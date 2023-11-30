Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2023

Frankfurt - November 29, 2023

Alexander Hagemann (CEO)

Peter Neumann (CFO)

November 29, 2023

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation and may not be construed as a recommendation by us to purchase, hold or sell shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd.

This information or any copy thereof may not be sent or taken to or distributed in any jurisdiction in which such transmission or distribution is unlawful. This document may contain certain 'forward-looking' statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.

Alexander Hagemann

The Cicor Group

cicor.com

3

The Cicor Group - Facts and figures

Hightech Electronics Solution Provider

15

Production sites, resilient setup in Europe and Asia

Sales to strategic target markets

84%

Industrial, Medical,

Aerospace & Defence

EBITDA margin 1HY23

10.7% (+120bp)

2,500

Cicor employees

Sales growth YTD Q3/2023

25% to CHF 294.5m

Organic growth of 10.2% Sales 2023E CHF 380-410m

Market position Europe (EMS)

No 9, goal top 3

In Cicor's core markets

Ubiquitos highend electronic components

Cicor "inside" in three core markets

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace &

Development and

Advanced medical

Defence

production of complex

devices combining

Highly reliable

solutions for industrial

increasingly

equipment for mission

electronics.

sophisticated functions in

and life-critical

the smallest possible

applications.

space.

Revenue split by target market

(H1/2023)

16% Others

16% Aerospace Industrial 41% & Defence

Medical

27%

Cicor core markets

Industrial - Tiny things make big things run smoothly

Important role in improving efficiency of industry

  • IoT
  • Increasing automation
  • Smart homes and cities
  • Complex and miniaturized sensors
  • Robots can perform even more sophisticated work
  • Electronic control systems ensure a maximum safety

Application examples

  • Temperature control systems
  • Control units for energy sector
  • Camera sensors
  • Control and regulation systems
  • Building technologies

Cicor core markets

Medical Technology - A focus of our eyes and ears

Critical for improving global healthcare

  • Highly complex medical devices
  • Combining increasingly sophisticated functions
  • Integrated quality assurance
  • Specialized manufacturing processes for medical technology and pharmaceutical applications
  • Highest standards in terms of safety and reliability

Application examples

  • Hearing aids and cochlear implants
  • Pacemakers and defibrillators
  • Medical imaging
  • Drug delivery systems
  • Lung respiratory devices
  • Defibrillators
  • Shock wave therapy devices

Cicor core markets

Aerospace & Defence - The space is Cicor's limit

Satellites and Mars robots operate with Cicor parts

  • Highly reliable equipment
  • Mission and life-critical applications
  • Strategic international programs
  • Partnering with market-leading prime and tier-one companies
  • 50 percent of satellites operate with Cicor solutions

Application examples

  • Communication modules for satellites
  • T/R modules
  • Camera systems for Mars robots
  • High frequency modules
  • Cables
  • High-endaerospace electronics

Cicor's complete service offering

One stop shop - from design to finished product

Maintenance

Modification

Repair Services

Refurbishment

Obsolescence Management

Electronic Manufacturing Services

Precision Plastics

Hybrid Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards

Printed Electronics

Product Development

Hard- and Software Engineering

Mechanical Design

Test Development

Redesign

New Product Introduction

Procurement

Test Concepts

Prototyping

Validation

Global footprint

Close to customers and competitive - global footprint for CHF 500m sales

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cicor Technologies SA published this content on 29 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2023 08:21:15 UTC.