Cicor Technologies : Corporate Governance 2022

54 Cicor | Annual Report 2022 Corporate Governance 1 Group Structure and Shareholders Cicor Technologies Ltd. is committed to meeting the high standards of Corporate Governance that seek to balance entrepreneurship, control and transparency whilst ensuring efficient decision-making processes. This report explains how the management and control of the Company are organized and provides background information on the Group's executive officers and bodies, effective as of 31 December 2022. The report complies with the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance. In addition, the report considers Cicor Technologies Ltd.'s Articles of Incorporation as well as the Company's organization regulation. In the following Corporate Governance Report, the terms "Cicor" and "Company" shall be used alternatively for "Cicor Technologies Ltd." and the term "Group" for the Company and its subsidiaries. 1.1 Group structure Cicor Technologies Ltd. is registered in Boudry, Switzerland, and is the parent company of the Cicor Group. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Cicor Group is operationally organized in the the EMS and AS division. An overview of the Group's affiliated companies is disclosed in note 3 of the consolidated financial statements. Market capitalization as of 31 December 2022 in CHF million 190.3 Security symbol CICN Security number 870 219 ISIN CH008702190

55 Cicor | Annual Report 2022 Corporate Governance 1.2 Principal shareholders The following shareholdings correspond to the ones reported according to the regulations of the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange) and updated as in the shares register per year-end: 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 No of in % 1) No of in % 1) Shareholders shares shares OEP 80 B.V., 851 705 24.98 851 705 27.75 Amsterdam, Netherlands2) Lock-up Group Axis Electronics Management, 265 607 7.79 167 450 5.46 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom Cicor Technologies Ltd., 241 916 7.10 116 0.00 Boudry, Switzerland3) LLB (Swiss) Investment AG, 115 757 3.40 129 626 4.22 Zurich, Switzerland FundPartner Solutions (Suisse) SA, 111 649 3.27 94 720 3.09 Geneva, Switzerland Escatec Holdings Ltd., 111 465 3.27 110 840 3.61 Port Vila, Vanuatu4) In % of the total registered shares as per the end of the year. Beneficial owner: OEP VIII GP, L.L.C., Wilmington, USA. Number of shares according to the Company's share register. Beneficial owner: Christophe Albin, Verbier, Switzerland. Disclosure notifications pertaining to shareholdings in Cicor Technologies Ltd. have been reported to the disclosure office of the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with Art. 120 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FMIA) and published on its electronic publication platform which can be accessed via the following link: SIX Exchange Regulation Cicor Technologies Ltd. has received no notice of any shareholders' agreement regarding its shares. As of 31 December 2022, a total of 1 026 (previous year 1 009) shareholders with voting rights were registered in the share register of Cicor Technologies Ltd. 1.3 Cross-shareholdings Cicor Technologies Ltd. has no cross-shareholdings with any other company exceeding a reciprocal 3 % of capital or voting rights.

56 Cicor | Annual Report 2022 Corporate Governance 2 Capital Structure 2.1 Ordinary capital Effective as of 14 April 2022, 340 000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the Company's Articles of Association. The subscription rights of the 340 000 newly created true reserve shares have been withdrawn in view of potential acquisitions. The Cicor Group thus secures the flexibility to use the newly created shares at any time and at short notice to partially finance future acquisitions. The ordinary share capital as of 31 December 2022 consisted of 3 409 542 registered shares with a par value of CHF each. As of 31 December 2022, the Company held 241 916 (previous year: 116) of its own shares as treasury shares. For a detailed overview, please refer to note 18 of the consolidated financial statements. 2.2 Authorized and conditional capital Authorized capital At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 April 2020, the Shareholders decided to renew the authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by a maximum of 600 000 fully paid-in shares at a nominal value of CHF 10 until 16 April 2022. 167 450 of those shares were used for the capital increase as of 30 November 2021 in connection with the purchase of Axis EMS Heights Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Effective as of 14 April 2022, 340 000 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 10.00 each were created from the authorized capital according to Art. 5 sexies of the company's Articles of Association. The authorized capital ceased to exist on 15 April 2022 and consequently, the Company has no authorized capital as of 31 December 2022. Conditional capital At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2022, the Shareholders decided to extend the conditional capital according to Art. 5 bis of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: the share capital may be conditionally increased by a maximum of CHF 1 200 000 by issuing up to 120 000 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each through the exercise of option rights granted to directors, officers, senior executives and employees of the company or its subsidiaries, according to plans established by the Board of Directors. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 December 2021, the Shareholders decided to create conditional capital according to Art. 5 ter of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: the share capital of the Company may be increased by an additional maximum amount of CHF 13 303 750 by issuing up to 1 330 375 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each through the exercise or compulsory exercise of conversion, exchange, option or similar subscription