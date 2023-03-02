Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cicor Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CICN   CH0008702190

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CICN)
  Report
2023-03-01
45.00 CHF    0.00%
Cicor Technologies : Corporate Governance 2022

03/02/2023
Corporate Governance

54

Cicor | Annual Report 2022

Corporate Governance

1 Group Structure and Shareholders

Cicor Technologies Ltd. is committed to meeting the high standards of Corporate Governance that seek to balance entrepreneurship, control and transparency whilst ensuring efficient decision-making processes.

This report explains how the management and control of the Company are organized and provides background information on the Group's executive officers and bodies, effective as of 31 December 2022. The report complies with the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance. In addition, the report considers Cicor Technologies Ltd.'s Articles of Incorporation as well as the Company's organization regulation.

In the following Corporate Governance Report, the terms "Cicor" and "Company" shall be used alternatively for "Cicor Technologies Ltd." and the term "Group" for the Company and its subsidiaries.

1.1 Group structure

Cicor Technologies Ltd. is registered in Boudry, Switzerland, and is the parent company of the Cicor Group. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Cicor Group is operationally organized in the the EMS and AS division. An overview of the Group's affiliated companies is disclosed in note 3 of the consolidated financial statements.

Market capitalization as of 31 December 2022 in CHF million

190.3

Security symbol

CICN

Security number

870 219

ISIN

CH008702190

55

Cicor | Annual Report 2022

Corporate Governance

1.2 Principal shareholders

The following shareholdings correspond to the ones reported according to the regulations of the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange) and updated as in the shares register per year-end:

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

No of

in % 1)

No of

in % 1)

Shareholders

shares

shares

OEP 80 B.V.,

851 705

24.98

851 705

27.75

Amsterdam, Netherlands2)

Lock-up Group Axis Electronics Management,

265 607

7.79

167 450

5.46

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

Cicor Technologies Ltd.,

241 916

7.10

116

0.00

Boudry, Switzerland3)

LLB (Swiss) Investment AG,

115 757

3.40

129 626

4.22

Zurich, Switzerland

FundPartner Solutions (Suisse) SA,

111 649

3.27

94 720

3.09

Geneva, Switzerland

Escatec Holdings Ltd.,

111 465

3.27

110 840

3.61

Port Vila, Vanuatu4)

  1. In % of the total registered shares as per the end of the year.
  2. Beneficial owner: OEP VIII GP, L.L.C., Wilmington, USA.
  3. Number of shares according to the Company's share register.
  4. Beneficial owner: Christophe Albin, Verbier, Switzerland.

Disclosure notifications pertaining to shareholdings in Cicor Technologies Ltd. have been reported to the disclosure office of the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with Art. 120 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FMIA) and published on its electronic publication platform which can be accessed via the following link:

SIX Exchange Regulation

Cicor Technologies Ltd. has received no notice of any shareholders' agreement regarding its shares. As of 31 December 2022, a total of 1 026 (previous year 1 009) shareholders with voting rights were registered in the share register of Cicor Technologies Ltd.

1.3 Cross-shareholdings

Cicor Technologies Ltd. has no cross-shareholdings with any other company exceeding a reciprocal 3 % of capital or voting rights.

56

Cicor | Annual Report 2022

Corporate Governance

2 Capital Structure

2.1 Ordinary capital

Effective as of 14 April 2022, 340 000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF

  1. each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the Company's Articles of Association. The subscription rights of the 340 000 newly created true reserve shares have been withdrawn in view of potential acquisitions. The Cicor Group thus secures the flexibility to use the newly created shares at any time and at short notice to partially finance future acquisitions. The ordinary share capital as of 31 December 2022 consisted of 3 409 542 registered shares with a par value of CHF
  1. each.

As of 31 December 2022, the Company held 241 916 (previous year: 116) of its own shares as treasury shares. For a detailed overview, please refer to note 18 of the consolidated financial statements.

2.2 Authorized and conditional capital

Authorized capital

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 April 2020, the Shareholders decided to renew the authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by a maximum of 600 000 fully paid-in shares at a nominal value of CHF 10 until 16 April 2022. 167 450 of those shares were used for the capital increase as of 30 November 2021 in connection with the purchase of Axis EMS Heights Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Effective as of 14 April 2022, 340 000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 10.00 each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the company's Articles of Association. The authorized capital ceased to exist on 15 April 2022 and consequently, the Company has no authorized capital as of 31 December 2022.

Conditional capital

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2022, the Shareholders decided to extend the conditional capital according to Art. 5 bis of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: the share capital may be conditionally increased by a maximum of CHF 1 200 000 by issuing up to 120 000 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each through the exercise of option rights granted to directors, officers, senior executives and employees of the company or its subsidiaries, according to plans established by the Board of Directors.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 December 2021, the Shareholders decided to create conditional capital according to Art. 5 ter of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: the share capital of the Company may be increased by an additional maximum amount of CHF 13 303 750 by issuing up to 1 330 375 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each through the exercise or compulsory exercise of conversion, exchange, option or similar subscription

57

Cicor | Annual Report 2022

Corporate Governance

rights granted to shareholders or third parties, alone or in connection with bonds, loans, options, warrants or other financial market instruments or contractual obligations, subscription or similar share subscription rights, granted to shareholders or third parties, alone or in connection with bonds, loans, options, warrants or other financial market instruments or contractual obligations of the Company or one of its subsidiaries.

2.3 Changes in capital

In 2021, the Company increased its ordinary share capital by 167 450 registered shares at CHF 10.00 each out of authorized capital.

In 2022, the Company increased its ordinary share capital by 340 000 registered shares at CHF 10.00 each out of authorized capital.

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Ordinary Capital

Registered ordinary shares

3 409 542

3 069 542

2 902 092

Ordinary share capital (in CHF)

34 095 420

30 695 420

29 020 920

Authorized share capital

Authorized shares

-

432 550

600 000

Authorized share capital (in CHF)

-

4 325 500

6 000 000

Conditional share capital

Conditional shares

1 450 375

1 451 045

620 670

Conditional share capital (in CHF)

14 503 750

14 510 450

6 206 700

2.4 Shares and participation

certificates

With the exception of the shares held by the Company itself, each ordinary share is entitled to the same share in the Company's assets and profits and bears one voting right at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, provided the shareholder is ­ registered with voting rights in the Company's share register.

Provided that a shareholder does not request the printing and delivery of share certificates for their investment, the shares of the Company are held in collective deposit at Computershare Schweiz AG rather than being issued as physical certificates. At the request of some shareholders, the Company has issued a number of physical certificates.

As of 31 December 2022, the Company has not issued any participation certificates.

2.5 Profit-sharing certificates

As of 31 December 2022, the Company has not issued any profit-sharing certificates.

