 2022. 

The occupied premises are located in a newly opened green building with significantly reduced energy consumption. Flexible and open floor plans allow Cicor Asia to optimize communication and workflows. The location in the immediate vicinity of Republic Polytechnic is very well connected to public transport and is situated in the north of Singapore close to the Causeway, the border between Singapore and Malaysia, which is an advantage when recruiting qualified employees.

Cicor Asia Pte Ltd.
7 North Coast Avenue,
#03-66/67/68/69,
Singapore 737664

Phone    +65 6546 16 60
Fax          +65 6546 65 76
Email      info-asia@cicor.com

Contact:

Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland

 

Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2200 employees at eleven production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1283617

 
End of News EQS News Service

1283617  18.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283617&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
