Cicor and Clayens will collaborate to offer one-stop shop solutions for smart drug delivery devices
October 12, 2023 at 01:02 am EDT
Cicor Technologies Ltd
12.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Bronschhofen, October 12, 2023 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Clayens Group for a strategic collaboration to create global one-stop CDMO solutions for demanding applications in medical and industrial markets with a focus on smart drug delivery devices.
Cicor is one of Europe's fastest growing manufacturers of high-reliability electronics for medical, industrial and aerospace & defence applications headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland. Clayens is a European leader in the processing of polymers, composites and precision metal parts, headquartered in Genas, France. With complementary global manufacturing capabilities, a shared vision for innovation and excellence, and extensive technology and market expertise in their respective fields, Cicor and Clayens bring together 7,500 employees at 46 production sites in 16 countries across Europe, East Asia and North America, including 20 state-of-the-art cleanrooms.
This strategic partnership enables both companies to offer a one-stop shop for customized, integrated technology solutions that are unmatched in innovation, quality and efficiency, from concept to market, regardless of complexity. Customers, particularly in the medical technology and industrial markets, will benefit from the combination of Cicor's and Clayens' complementary skills and technologies. The joint offering specifically responds to the growing demand for smart drug delivery devices that significantly improve patient care, enable traceability of high value medicine and ultimately reduce healthcare cost. While developing a joint offering entirely focused on new programs, both companies will remain independent of each other and work at arms-length. The collaboration of Cicor and Clayens as independent groups is endorsed by One Equity Partners (OEP), a shareholder in both companies.
Cicor is committed to leveraging this strategic collaboration to drive innovation and create value for all stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the EMS and plastics industries.
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,500 employees at 15 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
Cicor Technologies Ltd is a Switzerland based company engaged in the electrical engineering and electronics sector. The Company operates though four divisions: Cicor Printed Circuit Boards; Cicor Microelectronics; Cicor Electronic Solutions, and Asia division. The Cicor Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) division develops and produces printed circuit boards with the usage of high density interconnects (HDI's) and reel-to-reel technology. The Cicor Microelectronics division offers a range of microelectronic manufacturing from various thick and thin film coating technologies through micro assembly and up to delivery of tested and qualified electronic components. The Cicor Electronic Solutions division provides a range of production options for PCB assembly, system assembly, box-building and switch-box construction, cable assembly, tool making and injection molding. The Asia division focuses on the provision of the Company's technology to the Asian market.