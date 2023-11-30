Cicor Technologies Ltd.
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2023
Frankfurt - November 29, 2023
Alexander Hagemann (CEO)
Peter Neumann (CFO)
November 29, 2023
Disclaimer
The information in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation and may not be construed as a recommendation by us to purchase, hold or sell shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd.
This information or any copy thereof may not be sent or taken to or distributed in any jurisdiction in which such transmission or distribution is unlawful. This document may contain certain 'forward-looking' statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.
Alexander Hagemann
The Cicor Group
cicor.com
3
The Cicor Group - Facts and figures
Hightech Electronics Solution Provider
15
Production sites, resilient setup in Europe and Asia
Sales to strategic target markets
84%
Industrial, Medical,
Aerospace & Defence
EBITDA margin 1HY23
10.7% (+120bp)
2,500
Cicor employees
Sales growth YTD Q3/2023
25% to CHF 294.5m
Organic growth of 10.2% Sales 2023E CHF 380-410m
Market position Europe (EMS)
No 9, goal top 3
In Cicor's core markets
Ubiquitos highend electronic components
Cicor "inside" in three core markets
Industrial
Medical
Aerospace &
Development and
Advanced medical
Defence
production of complex
devices combining
Highly reliable
solutions for industrial
increasingly
equipment for mission
electronics.
sophisticated functions in
and life-critical
the smallest possible
applications.
space.
Revenue split by target market
(H1/2023)
16% Others
16% Aerospace Industrial 41% & Defence
Medical
27%
Cicor core markets
Industrial - Tiny things make big things run smoothly
Important role in improving efficiency of industry
- IoT
- Increasing automation
- Smart homes and cities
- Complex and miniaturized sensors
- Robots can perform even more sophisticated work
- Electronic control systems ensure a maximum safety
Application examples
- Temperature control systems
- Control units for energy sector
- Camera sensors
- Control and regulation systems
- Building technologies
Cicor core markets
Medical Technology - A focus of our eyes and ears
Critical for improving global healthcare
- Highly complex medical devices
- Combining increasingly sophisticated functions
- Integrated quality assurance
- Specialized manufacturing processes for medical technology and pharmaceutical applications
- Highest standards in terms of safety and reliability
Application examples
- Hearing aids and cochlear implants
- Pacemakers and defibrillators
- Medical imaging
- Drug delivery systems
- Lung respiratory devices
- Defibrillators
- Shock wave therapy devices
Cicor core markets
Aerospace & Defence - The space is Cicor's limit
Satellites and Mars robots operate with Cicor parts
- Highly reliable equipment
- Mission and life-critical applications
- Strategic international programs
- Partnering with market-leading prime and tier-one companies
- 50 percent of satellites operate with Cicor solutions
Application examples
- Communication modules for satellites
- T/R modules
- Camera systems for Mars robots
- High frequency modules
- Cables
- High-endaerospace electronics
Cicor's complete service offering
One stop shop - from design to finished product
Maintenance
Modification
Repair Services
Refurbishment
Obsolescence Management
Electronic Manufacturing Services
Precision Plastics
Hybrid Circuits
Printed Circuit Boards
Printed Electronics
Product Development
Hard- and Software Engineering
Mechanical Design
Test Development
Redesign
New Product Introduction
Procurement
Test Concepts
Prototyping
Validation
Global footprint
Close to customers and competitive - global footprint for CHF 500m sales
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cicor Technologies SA published this content on 29 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2023 08:21:15 UTC.