Cicor Asia move to Singapore-Woodlands reinforces claim to technology leadership and enables further growth

Bronschhofen, February 18, 2022 - Cicor Asia Pte Ltd has moved and today officially opened its new premises in Singapore-Woodlands, which will serve as the Asian headquarters of the Cicor Group and as a center of excellence for the development and production of highly precise injection molds for medical technology. Cicor Asia Pte Ltd had been based in the Changi South region of Singapore for the past 20 years. The age and structure of the building no longer met the requirements, which is why the wholly owned subsidiary of the Cicor Group moved when the lease expired at the end of February 2022. The occupied premises are located in a newly opened green building with significantly reduced energy consumption. Flexible and open floor plans allow Cicor Asia to optimize communication and workflows. The location in the immediate vicinity of Republic Polytechnic is very well connected to public transport and is situated in the north of Singapore close to the Causeway, the border between Singapore and Malaysia, which is an advantage when recruiting qualified employees. Cicor Asia Pte Ltd.

