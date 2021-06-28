Cicor Technologies : Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022

Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022

Bronschhofen, June 28, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) announces that CFO Patric Schoch (49) will leave the Group at his own request at the end of June 2022 to take up a new challenge outside the company.

Patric Schoch has played a key role in the success of the company. The Board of Directors and the Management thank Patric Schoch for his dedication and his many years of successful work for Cicor and wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally. Together with Cicor's experienced finance and investor relations organization Patric Schoch will ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who has yet to be determined.

