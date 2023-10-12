Cicor and Clayens will collaborate to offer one-stop shop solutions for smart drug delivery devices

Bronschhofen, October 12, 2023 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Clayens Group for a strategic collaboration to create global one-stop CDMO solutions for demanding applications in medical and industrial markets with a focus on smart drug delivery devices.

Cicor is one of Europe's fastest growing manufacturers of high-reliability electronics for medical, industrial and aerospace & defence applications headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland. Clayens is a European leader in the processing of polymers, composites and precision metal parts, headquartered in Genas, France. With complementary global manufacturing capabilities, a shared vision for innovation and excellence, and extensive technology and market expertise in their respective fields, Cicor and Clayens bring together 7,500 employees at 46 production sites in 16 countries across Europe, East Asia and North America, including 20 state-of-the-art cleanrooms.

This strategic partnership enables both companies to offer a one-stop shop for customized, integrated technology solutions that are unmatched in innovation, quality and efficiency, from concept to market, regardless of complexity. Customers, particularly in the medical technology and industrial markets, will benefit from the combination of Cicor's and Clayens' complementary skills and technologies. The joint offering specifically responds to the growing demand for smart drug delivery devices that significantly improve patient care, enable traceability of high value medicine and ultimately reduce healthcare cost. While developing a joint offering entirely focused on new programs, both companies will remain independent of each other and work at arms-length. The collaboration of Cicor and Clayens as independent groups is endorsed by One Equity Partners (OEP), a shareholder in both companies.

Cicor is committed to leveraging this strategic collaboration to drive innovation and create value for all stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the EMS and plastics industries.