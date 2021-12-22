Cicor publishes a supplement to the preliminary prospectus regarding the planned issuance of mandatory convertible notes

Cicor Technologies Ltd, Boudry, publishes a supplement to the preliminary prospectus for the up to CHF 60 million mandatory convertible notes dated 22 December 2021. The supplement to the prospectus contains a correction of the security number and ISIN of the preferential subscription rights. These are as follows: Valor / ISIN prefential subscription right: 115 416 153 / CH1154161538 The supplement to the prospectus as well as the prospectus can be downloaded at https://www.cicor.com/mcb and ordered by e-mail at investor@cicor.com.

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2200 employees at eleven production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.

