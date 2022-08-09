Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Cicor Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CICN   CH0008702190

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CICN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-08 am EDT
42.60 CHF   +0.95%
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES : has been awarded with a major multi-year business from the aerospace and defence sector for a total value of around CHF 30 million
PU
01:04aCicor has been awarded with a major multi-year business from the aerospace and defence sector for a total value of around CHF 30 million
EQ
06/16Cicor expects around 30 percent growth in the first half-year due to strong business performance
EQ
Cicor has been awarded with a major multi-year business from the aerospace and defence sector for a total value of around CHF 30 million

08/09/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Cicor has been awarded with a major multi-year business from the aerospace and defence sector for a total value of around CHF 30 million

09-Aug-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bronschhofen, 9 August 2022 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been awarded with a major multi-year follow-up business for a total value of around CHF 30 million by a market-leading European manufacturer of specialized aircraft solutions.

The current order intake amount is for component procurement and will be completed by follow-up orders during the total project duration of around seven years. The average annual sales volume is thus in the mid-single-digit million Swiss franc range, which represents an increase compared to the current sales with this long-standing customer. The entire contract for the manufacturing and testing of the technically advanced electronic assemblies, which will be used for a security relevant application in the aerospace and defence sector, will be carried out at Cicor's site in Bedford, UK (Axis Electronics Ltd.).

This follow-up business is a result of recognition of Cicor's deep understanding of the aerospace and defence business, unique engineering and testing capabilities, as well as reliability and competence in manufacturing and the supply chain management. The aerospace and defence sector is one of Cicor Group's strategic target markets, along with industry and medical technology. Following the acquisition last fall, Axis has been successfully integrated into the global engineering and production network of Cicor's Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Division. As a result, Cicor has significantly strengthened its competencies in aerospace and defence and has become one of the top 5 European EMS providers for this sector. Continuity for the long-standing customer base of leading companies has been ensured and the offer along the entire value chain has been further expanded.

Contact:
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,300 employees at twelve locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1415705

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1415705  09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415705&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
